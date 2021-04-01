It’s been a near two years since we’ve seen our traditional Opening Day and that day has finally arrived for the 2021 Major League Baseball season.
Today won’t be the start of a normal season, but it’s the start of things looking up after the MLB only played 60 regular-season games in 2020.
The 162-game journey begins once again as first pitch of the 2021 season will take place at Yankee Stadium at 1:05 p.m. ET this afternoon. That is, if the game doesn’t get postponed.
That’s not in relation to the pandemic, but the weather. The Yankees’ season-opener against the Toronto Blue Jays expects sub 50-degree temperatures with a chance of rain.
Not the ideal Opening Day weather, especially after the New York area saw close to 70 degrees on Tuesday.
No matter, the Yankees are by far the favorite to win the American League this season.
A Tony LaRussa-led Chicago White Sox team and the Houston Astros pose the biggest threats to the Yankees for the AL Pennant.
As a Pittsburgh Pirates fan growing up in Yankees country, it’s mixed emotions for me to see Jameson Taillon get traded to the Bronx Bombers after they also signed Gerrit Cole the prior off-season.
Taillon, Cole were both previous top-three draft picks drafted by Pittsburgh.
Unfortunately, my Pirates will not be contending for much on the National League side of things other than a top draft pick.
The biggest news from my Buccos this off-season was when utility Cole Tucker started dating High School Musical star Vanessa Hudgens.
The Dodgers are still the favorites for the World Series this season.
I mean, the Dodgers won the World Series last season for the first time since 1988 and now have added reigning NL Cy Young Trevor Bauer to what was already a loaded pitching staff.
However, their division rival, the San Diego Padres, are very good as well.
San Diego acquired 2018 AL Cy Young winner Blake Snell and scooped up Joe Musgrove off of the Pirates’ flea market this off-season.
The Padres already have a potential face of the game in Fernando Tatis Jr. along with a bunch of big names that include Manny Machado.
The present face of the game remains Mike Trout, who is still on the Los Angeles Angels; a team that still seems to not invest in starting pitching to get their future Hall-of-Fame centerfielder to the playoffs in the near future.
The Mets are spending money, the Red Sox are terrible, the Marlins will be back in their cellar and dare I say it; My brother’s Seattle Mariners will make their first playoffs since 2001.
You will see fans back in the stands but not full crowds. Nonetheless, still a great sight to see from our nation’s pasttime.
I might even make my first trip back to Pittsburgh since 2016 to catch a game. I have June 18-20 circled on my calendar against the Cleveland Indians for a chance to actually see a win.
One positive takeaway for my Pirates this season will be when rookie third basemen Ke’Bryan Hayes wins the NL Rookie of the Year, a prediction I am willing into existence.
It would be nice to see as a Pittsburgh fan, considering we are 12 years removed since Andrew McCutchen got snubbed of the honor from the Florida Marlins’ Chris Coghlan.
To continue on with my 2021 predictions, I believe that Mariners’ outfielder Jarred Kelenic will win the AL ROY, Yanks’ Cole will win both the AL Cy Young and MVP, and Tatis Jr. will win the NL MVP while Atlanta Braves’ Mike Soroka will win the NL Cy Young.
The playoffs are back to normal with five postseason teams from both leagues starting with a one-game playoff between the two Wild Cards from both leagues.
The Yankees, White Sox, Astros, Braves, Cardinals, Padres will all win division titles while the Mariners, Twins, Dodgers and Mets will pick up Wild Cards.
Mariners’ manager Scott Servais and Padres’ manager Jayce Tingler will win Manager of the Year in their respective leagues.
I have two Wild Cards teams getting to the 2021 World Series as I have the Dodgers over the Mariners in five games.
My predictions will most likely prove me wrong, but one thing I will guarantee is that the Pirates will win over 59 games. They have to, because 60 wins means a victory if you bet the over for regular season games won (it’s at 59).
Everyone enjoy the baseball today and if you’re a Colorado Rockies fan reading this, I’m with you, I hate the St. Louis Cardinals too.
