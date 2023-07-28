LATHAM — The New York State Public High School Athletic Association (NYSPHSAA) announced its 2022-23 Schools of Distinction and Excellence.
From the Finger Lakes region of Section V, seven schools received Distinction of Excellence.
Schools can apply for School of Distinction status by having 100% of its varsity teams qualify for and receive the Scholar-Athlete team award during their respective sports seasons. To earn the School of Excellence Award, 75% of a school’s varsity teams must qualify and receive the Scholar-Athlete team award.
The purpose of the School of Distinction and School of Excellence Awards is to unite athletic departments in challenging their teams to achieve a statewide academic honor. This year, 84 schools earned the School of Distinction Award and 219 schools earned the School of Excellence Award.
Winning schools will receive their commemorative awards at their local athletic director workshop this fall.
To be eligible to receive these prestigious awards, schools must submit an application following the Spring Scholar-Athlete submission each school year.
NYSPHSAA’s Scholar-Athlete team award was initiated in 1991-92 school year. The School of Distinction Award was established in 2002-03 while the School of Excellence Award began in 2016-17. All awards are sponsored by Pupil Benefits Plan.