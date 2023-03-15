I have been asked this question multiple times throughout my life: What is the best sporting event of the year? Some might say the Super Bowl, or MLB Opening Day, or even the Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest on the Fourth of July.
For me, it’s an easy answer. It’s the first Thursday and Friday of the first round of the NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball Tournament.
I am here today to give you my picks for helping you fill out this year’s bracket. I will leave my biases aside since my beloved Notre Dame Fighting Irish and my family’s favorite, the Syracuse Orange, are not even in this year’s National Invitation Tournament. Orange fans are going to love JJ Starling, and what a run by both head coaches in Mike Brey and Jim Boeheim.
I am a proud Mynderse Academy and Keuka College graduate. Go Storm! But there wasn’t a lot of my time throughout my 17 years of school where college basketball didn’t play a factor.
One thing I can admit now all these years later is that I did used to play hooky from school on the first Tuesday of every college basketball season for the marathon of games on ESPN. Man, I miss that.
I’m also a HUGE television guy, and every single year for March Madness I would bring four TVs from my home in Seneca Falls to Keuka so that way I would be able to watch all four games at once — and it was a huge hit with my friends. Man, I miss cable splitters.
So, since both the Irish and ‘Cuse are not in this year’s field, I need to find a new favorite. Actually, not so fun fact, this is the first time since 1997 where both Notre Dame and Syracuse did not make the NCAA Tournament in the same season. And, if it wasn’t for North Carolina in 2016, my two favorite teams could have met in the Final Four that year. Thank you, Kris Jenkins.
Before I tell you my picks, I just want to say I hope you’re reading this before the 12 noon bracket deadline today, March 16.
MY FINAL FOUR AND CHAMPION
I am riding with the Purdue Boilermakers this year. My good friend from college, Josh Langley, is a diehard Purdue fan, and for that, I’m sorry Josh.
I really want to help you out this year, but frankly, I can’t remember the last time I correctly predicted a champion right.
And I understand that the Big Ten hasn’t won it all since Michigan State in 2000. Heck, even current conference member in Maryland has won a title since 2000, when they were a part of the Atlantic Coast Conference at the time.
My Final Four for this 2023 tournament, is Purdue, of course, coming out of the East. I have Virginia winning the South, Houston taking the Midwest crown, and Gonzaga will get it done by winning the West Region.
Then I have Purdue taking down Houston in the championship game. I have been beaten by Houston in the past with not taking them far, and this year I’m also riding with the Cougars, well, until the title game.
MY FIRST-ROUND UPSETS
I would love to see Rick Pitino’s Iona take down the University of Connecticut or pull for Hamilton’s own Colgate against Texas. But I just don’t see either of those happening.
The one big upset I do see happening is the 14th-seeded UC Santa Barbara Gauchos taking down Baylor.
Who remembers in 2015 when the Big 12’s Baylor and Iowa State both lost as 3-seeds in the first round? You know who didn’t lose as a 3-seed that year in the first round? Notre Dame, even though we got a scare from Northeastern. We had the undefeated Kentucky Wildcats beat!
Anyway ...
I see the Baylor Bears once again as the big victim to March Madness this year.
As a big New York Knicks fan, I hate to do this to my man Mike Woodson, but my lone 13-seed winning this year is Kent State, as I believe they will take down Woodson’s Indiana in the first round.
UC Santa Barbara and Kent State are my two biggest upsets, but luckily for Creighton and Miami, I don’t see either of the two big upsets moving onto the second weekend.
We all know about how much we love the 11 and 12 seeds. They are always guaranteed to bring some joy to March Madness. They are usually the two First Four teams that advanced from earlier in the week too, which makes it extremely hard for their opponent to prepare. Syracuse’s 2-3 zone is also extremely hard for teams to prepare for, which is one of the big reasons why Boeheim’s Orange seemed to make a deep tournament run from time to time.
All four of the 12-seeds are great choices. Oral Roberts and Drake intrigue me, but I don’t see either Duke or Miami going down — although I do expect some close games there.
The only 12-seed I have winning is Charleston with an upset of San Diego State.
I don’t have Charleston going any farther than the second round, but I do have one 11-seed upset making a run to the Sweet 16.
We now know that Pittsburgh will represent as the 11-seed in the Midwest Region. I like the Panthers to continue their First Four victory momentum into the second weekend by upsetting Iowa State in the first round (I knew they would be brought up again) ,and Pittsburgh will add to their first-round win by ousting 3-seeded Xavier in the second round.
Buzz Williams’ Texas A&M Aggies will be dancing until the Elite 8 this year when they end the Panthers’ run in the Sweet 16.
Houston should have the Midwest made with how easy it seems to me.
I don’t see the top-seeded Alabama Crimson Tide get beat by a 16-seed in the first round but I do see Bob Huggins’ West Virginia squad taking them down in the second round for a huge upset.
I hope you all enjoy March Madness because it’s the greatest three weeks that a sports fan can enjoy, in my opinion.
This will not be the year that a 9 or higher seed wins it all, but I’m sure I’ll rip up my bracket before lunchtime come Friday.
My entire bracket that I filled out this year is attached to the story. C’mon perfect bracket! I still want Warren Buffett’s $1 billion.