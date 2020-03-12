LATHAM — The NYSPHSAA winter regional and state championships have been postponed indefinitely.
The impacted events include the state's ice hockey, bowling, and boys and girls basketball regional and state championships. That includes Saturday's Geneva vs. Olean game in Buffalo.
"It is certainly understood that postponing the remaining winter state championships is disappointing, however the opportunity to participate in a NYSPHSAA championship event does not outweigh our responsibility and obligation to ensure students participate in a healthy and safe environment," NYSPHSAA Executive Director Dr. Robert Zayas said in a press release. “It was my goal to complete the winter championships on schedule. It has become increasingly more difficult to host these championship events with the number of challenges that have been presented. I also have concerns as the Executive Director of NYSPHSAA and a parent, that students will be participating in an event under circumstances that are not conducive to a quality and beneficial participation experience.”
The NYSPHSAA said it would provide updates as information becomes available.