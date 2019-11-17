NEWARK — The Newark Athletic Hall of Fame will continue to add former athletic greats later this week when the Class of 2019 is honored.
Alyssa Fenyn, Cindy (Timerson) Freelove, John Miranda, Anthony Muscolino, Brent Oakleaf and Robert “Red” Thomson will be inducted for their athletic achievements. In an unusual twist, Fenyn and her 2008-09 girls basketball state championship team will be enshrined, also. And, the coach of that group, Diane (Abrey) Kirnie), will be inducted as well.
Saturday’s ceremony, which will be held at the local Elks lodge, begins with a cocktail hour at 6 p.m. Dinner and induction presentations follow.
Tickets cost $35. Buy them by calling the Alex Eligh Community Center at (315) 331-2532 or the Newark Central School District Athletic Department at (315) 332-3241.
Here is a closer look at the Class of 2019:
ATHLETES
Alyssa Fenyn
Class of 2009
Arguably the greatest basketball player to ever play at Newark — boy or girl — the 2009 New York State Class A Player of the Year finished her career by leading the Reds to the Class B state championship. Newark also won a Section V title in her sophomore season.
Alyssa scored 2,499 points during a five-year varsity career. She was named to the All-Greater Rochester first team four times, including Player of the Year honors in 2009. In the Finger Lakes, she was named to the All-East first team five times and was the league’s Player of the Year in each of her high school years.
Also a five-year varsity starter in soccer, Alyssa ended her career as Newark’s all-time leader in goals and assists. Her prolific career in both sports resulted in Alyssa being among a handful of athletes to be named Newark Athlete of the Year on two occasions.
Alyssa played four years of college basketball at Virginia Tech in the powerhouse Atlantic Coast Conference, amassing 950 points and setting school records for ACC games played (62), started (53) and conference minutes played (1,768). A captain at Virginia Tech during her junior and senior year, Alyssa went on to play professional basketball in Slovakia.
Cindy (Freelove) Timerson
Class of 1970
Prior to the landmark Title IX legislation being adopted in 1972, Cindy was the first name mentioned when discussing Newark girls’ athletics. She helped pioneer Newark’s move from club sports for girls to interscholastic sports for girls.
Cindy was awarded the 1970 Courier-Gazette Female Athlete of the Year, the highest honor attainable at that time for female athletes. An outstanding basketball player, she was consistently identified as the leading scorer during her time on the Alex Eligh Community Center travel team. Cindy also excelled in community softball and volleyball programs.
At Newark High School, she participated in football cheerleading and was the president of the Girls Athletic Association, a group that advocated for and organized athletic opportunities for female athletes. Despite the limited opportunities, Cindy was recognized as a standout in any sport in which she competed and was consistently dominant in school, intramural and community competitions.
Cindy went on to play volleyball at Auburn Community College, coached youth basketball and softball in Newark, and contributed to the Community Center as a camp counselor and lifeguard. Her husband and children all participated in and coached multiple sports in Newark.
John Miranda
Class of 1979
Considered one of the finest basketball players in school history, John led the Reds to Section V championships in 1978 and ’79. Newark posted a 62-6 record during his three varsity seasons, each of which ended with the Reds winning the Finger Lakes league title. The 1978 and ’79 squads reached the state tournament, with the former making it to the final four.
John was named to the All Greater Rochester first team during his senior campaign and All-Finger Lakes East first team during his junior and senior seasons. He was the 1979 Section V Class AA tournament MVP and an all-tournament team selection the year before. Twice he was named to the All-New York state all-star team: the eighth team in 1978 and the second team in ’79.
He continues to hold the school record for most points in a game (46) and stands sixth on the Reds’ all-time scoring list with 960 points.
He is best remembered for sinking a half-court buzzer-beater to beat East High School in the 1979 the Section V Class AA tournament championship game.
John attended Le Moyne College on a full basketball scholarship, playing four years for the Dolphins. He captained Le Moyne as a senior and ended his career as one of the Dolphins’ all-time leaders in free throw percentage.
Anthony Muscolino
Class of 1938
Tony earned a Block N letter in football, basketball and baseball all four years of high school.
While there are not many newspaper articles about high school sports in the 1930s, one described Tony as one of the Tri-County all-stars during the 1937 football season. It listed him as 6 foot, 180 pounds. He was portrayed as an outstanding blocker at the flanks who possessed a pair of “ham-like” hands. His coach, Joe Hadsell, called him one of the league’s best blocking backs and a great tackle on defense.
In baseball, he was a fleet-footed center fielder and an all-league performer.
After graduation, Tony enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corps. While a Marine, he was recruited to be part of the Marine Corps football team as a drop-kicker and punter. He traveled the country with the team until the United States joined World War II in 1941. He served in the Pacific Theater during the war.
In 1946, he came back to Newark with his new bride, Dorothy Tiberio of Batavia. They had five children: Mike, Tom, Charles, Barbara, and Danny Boy. Tony was a strong supporter of Newark athletics and its student-athletes throughout the years.
Brent Oakleaf
Class of 1991
Few athletes in Newark history have accomplished as much in multiple sports as Brent did.
He was a captain in football and basketball, helping the Reds to the football program’s first and only Section V championship (Class A) in 1990. In basketball, Brent was part of a Newark program that won Finger Lakes East titles in 1988-89, ’90-91 and ’91-92, Section V championships in the latter two campaigns, and to the New York state final four during his junior and senior seasons.
A tight end/wide receiver and defensive end in football, Brent was named All-Greater Rochester first team in 1990 after catching 37 passes for 700 yards and five touchdowns. A two-time All-Finger Lakes East first-team all-star, Brent was named Offensive Lineman of the Game in the Class A championship, earned a spot on the Section V all-tournament team, and played in the Eddie Meath Senior All-Star Game.
In basketball, Brent was a two-time All-Finger Lakes first-team all-star and competed in the Section V Ronald McDonald Senior All-Star Game.
Robert “Red” Thomson
Class of 1956
Red excelled in football, basketball and baseball.
He was known mostly for his accomplishments on the gridiron, starting at right guard and middle linebacker during all four years of high school. A tenacious defender, Red consistently checked in as the team’s leading tackler on defenses that gave up very few points during his career. Red was a multiple-year All-Central Western Conference all-star, and helped lead Newark to league championships in his freshman and sophomore years. A jack of all trades, Red also served as the team’s long snapper.
In basketball, Red played two years on a very successful varsity squad. Newark lost only five games in his two varsity campaigns.
In baseball, Red was a starter at first base and pitcher. A highlight of his career was when he and his two brothers gobbled up three spots in the starting infield. Red also served as a batboy for the semipro Newark Merchants baseball team.
COACH
Diane (Abrey) Kirnie
1986-2012
When she retired, Diane had logged more wins, 387, than any female basketball coach in the history of Section V girls basketball.
She guided the girls basketball program to unprecedented heights during her quarter-century on the bench. The pinnacle of her career was leading the Reds to the 2009 New York State Class A championship. Her biggest individual honors were being named New York State Class A Coach of the Year in 2009 and All-Greater Rochester Coach of the Year in 2007.
Her Newark teams collected eight Finger Lakes East titles, and Diane was chosen as the league’s Coach of the Year on eight occasions. She won sectional titles in 2002, ’07, and ’09, one of only a handful of coaches to win three Section V crowns. She also led Newark to pair of New York state final four appearances.
Diane’s Newark teams were honored as the league’s Sportsmanship Award recipients three times, and the Reds were honored as Section V’s overall Sportsmanship Award winner.
The Rochester Press-Radio Club honored her with the prestigious Jean Giambrone Community Service Award for her influential role as a leader in female athletics in the Rochester area.
TEAM
2009 Girls Basketball
The 2009 squad etched its name in Newark athletics lore by winning the New York State Class A championship, one of only five sports teams in school history to accomplish the feat.
In the state title game, the Reds overcame Albertus Magnus despite facing foul trouble late in the game. Marissa Bunce, Alyssa Fenyn, Sarah Tanea, and Shakista Woolfolk combined to go 16-for-18 from the free throw line to seal the championship.
On their way to the state title, the girls won the Far West Regional and the Section V Class A championship. The Reds beat Pittsford Mendon in the Section V title game to avenge a loss earlier in the year, and also won the Finger Lakes East while splitting their regular-season matchups with a powerful Canandaigua squad.
“This group of young ladies were talented, driven, and had a love for the game and each other,” said their coach, Diane Kirnie. “Their focus, hard work and unselfish play allowed them to achieve their ultimate goal: a state championship!”