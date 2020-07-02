LATHAM — The New York State Public High School Athletic Association’s COVID-19 Task Force held its second meeting on Tuesday, June 30.
Representatives from the New York State Department of Health and the New York State Education Department (NYSED) provided updates pertaining to the COVID-19 crisis. The Task Force then discussed Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s reopening plan and its impact upon interscholastic athletics.
At this time, schools are still prohibited from any indoor activities, any in-person instruction (excluding special education), and any organized sports or recreational activities that are hosted.
The Task Force reviewed six potential return to school scenarios, including a full return, a hybrid education model, a full virtual learning model, and regional differences model.
The proposals include a full return to athletic participation, potential adjustment of seasons and/or condensing all three seasons. The Task Force is finalizing the proposals and plans to release and is expected to release the document to the NYSPHSAA membership by the end of the week in an effort to gather feedback.
The meeting concluded with a presentation of the EzSCRN Application from Paul Bailey, President of Total Concussion Management.
The EzSCRN Application, which provides a unique online tool for schools to utilize if screening is part of their reopening plan, would allow a school or team to easily screen students and immediately notify school administrators and health care officials of any students who exhibit COVID-19 symptoms. The Task Force plans to continue discussion about this application at its next meeting.
That next meeting has not yet been announced.