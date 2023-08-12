You are as old as you feel. For 83-year-old Frank Antenori of Peckville, Pa., he was feeling mighty spry at the Lake Ontario Counties (LOC) Trout, Salmon, and Walleye Derby awards ceremony in Sodus Point July 30 as his 29-pound, 2-ounce king salmon held up to take the $10,000 Grand Prize. He is believed to be the oldest individual to capture the LOC top prize ever. It was well deserved.
“What made it even more special was that I was fishing with my grandson Dylan and son Dave when it happened,” said an elated Antenori at Riley’s Bar and Grill in North Rose. “There is nothing like fishing with family.”
Also on board were Jerry McDermott and his son Jason from German, Pa.
Fishing out of their 36-foot Wellcraft named “Screamer” on July 22, the crew was some 11 miles straight out of Oswego in over 700 feet of water. Using a downrigger down 121-foot around noon, the rod went off that was armed with a custom Spin Doctor outfitted with an A-Tom-Mik Twinkie meat rig and a custom-painted Diabolical head. The speed at the ball was 1.8 mph. Adding to the confusion, the team had a second hit on a diver as the elder Antenori reeled in the winning fish. “We even missed the fish on our first attempt to net the salmon,” said Antenori. Nothing comes easy!
First place in the Salmon Division was Cameron Hasner of Greece with a 28-pound, 11-ounce king he caught on July 4 off Braddock Bay with his fishing buddy Robert Greczyn of North Greece aboard Hasner’s 19-foot Lund named “Hope You’re Ready.” It was Hasner’s biggest king to date, and it came at a good time.
“We were trolling in 200 feet of water with an A-Tom-Mik stud fly, 73 feet down on the rigger when the big fish hit,” said Hasner. “It was uneventful when the fish came right to the boat in 10 minutes. I didn’t think the fish would hold up until the end of the derby.”
Top youth salmon was a 26-pound, 14-ounce king reeled in by Bobby Mallory of Baldwinsville. It placed fourth in the division. Fishing out of the family’s 33-foot Tiara named “Persistence,” with parents Robert and Elaine, they were fishing in the same waters on the same day as the “Screamer” boat when they caught their big fish. Also on board was Lucas Yonker of Macedon.
“We were fishing 95 feet down over 650 feet of water with an A-Tom-Mik meat rig,” said the young Mallory. “It screamed out 480 feet of line right away, so we knew it was a good one.” Mallory has also won the youth award for brown trout three times in different derbies.
Winner of the largest salmon caught by a Lake Ontario Trout and Salmon Association member was Albert Bodolus of Athens, Pa. with a 26-pound, 9-ounce king while fishing out of Wilson. He earned a check for $700 from the club, as well as placing sixth in the LOC contest.
First place in the Brown Trout Division was Darren Loss of Middleburg, Pa. with a 15-pound, 13-ounce fish he caught out of Sandy Creek in the Hamlin area on July 8. It was his first derby and his first trip ever on the lake. He will be back!
He was fishing with Dan Hauman of Penfield aboard his Penn Yan 255 Intruder named “Sanitarium,” as well as with Brian DeLucia of Waterloo, and Mark Hossler of Middleburg, Pa. They were trolling in 70 feet of water using a diver set on No. 3, 125 back on the counter, using a Gator Michigan Stinger Sting Ray spoon to entice the fish to hit. It was all fun until Hauman saw the size of the fish and whispered into Loss’ ear, “Don’t lose this one!” The pressure was on! Fortunately, he came through.
Top youth brown trout was a 13-pound, 4-ounce fish reeled in by Liam Devries of Williamson. He caught the brown using a spoon while fishing out of Hughes Marina on the boat “Could Be Worse.” It placed fifth on the leaderboard.
In the Lake Trout Division, Richard Dubois of Pulaski led the charge with a 23-pound, 12-ouncer that was a personal best for him. Once again, he was fishing with Capt. Richard Nau of Pulaski of Praying Mantis Charters. He caught the fish on the first day of the derby and it held up the entire time.
“We were fishing in 145 feet of water near Henderson Harbor, using cowbells and one of Nau’s homemade lake trout rigs in chartreuse, dragging the bottom,” said Dubois, who placed second in the division in 2021. They were fishing out of Nau’s 28-foot Steiger Craft named (of course) “Praying Mantis.”
Nau also caught a third-place salmon with a 26-pound, 14-ounce king while trolling the shipping lanes out of his home port, the Little Salmon River, using a Moonshine spoon down 85 feet on his rigger. He also placed third in the Oswego Pro-Am tournament, when he caught the fish.
The youth winner in the lake trout category was 13-year-old Brayden Gambell of Hilton with a 21-pound, 6-ounce fish he caught off Rochester on July 23. He was fishing with his father Brian, and Keith and Mason Tessier, both of Hilton. Fishing out of Gambell’s 24.5-foot Penn Yan named “Escape,” they were using Gambell’s patented Gambler Rig, this one a Glow UV Two-Face in 110 feet of water east of Wautoma Shoals off the rigger on the bottom. It was one fish of a triple header that they had on at the same time. It was the largest lake trout ever for Brayden, a trip he almost didn’t go on because the previous outing had been much slower than anticipated. That’s why they call it fishing!
In the Rainbow/Steelhead Division, Chris Petrucci of Beallsville, Pa. took top honors with a 14-pound, 3-ounce silver bullet he caught with Jeff Smith of New Brighton, Pa., and Trevor Morrison of Wilson. Fishing out of Petrucci’s 27-foot Tiara named “D-Day,” they headed out to over 400 feet of water off Wilson on July 22.
Using a “Taz Special” spoon 45 feet down on the rigger, the big fish hit at 11 a.m. It wasn’t the first time that a Petrucci has hit the winner’s circle. His boy Brady won the same division in 2018.
The Walleye Division winner was Tom Carney of Chaumont with a 10-pound, 11-ounce fish he caught near Galoo Island in the eastern basin of the lake. He was fishing with Gene Bolton of Adams on his 26-foot Starcraft named “C-Gypsy.”
“We were using in-line boards in 40 feet of water using a purple Berkley Flicker Minnow going 2.0 mph behind a lead of 140 feet,” said Carney. He caught the fish on July 1 and it held up for the duration of the summer contest. However, second place couldn’t get any closer.
Kurt Hartley of Lorraine also caught a 10-pound, 11-ounce walleye while fishing with Melissa Jordal of Lorraine on July 22. They were fishing out of Hartley’s 19-foot Lowe pontoon boat named “Killin’ Time.”
The duo was fishing the head of the St. Lawrence River, bottom bouncing 3 ounces of weight and using a homemade worm harness with a double Northland Tackle spinner — one big and one small in Emerald Shiner colors. They were in 41.9 feet of water, targeting fish that were laying on the bottom. Melissa was credited with a great netting job to make the catch happen. Tie-breakers for the derby is weigh-in time, whoever weighs in first.
Next up on the LOC Derby calendar will be the big one, the Fall LOC Derby with a Grand Prize of $25,000 for the largest salmon and a total of nearly $68,000 in cash prizes. Check out www.loc.org for a complete leaderboard from the summer derby.
Youth Hunting opportunity at the Montezuma Wetlands ComplexEvent Will Feature a Waterfowl Hunter Education Course, Waterfowl Hunt and Pheasant Hunt for Youth Ages 12-15
Youth hunters and their adult mentors are cordially invited to attend the 16th Annual Robert F. DeRoo Memorial Youth Waterfowl and Pheasant Hunts at the Montezuma Audubon Center, located at 2295 State Route 89, Savannah, NY.
The waterfowl hunt will be held on Saturday, Sept. 30 and the pheasant hunt will be held on Saturday, Oct. 14. Hunting guides will accompany the youth hunters and mentors during the waterfowl and pheasant hunts.
Montezuma Audubon Center will also offer a Waterfowl Hunter Education Course for youth on Saturday, Sept. 23 from 1-4:30 p.m. This course is required to hunt waterfowl at the Montezuma National Wildlife Refuge.
Following the course, all youth waterfowl and pheasant hunters and their mentor are required to attend a safety meeting and dinner at Montezuma Audubon Center on Saturday, Sept. 23 at 5 p.m. This annual event is free but space is limited and registration is required. Visit http://montezuma.audubon.org to download the registration forms. Call 315-365-3580 or email montezuma@audubon.org with questions.
The Robert F. DeRoo Memorial Youth Hunts are being coordinated by Montezuma Audubon Center, New York State Department of Environmental Conservation, Wayne County Federation of Sportsmen’s Clubs and U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.
In order to participate in the hunts, the youth hunter must bring the following documents:
• A New York State issued Hunter Safety Certificate
• A current 2023-2024 Junior Hunting License
• A HIP number (for the waterfowl hunt only) which can be obtained at https://www.dec.ny.gov/permits/6405.html.
The mentor must bring the following to the hunts:
• A 2023-2024 New York State Hunting License
• A 2023-2024 Federal Migratory Bird Hunting and Conservation Stamp (for waterfowl hunt only)
• A HIP number (for the waterfowl hunt only) which can be obtained at https://www.dec.ny.gov/permits/6405.html.