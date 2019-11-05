NEWARK — The Newark Athletic Hall of Fame has announced the fourth induction class of athletes, coaches, and supporters of Newark athletics.
The highest honor bestowed upon a Newark Red, this fourth group was selected by the Newark Hall of Fame committee made up of community members and active and retired coaches.
The inductees of the fourth class of the Newark Athletic Hall of Fame are the State Champion 2009 Girls Basketball team, 1950’s football star Red Thomson, legendary basketball coach Diane Kirnie, multi-sport standout Brent Oakleaf, the man who hit the greatest shot in Newark history, John Miranda, 2009 All Greater Rochester Girls Basketball POY Alyssa Fenyn, 1930’s football standout Anthony Muscolino and female sports pioneering basketball player Cindy Timerson.
The 2019 class includes legendary coaches, Division I athletes, players of the year, and New York State Champions.
“I am most pleased that the committee was able to recognize athletes that graduated more than 40 or more years ago, which goes to show that the culture and history of Newark athletics is as rich and deep as any community in New York State. The accolades of the collective group is awe-inspiring and the induction ceremony is sure to be a night to remember,” said Chris Corey, Director of Health, Physical Education and Athletics for Newark Central School District.
The induction ceremony and dinner will take place on Saturday, November 23rd at 5 p.m. at the Newark Elks Lodge. Tickets are $35 and are available by contacting the Newark CSD Athletic Office at 332-3241 or the Alex Eligh Community Center at 331-2532.