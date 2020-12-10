There’s no question that 2020 has been the oddest year for all sports across the globe.
It took the National Basketball Association and National Hockey League nearly a full year to complete their seasons, Major League Baseball played the shortest season since 1878 and by the season’s end, the National Football League will have played a game on every single day of the week for the first time in history.
What will 2021 look like? It might be much of the same. It might not even be until 2022 when we go back on our regular scheduled sports programs that we were used to.
There is no true date when the vaccine will be available for everyone but sports will (hopefully) continue to give needed entertainment during these difficult times.
The MLB is set to resume back with their normal 162-game schedule for a start date in late March/early April once again.
Baseball’s luxury — if you can even call it that — is that there’s plenty of time for games to be made up compared to say football. A single postponement of a game in the NFL can impact a team’s schedule for weeks. Just look at the Baltimore Ravens.
Seeing a football game get postponed will never seem weird again.
The NFL is planning to have its playoffs in January and its Super Bowl on February 7. They’re planning to have the draft in the spring and hopeful of a season next fall with an expanded regular season to 18 weeks with 17 games for each team.
Despite ongoing numerous struggles, college football still plans to have the College Football Semifinals on January 1 and the Championship game 10 days later, even with a 5-0 Ohio State team thrown in the mix.
College basketball plans to have the NCAA Tournament in March but within a bubble like what the NBA, NHL and MLB executed.
The NBA and NHL are having shortened 2020-21 seasons. Well, for the NHL it’s just a 2021 season, which is scheduled for a Jan. 13 return.
The NBA returns on Dec. 22 so that every team to have a game prior to Christmas Day.
Neither the NHL or NBA have come out with a full schedules yet but the NHL is aiming a 56-game season while the NBA is hoping for a 72-game season and has released the schedule for the first half.
The PGA Tour, the Association of Tennis Professionals and Women’s Tennis Association should be all be back on schedule in 2021, as all three made an early return to play compared to other leagues.
The Masters should be back in early April and the French Open should be back in late May/early June.
One thing we are all hopeful of is to get back the Open Championship and Wimbledon as neither of those events even took place in 2020.
Major League Soccer was able to complete last year’s season and looks to be able to finish up this season on Saturday when the Columbus Crew SC takes on the Seattle Sounders FC in the MLS Cup Final.
NASCAR looks to be back on their normal schedule in 2021 with the Daytona 500 scheduled for Valentine’s Day.
The Kentucky Derby back in its original spot to open the Triple Crown on May 1.
The last final question for the 2021 season is will the stands be at full capacity?
The NFL has stated that the Super Bowl will have a limited number of fans at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Fl.
The NFL, College Football, NASCAR and the World Series have allowed limited amount of fans but that doesn’t really have to do with the league’s as much as the state the game are played in. The question remains: when will we see full crowds again?
I believe we won’t see full fans in the stands until the vaccine is available for everyone. I have my fingers crossed for fall of 2021 just in time for everyone to start picking the Dallas Cowboys for the Super Bowl again.
I’m not a Syracuse collegiate sports fan but the rest of my family root for Orange basketball. I still enjoy my trips to the Carrier Dome for a classic dome-dog. I never really take it for granted that I live near one of the most prestigious college basketball arenas and I can’t wait to go back someday.
As a sports junkie, I’m like the rest of everyone that wants to see sports go back to normal.
January is the NFL playoffs followed by the Super Bowl in February, March is for March Madness, April through June is NBA and NHL postseasons, July 4 is for the Nathan’s National Hot Dog Eating Contest and October is for me to watch my Pittsburgh Pirates not be in the World Series for the 100th year in a row.
We need the Blue Jays and Raptors back in Toronto, we need Augusta National to have its roars back and we need the Olympics back too.
2021 will still be a different year for sports and with the NBA expanding their playoffs to ten teams next year from both conferences that might finally mean that my New York Knicks might make the playoffs for the first time since I was in high school.