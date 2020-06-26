After months of back-and-forth bickering over money between the Major League Baseball owners and Players Association, they could not come to agreement for a shortened season because of the pandemic.
It wasn’t until Rob Manfred exercised his commissioner power to force a 60-game season with the players getting 100% of their prorated salaries and the season starting either on July 23 or 24, with training camps to open up on July 1 with no fans in attendance.
I’m 100% sure that the MLB has all the right safety procedures to start this season with teams playing games at their home stadiums. I’m certain that the owners, players, broadcasters, media and everyone else involved will take all the right steps to get back playing the game we love.
It’s just a little hard for me to see the perspective of these million-dollar players and billion-dollar owners fighting over money when there’s millions of people out there looking for entertainment — and jobs — during these tough times.
Nonetheless, nobody likes losing money that they’ve earned.
MLB messed up with not coming up with a deal earlier and to start on July 4 weekend like originally planned. They could have taken the sports world’s center stage; now they have to fight out ratings with the other three North American major sports leagues, with your average fan taking their eyes off baseball and turning to basketball.
The loyal MLB fans will stay true like myself. A 2020 season will happen even when I thought it never would.
Teams will report next Wednesday to their home city for somewhat of a spring training instead of going to Florida or Arizona like they traditionally would. As a Pirates fan, which is a surprisingly common favorite team at the Finger Lakes Times, it is reassuring to know that the Pirates will be back in Pittsburgh next week taking batting practice.
Sixty games will be the shortest season in MLB history, yet plenty of fans seem excited to get back to America’s pastime.
Teams will be assigned to play in their own division of course, and to limit traveling, teams will only play within their division and the same geographical division in the opposite league.
For an example, my Pirates will play the National League Central Division and take that trip to smelly Wrigley Field. They will also have to play every team in the American League Central Division.
The subway series for Yankees and Mets fans will continue in 2020 when the American League East Division meets the National League East Division.
When I think of a 60-game season, I think of a big old asterisk.
Statistics will technically still surround the sport in 2020, but just for reference.
If Mike Trout of the Los Angeles Angels bats over .400 this season, nobody will take away the player Mike Trout is, but nobody is going to consider that to be the greatest hitting season of all-time when he plays 102 less games and has about triple fewer at-bats than a normal season.
Obviously, there’s the championship asterisk as well. There’s so many teams that collapse in the second half of the season. My Pirates have done that a few times in my fandom since 2005.
Now, those teams will make the playoffs after just 60 games, while that team that sneaks in after 162 will miss the playoffs.
Hopefully, Chris Davis of the Baltimore Orioles doesn’t start his season with an 0-for-54 slump again or it could be an even more of a miserable year for the Orioles slugger. Even with a 60-game season, Orioles fans will still have to come to terms with the fact that they still don’t have a shot at the postseason.
One thing I do know is: Once the competitive mindset comes back to these players, the Houston Astros are still public enemy No. 1. No one will forget.
In addition to the shortened season, rules changes will be in effect for this season as well.
As a National League fan, it sickens me that there will be a universal designated hitter for every game this season.
There is still a three-batter minimum for each pitcher as announced before the pandemic. My heart goes out to all the lefty specialists out there.
Pitchers will be given a wet rag to keep their fingers moist instead of licking them and risk transferring any germs to the ball, which could end up being touched by multiple players.
In extra innings this year, a runner will start on second base to start the 10th inning. That runner is the batter right before the lead-off hitter for the inning. I don’t have much to say about this rule other than I am not a fan of it at all.
MLB has also implemented a COVID list and a “taxi squad.” A COVID list is just like an injured list but for players dealing with the conoravirus.
The taxi squad is actually pretty cool. Teams will have 30 players on their active roster. Another 30 players will be on the taxi squad. Those players will stay near-by, maybe at a Triple-A facility to stay loose before their name is called. Players who were drafted this past June could appear on that squad. Those are the only 60 players that teams can play for the entire season.
The minor leagues are essentially canceled with the ideas of having a few “bubble leagues” but nothing official as of yet.
The playoff format remains the same. If only they could get rid of the wild-card games.
With the big boys back scheduled to play, the question remains for youth baseball leagues. I can’t imagine any high school or college facility allowing players on their field until schools are back in session.
I am beyond exited to order MLB Extra Innings and get back to watching my favorite sports team wearing the black and the gold.
It will be strange for normal baseball fans to see empty stadiums. For a Pirates fan, ever since our cheap owner Bob Nutting wouldn’t even sign fan-favorite and city-reviving Andrew McCutchen back in the 2017-18 off-season, I’m used to watching a game with little to no fans.
It’s upsetting to hear all the news that’s occurred with the MLB even with a season finally around the corner. The Collective Bargaining Agreement expires at the end of the 2021 season, so get ready for some more fun soon.
