WATKINS GLEN — The public health crisis created by the novel coronavirus has affected the sports world in every way possible.
The racing schedule at Watkins Glen International already had been altered, with the Sahlen’s Six Hours at The Glen moving first from June to October, then to Labor Day weekend, and the Sports Car Club of America’s Majors Super Tour in June being canceled.
NASCAR lowered the boom on the Glen’s biggest event Wednesday.
When the organization announced its latest revamped schedule, it showed that the Go Bowling at The Glen weekend set for Aug. 14-16 had been moved to the road course at Daytona International Speedway.
“The historic races on Daytona’s road course will replace NASCAR’s annual visit to Watkins Glen International, as New York state health and safety regulations cannot allow for the previously scheduled NASCAR weekend to happen there at this time,” a statement on NASCAR’s website said.
“This is an unprecedented time in the history of our nation and Watkins Glen International,” Watkins Glen International President Michael Printup said in a press release. “The dynamic situation we are all confronting is impacting our daily lives and activities in unimaginable ways. While we are disappointed we will not experience NASCAR in New York this year, as we look broadly at the current pandemic in our country and around the world, we must focus first on everyone’s safety and well-being as NASCAR seeks the best way to continue delivering a remarkable on-track product week after week.”
Ticket holders for the Watkins Glen International NASCAR weekend will automatically receive a credit for the full amount of their purchase, plus an additional 20% of the total amount paid in their account within the next 5-7 days. The credit can be applied to a future NASCAR race event in 2020 or 2021 at a NASCAR-owned track.
For additional options and more information, visit www.TheGlen.com/assistance-NASCAR. If a refund is preferred, requests are due by Aug. 7.
The track said it may take up to 60 days from the original form submission date to process.