There will be no fall sports at Keuka College in 2020.
A statement issued by the Empire 8 Athletic Conference Wednesday — Keuka is in its first year as an E8 member — explained the decision to postpone fall sports throughout the league.
“The continued evolution of the (novel coronavirus) has presented significant new challenges to safe athletics competition,” the statement read. “As such, the Empire 8 Presidents Council has unanimously voted to postpone all fall competition in the sports of men’s and women’s cross country, field hockey, football, men’s golf, men’s and women’s soccer, women’s tennis and women’s volleyball.”
The decision will impact Keuka College’s men’s and women’s soccer, field hockey, and women’s volleyball teams. However, the decision does not mean their seasons are over. The Presidents Council voted to allow fall sports teams to compete during the spring semester.
“While understandable, given the uncertainty all colleges are now facing, the Empire 8 decision is certainly disappointing,” Keuka College President Amy Storey said. “I know our student-athletes were looking forward to taking the field in the Empire 8 Conference for the first time this fall, but our students’ health and well-being are our foremost priority. While our debut in the Empire 8 Conference has been put on hold, we look forward to a full competitive season for all of our teams in the spring.”
The Empire 8 is the fifth conference in Division III to postpone fall sports.