HORSEHEADS — Bikes are everywhere in the Finger Lakes. Whether it’s Canandaigua, Seneca, Cayuga or Keuka lakes, it’s not hard to find cyclists enjoying the challenge of cycling in the region.

Look a little harder and you’ll find some off-road action.

Since 2008, Upstate BMX in Newark has been the mecca for local BMX riders of all ages. This past weekend, Horseheads was the host of the best off-road BMX riders the state of New York offers, and the Newark club left the competition in the dirt.

Before delving into the championships won by local riders, the rules for qualifying are quite different from other local sports.

The NYS BMX Championship featured the State Championship Final race for all classes. Points earned from that race fed into the NYS BMX Plate Standings — somewhat like the season-long owners race in NASCAR. The plate in each class acts like a state championship trophy — something each rider earns and keeps.

Riders from Upstate BMX arrived in Horseheads with titles on the line thanks to wins in multiple districts, and several riders that call the Newark location home garnered state titles.

The state championship final race had five winners across different classes:

• Two-year-old Patrick Camp captured the Age 1-2 Balance category in which small riders use their legs to propel themselves.

• Isallaoria Monsanto-Davis won the age 4 Balance class.

• Sam Levine topped the age 6 Intermediate race.

• Alex Albro ruled the age 17-20 Expert race.

• AJ Amico prevailed in the 14 Cruiser race; the Cruiser race uses bikes with larger wheel bases.

The first-place finish earned each rider 20 points towards a state plate, and at the end of the weekend championships, eight state titles were brought back to Upstate BMX in Newark.

• Corey Camp copped two titles: one in the Age 26-35 Expert group and the other in the 31-35 Cruiser class.

• Luke Camp won the age 26-35 Novice/Intermediate class title.

• Derek Bennett reigned over the 36-40 Novice/Intermediate title.

• Lance Camp grabbed the 56-60 Cruiser Plate.

• Sam Levine was tops in the age 6 Novice/Intermediate division.

• Eleanor Martin took home the age 9 Girls Expert title.

• AJ Amico propelled himself to the age 14 Cruiser title thanks in large part to his win the championship race.

The class system in BMX is organized by race wins. Any rider that comes to the track for the first time is classified as a “Novice” rider. After 10 first-place wins they move to “Intermediate;” after racking up 20 wins, they move to “Expert.”

“Cruiser” uses a BMX bike with a 24-inch wheel base (rather than the standard 20-inch wheel base) and is its own class. Riders are allowed to compete in both Cruiser and their respective class on a regular BMX bike.

All in all, riders from Upstate BMX placed anywhere from first place all the way to top-10 finishes in both the final race and the season-long plate standings.

The passion the community of Newark has for its BMX facility is evident not only in the amount of state plates won and contested for over the past weekend, but also from the vast array of ages hopping on a bike. Riders ranging from age 2-60 made the trip to Horseheads to put Upstate BMX’s talent and passion on full display, and they left with the hardware to prove it.