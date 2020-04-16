GENEVA — Sports memories typically come from moments you witnessed during a game that you played, or times you shared with a family member at a sporting event.
A lot of my favorite sports moments have come from watching television, and my favorite moment was just that — combined with a special family occasion.
As a diehard New York Giants fan, you might think my favorite sports memory would be the Super Bowl 42 win over the undefeated New England Patriots. Nope.
Or, when my Pittsburgh Pirates beat the Cincinnati Reds in the 2013 National League wild-card game after my Bucs had gone 20 straight seasons — 20! — with a losing record. Again, the answer is no.
Those were great memories, but my favorite one occurred 367 days ago.
My birthday is April 14. So is my mom's. The one athlete Mom and I share the most interest in is professional golfer Tiger Woods.
Just about every year my mom and dad visit Las Vegas. In March of last year I was fortunate enough to join them for my first visit there. In fact, it was the first time in my life I had left the Eastern time zone.
During our time in Vegas our whole family placed bets on the 2019 Masters; golf's first major of the calendar year was less than a month away.
My mom placed a bet on Tiger Woods to win. I just couldn't bring myself to believe in that miracle; I put my money on Brooks Koepka.
Well, the Masters that year ended on Sunday, as it does every year, and that Sunday a year ago was April 14.
For our birthdays, we rotate on who picks lunch and dinner. Last year, my mom chose lunch, and we ate at Captain Jack's Goodtime Tavern in Sodus Point. It was my first time at Captain Jack's, a memorable lunch spent with family and close friends.
During our lunch we were lucky enough to watch the conclusion of the Masters; the final round had been pushed up to earlier in the day because of the threat of storms. With the number of TVs in Captain Jack's, we could watch from every conceivable angle.
We got to watch, in my opinion, one of the greatest moments in sports. Tiger completed one of the great comebacks in sports to win his first green jacket in 14 years and his first major championship in nearly 11 years.
My mom got her perfect birthday present, and she earned a little bit of extra cash by way of her Vegas wager. Koepka, the preeminent player in majors the past four years, tied for second, one stoke behind Tiger.
You never know when another special sports memory will occur, and there is still time for something else to rise to the top of my list, but that birthday one year ago is No. 1 right now.