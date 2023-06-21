UTICA — The Utica Pioneers football program began in 2001. Though the program went through the typical lean years in budding seasons of inception, there was a player that set records still standing 20 years later.
Geneva native and 2000 DeSales graduate Anthony Venturino was the centerpiece of the inaugural team at Utica. For his dedication and numerous records that still stand, he was inducted into the Pioneer Hall of Fame as a part of the Class of 2023.
“I was just speechless,” Venturino said of when Utica Director of Athletics David Fontaine told him he was going to be inducted. “It kind of blows my mind. I come from a Class D school in DeSales and graduated with 39 kids. There was 150 in the whole school, and I get to Utica and I’m next to guys that won Class AA state championships and had a few hundred in their class.”
Venturino’s freshman year at Utica was in 2000, one year before the program’s inaugural season. The former high school standout chose Utica knowing that a varsity football team was still a year away, but a visit to campus and meeting with the coaching staff convinced Venturino that it was the place to be.
“I just loved the campus and the city of Utica, and something just pulled me to that direction,” Venturino said. “And, we knew our first year we would be playing JV and (junior college) schools and that we’d be varsity after that. It was all part of the process.”
In his freshman year, Venturino and future varsity teammates operated much like a varsity program with how they prepared, practiced and played.
Practices were run exactly how they would be when the program was elevated to varsity status a year later, and Venturino struggled to get traction in the first few practices.
“I actually almost quit,” Venturino said. “When practices started out, I was put fourth on the depth chart. Practices were grueling, and if I was going to be fourth in line, I thought, ‘I don’t know if I want to do this.’
“But the first day we had on pads and did contact drills, I went from fourth team to first team,” Venturino recalled, “and I never left first team for the next four years.”
After the first practice with full pads, Venturino was a fixture in the Pioneers defense. After his freshman year, 2001 arrived and Venturino and his teammates took to the field as the first ever Utica Pioneers football team.
Because his freshman season fell under a “club” tag, Venturino still had four years of NCAA eligibility when he became a sophomore. Over the next four seasons, Venturino was a nightmare in the Empire 8 conference.
Named team captain in his junior year, Venturino went on to be a four-time Empire 8 All-Conference selection and ECAC All-Star First Team selection.
Venturino remains the program’s all-time leader in tackles with 455. He holds the program record for unassisted tackles (239), assisted tackles (216), tackles for loss (47.5), yards from tackles for loss (171), forced fumbles (9), and fumbles recovered (9). The defensive powerhouse also holds the single-season records in tackles for loss (20 in 2002) and yards from tackles for losses (70 in 2002).
Even with Utica becoming a Top 25 football team year to year, only a handful of Venturino’s records have been bested. He still holds second in several single-season records: total tackles (92.5 in 2003 and 98 in 2004) and unassisted tackles (65 in 2003 and 73 in 2004). Venturino is second all-time in single-season forced fumbles, and fumbles recovered with four apiece in 2003.
“Friends kind of pick on me that I have Madden video game stats,” Venturino said with a laugh. “I put in a lot of hard work but the total tackles sits out in my mind the most. It’s kind of surreal to see those and think, ‘Geez, I did that?’ But it wasn’t all about me. My teammates did the assignments so I could go and make the play.”
On May 10, Venturino found himself joining 57 other individual athletes and five teams in the Pioneer Hall of Fame.
As it has to many who played the game, football gave Venturino much more than on-field results. The game taught him time management, seeing things through, adversity and teamwork, all things that Venturino carries with him to this day.
“The games are fun. That’s what you work for,” Venturino said, “but it’s all the other stuff outside of that gets grueling: the weight room, classes, keeping grades up, and it was a lot of preparing. You really have to have a lot of time management and enjoy what you do. And on hot days, practice may be the last thing you want to be doing but you have 70 other guys on the team that are going through the same stuff you are, and you don’t want to let down the guy to the left or right of you.”
Part of the illustrious history that was DeSales football, Venturino recalls a particular moment against Clyde-Savannah that stands out as his favorite.
“It was a night game at Clyde-Savannah and I was an offensive lineman,” Venturino began. “Our quarterback threw an interception and this kid is running the ball back. I was 30 yards away and I was running to make the tackle. It was right on our sideline, and the collision that happened … the kid got up and joined our sideline. Our coach had to tell him he was on the wrong sideline and pointed him in the other direction. It was a wild collision and one I’ve never forgotten.”
It was a different game back then, but Venturino’s Hall of Fame numbers would stick out in any era of football.