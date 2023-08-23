Former Newark Diver Alexandra (Ali) House, Newark High School Class of 2017, received the honor of being inducted into the Section V Swimming & Diving Hall of Fame at a ceremony in Rochester earlier this month.
House was nominated for induction by the Section V Swimming and Diving Committee and was presented her plaque by her high school coach, Dale Binggeli.
“Ali came from a very strong gymnastics background which transferred nicely onto the diving board,” Binggeli said. “Her coachability and strong work ethic added to her success on the board and in the pool. Ali soaked up every detail of dive mechanics from takeoffs to tricks to entries which led to mastering more difficult dives.”
While at Newark, House was a five-time Finger Lakes League Champion, two-time Section V Class B Champion, twice New York State runner-up, 2015 State Champion, three-year All-Greater Rochester and two-time National Swimming and Diving Coaches All-American. She still holds several Finger Lakes pool records for both six-foot and 11-foot dives. House was also a five-time AAU National champion and USA Diving Championship competitor.
After high school, she continued diving at Ohio State University where she was named All Big 10 Conference Distinguished Athlete three times. She was also a Ohio State Scholar Athlete multiple years, Most Improved Diver and received two Big 10 Conference team championship rings.
Through the years, House had many coaches that contributed to her success: Tedd Van Duyne and Binggeli at Newark, Shawn Austin (Blue Wave Diving Club), Cliff Devries (Upstate Diving Club), and Justin Socher (Ohio State University).
She is currently employed at the Ohio State Medical James Cancer Center and will be starting Physician Assistant School this year.
House is the daughter of Rick and Valerie House of Newark.