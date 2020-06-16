LATHAM — The New York State Public High School Athletic Association created a COVID-19 task force last month in order to address the concerns and obstacles surrounding the 2020-21 academic year sports seasons.
The task force held its first meeting last Wednesday with school district superintendents, high school principals, athletic directors, NYSPHSAA officers, as well as a representative from the New York State Athletic Administrators Association, an athletic trainer, a district transportation director, and members of New York State Education Department and New York State Department of Health.
After hearing reports from Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s office, the New York State Education Department and New York State Department of Health, the Task Force released the following statement:
“Having representatives from these offices provide reports today was extremely beneficial to the work that the Task Force will do over the course of the next few months,” said NYSPHSAA President and Task Force Chair, Paul Harrica. “From the reports provided, it is clear school district facilities cannot be opened for student participation until Phase 4 is entered. The health and safety of our student-athletes remains our top priority.”
This Friday, the task force plans to release guidance plans pertaining to summer conditioning workouts in addition to an update on the Frequently Asked Questions. School districts are encouraged to get acclimated with CDC and local health department guidance as well Governor Cuomo’s restrictions, local laws and policies.
The task force also discussed and examined the result of a COVID-19 survey, distributed by NYSPHSAA, to gather a statewide perspective on the impacts and potential response to the COVID-19 crisis; roughly 6,000 athletic directors, administrators, and coaches submitted responses to the survey.
Results of the survey can be found here.
The next meeting of the NYSPHSAA COVID-19 Task Force will take place at the end of this month with a date and time to be announced next week.