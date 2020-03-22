GENEVA — I am well into my second month as a sports writer at the Finger Lakes Times. I was quite familiar with the area already, given that I was born in Geneva and lived in Waterloo and Seneca Falls my whole life; I’ve lived in Seneca Falls since 2001.
With my passion for sports, I truly have enjoyed my time here since my first day back on Jan. 27.
About that passion for sports ...
I was raised by Kathy and Darrell Felice. I have an older brother, Matt, and a younger sister, Samantha. The whole family has been connected to sports; in fact, my sister played college tennis at SUNY Oneonta for four years.
My passion for my sports teams came from my grandfather, also a Nick Felice. I decided to follow his roots and become a diehard fan for all of the same teams he liked, starting with our favorite team of all in the Pittsburgh Pirates.
During my time at Mynderse Academy I played my favorite sport, baseball. However, my love for sports goes way beyond America’s pastime. You could find me watching the Australian Open at 3 in the morning, or catching the annual “common cold” every March for the opening rounds of the NCAA men’s basketball tournament.
After high school, I attended Keuka College for four years, graduating with a degree in business, along with a concentration in sports management. I never pursued athletics in college, but sports were still No. 1 in my heart.
Everyone at Keuka knew me as the intramural guy. If there was an intramural sport, I was always the first to sign up. Whether it was basketball or badminton, it was a great way to get out of the dorm room and meet new friends.
I took some classes at Keuka to give me an idea of the career I might pursue. I took a public speaking class that helped me break out of my shell and, next thing you know, I was doing stand-up comedy for Keuka’s talent show — a sense of humor I also picked up on from my grandpa, by the way.
It also helped my friend, Paul Russo, and me land a sports podcast with FingerLakes1.com that launched June 12, 2018. Paul and I were found by FL1 president Jim Sinicropi after filming five podcasts from my den and putting them on YouTube.
My experience at FL1 was huge in getting my name out there while also having a fun time opining about what’s going on in the sports world today.
FL1 also gave Paul and me opportunities to call local high school basketball games. Paul is the play-by-play guy, and I assist in the role of being the color commentator.
While at Keuka I took a journalism class that involved the creation of the college’s school newspaper.
All of those educational and online ventures are the reasons I landed here at the Times.
Working here has given me the opportunity to drive to all the towns I’ve heard of but never gotten the chance to visit until now. Meeting new people has been an honor, as well as a firsthand look at the passion these local coaches and athletes have for their sports.
To say my time here has been a little bit of an adjustment period would be understating it a bit. I expected to go from one of the busiest times of the year, basketball sectionals, into the middle of the spring sports season for colleges, followed by high schools. Instead, the COVID-19 public health crisis has stonewalled sports at every level worldwide.
It’s an adjustment period, all right, but one that motivates and excites me even more for the next sports seasons I will be able to cover and write about — whenever that might be.
Email Nick Felice at nfelice@fltimes.com.