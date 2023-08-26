WAPPINGERS FALLS — Newark’s Benjamin Cowles continues to make waves as a New York Yankees prospect.
With the High-A affiliate Hudson Valley Renegades, Cowles set a franchise record on Thursday night by reaching base for the 36th game in row.
In his first plate appearance in the second inning, a full-count walk extended his on-base streak to pass Emeel Salem for a new franchise record that was previously set in 2007. Cowles’ streak dates back to July 4.
The 23-year-old has 334 at-bats in 2023 thus far with an on-base percentage of .364 and a batting average of .263. He has 87 hits, 10 home runs, 37 runs batted in and 20 stolen bases.
Even with the on-base streak still active, the 2018 Newark High School graduate and 10th-round draft pick in 2021 is most hailed for his defense.
Pinstripe Alley, a major community blog website owned by Vox Media and dedicated to all things Yankees, touted Cowles as a major asset in the team’s infield pipeline coming into the season. In 2023, Cowles has split time between second base, shortstop (the position he was drafted at) and third base. At third base he has started 24 games and played 205 innings with a fielding percentage of 90.2%, and his stats just get better from there.
At short, Cowles has played 243.2 innings with a fielding percentage of 98.9% with just one error and has turned 10 double plays. Second base is where he has gotten the most reps with 372.1 innings played in 48 starts with a 97.5% fielding percentage with four errors and 27 doubles plays turned.
All in all, his fielding percentage of 95.5% with 11 errors, 40 double plays in 820.3 innings played is bound to get the attention of the Bronx Bombers’ brass, who have already turned their attention to 2024.
Hudson Valley manager Sergio Santos told NJ.com in June that Cowles is the most-improved player on the roster, and that was before the current on-base streak began. Cowles has a history of coming out of nowhere. At the University of Maryland, he exploded in his junior year to lead the Big 10 in home runs with 18 after hitting just three in each of his first two years.
If Cowles continues his current meteoric rise, then he could have the eyes of all in pinstripes come spring 2024.