Major League Baseball has reached the halfway point of its two-month regular season. For most fans that month flew by. As a Pittsburgh Pirates fan in New York Yankees country, I feel like Opening Day was when the pandemic started back in March.
My Pirates are 4-16 through the first 20 games of the season under our new manager, Derek Shelton. We’re on pace to own the worst winning percentage in the modern era.
The 1916 Philadelphia Athletics — yes, I typed that right — had a winning percentage of .235. My Pirates have to go 11-29 the rest of the way to beat those Athletics.
That’s if they play all 60 games.
Just yesterday, the Pirates’ new president, Travis Williams, tested positive from COVID-19.
The only positive thing that’s happened for the Pirates this season is that we only lost once last week because of five postponements to the virus.
That’s enough about Pittsburgh.
The first month of the season has been anything besides normal, to say the least.
It all started with Commissioner Rob Manfred expanding the playoffs to 16 teams. Yes, a rule change was made on Opening Day.
The season got out of the gate real fast with a rain-shortened Yankees win over the defending champ Washington Nationals in the season’s first game. Then, the biggest nightmare occurred in the opening week when the Miami Marlins received over 15 positive COVID-19 tests, all in just a few days. The positive tests put the Marlins season on hold for a week, and now have to play multiple doubleheaders to catch up.
Then it was the St. Louis Cardinals and the Cincinnati Reds who had their seasons put on hold because of the virus. The Cardinals and Reds are the two teams that gave Pirates fans not a headache for at least a few days.
The MLB set a record for the most postponements in the first month of any season — and it wasn’t even close.
Without fans in the stands, most teams have use cardboard cutouts of the faces of fans. In my opinion, that is a waste of money, but it is pretty cool that you get the baseball if one hits your cardboard cutout.
I personally like what the NBA has done better with the virtual look at real fans’ faces at the games. The fake virtual fans, what Fox Sports has done at MLB games, was a nice try.
I have gotten so used to no fans in the stands that I don’t really care when they do come back. I just can’t wait to go watch a ballgame again, though.
Injuries have piled up for every team: Aaron Judge, Giancarlo Stanton, Justin Verlander, Corey Kluber and Mike Soroka, just to name a few on the injured list. The long layoff after not playing surely didn’t help.
Los Angeles Angels standout Mike Trout is still the best player in the league, even though budding San Diego Padres star Fernando Tatis Jr. is getting close.
Tatis is first in MLB in home runs, runs batted in, and runs scored. He also is tied for first in stolen bases.
He swung on a 3-0 count with his team up 10-3 late against the Texas Rangers to hit a grand slam. He stole third base with his team up 6-0 the next day vs. those same Rangers. There are “unwritten rules” in baseball, but let this Tatis kid play.
Los Angeles Dodgers relief pitcher Joe Kelly didn’t forget about the Houston Astros’ cheating scandal, throwing inside to a bunch of Astros hitters, including one behind Alex Bregman’s head. That initiated a benches-clearing incident.
After his appeal, Kelly was suspended for five games — yet Astros players have not gotten suspended for a single game after the cheating scandal, and still wear their World Series rings.
The Oakland Athletics also had a benches-clearing brawl with the Astros a week later. They will not be the last team that let the Astros know what they did was wrong.
Brawls, postponements, injuries, and plenty of Pirates losses sum up to a pretty interesting first half of the shortened MLB season.
The trade deadline is Aug. 31. Let’s see how low the Pirates’ payroll can get this time.