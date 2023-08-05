NEWARK — The Newark Reds football team already have had an unforgettable last month, and the first whistle of the season is still weeks away.
Sixteen members of the Reds along with head coach Mike McGavisk and his coaching staff participated in two high profile offseason football camps.
On July 8, the Reds traveled to Orchard Park to play in the Buffalo Bills’ Nike 11-On high school football event. Then on July 30, the Reds went East to Utica University to play in the 7-on-7 tournament and lineman clinic.
“As far as timing, the Bills camp was after the Fourth of July and that was perfect,” McGavisk said. “We could get a little practice in before we went, got a workout in Thursday night before we went to set us up for Saturday … That experience led into the Utica University camp. It’s a great camp, gets the kids on a college campus and we hadn’t been there in five years. It was really good competition and the Bills camp certainly helped.
“The kids now know our plays and can get in and out of the huddle, in July. That’s huge,” McGavisk continued. “Utica pushed it to a high tempo. At Utica we played Rome Free Academy, Amsterdam, Camden, Whitesboro, so we got to see a lot of competition from around the state.”
The second annual Nike 11-On event at Highmark Stadium featured 12 varsity football programs from Buffalo, Rochester and the Finger Lakes regions in partnership with Nike and USA Football. The event included 7-on-7 games, a lineman challenge and skills competitions including a 40 yard dash, QB long throw and lineman water jug race.
“The Bills camp was such a great opportunity,” McGavisk said. “It was a great day. Special to be able to be at the stadium, the indoor facility, they fed us lunch, gave the kids t-shirts; I can’t say enough great things about how well the Buffalo Bills treated us when we were there. It was awesome.”
The experience of playing and competing on the Buffalo Bills turf was practically sacred to the players and coaches. But the trip was more than just a fun and competitive camp. The team got the full Buffalo experience and sat down for a meal together at Duff’s Famous Wings.
“Team bonding wise, for the Buffalo trip we went to Duff’s. How can you go to Buffalo and not go to Duff’s?” McGavisk said. “What an experience for the kids, they thought it was great. Great team bonding, lots of fun.”
A few weeks later, Utica head coach Blaise Faggiano called up his former Ithaca College football teammate in McGavisk and invited the Reds to their camp. It was largely similar to what the Bills offered — 7-on-7 games, lineman challenges, 40-yard dash races, etc.
Thanks to the work of the Reds Booster Club, the team was once again able to travel to a football camp, compete, have fun and have a another well-earned team meal together, all without cost to the kids or their families.
“Our parents do a great job raising money,” McGavisk said. “That’s what we raise our money for: experiences like this. It’s not a cost to the kids, they can get out there, have fun and we thought it was a great end to July.”
Both events were covered by the work of the booster club. Money raised from the concession stands and other fundraising allowed the Reds coaching staff to give the kids back-to-back unforgettable experiences and team bonding trips. The football experience and competing with teams across Sections III, V and VI of course helps prepare the kids for the season ahead, but more importantly, it has given the Reds immeasurable bonding time and trips that highlight what sports are all about: coming together to create lifelong memories and friendships.
“Those things are great to do from a football standpoint. But it’s also great to do from a team-building standpoint,” McGavisk said. “Getting to see a college campus, Highmark Stadium, all those thing are things you remember in your life.”
Training camp for all local high school football teams start in mere weeks. For McGavisk and his coaching staff, 16 members of the team will enter camp knowing the playbook, being in excellent shape and most importantly, have a strong team bond courtesy of the trips to Buffalo and Utica.
“It gives us a great base going into our season,” McGavisk said. “We’re in shape, we know the plays. It’s just a win-win.”