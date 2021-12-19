Something woke me at 2:30 a.m. It was sort of a swishing noise in my bathroom. At first, I thought it was my dog Inky drinking from the toilet; however, she doesn’t do that often because she wasn’t allowed in the bedroom. Inky usually was too busy in the kitchen, stretching her dog body into a snake that can reach 4-6 feet across the counters.
I fumbled with the bathroom light, and looked down upon a little brown creature paddling in the toilet bowl. All four little legs were desperately clawing at the bowl’s surface.
I am not scared of mice, but this little fellow did unnerve me slightly. It’s like, I don’t want things plottzing around my house when I am asleep — just plain don’t like it!
I had options, although closing the toilet cover and ignoring the situation was not one of them.
These were the options, as I saw them:
• Relocate the cute, fuzzy creature with the doe-like eyes.
• Flush the toilet.
• Shoot it.
• Drown it.
• Whack it.
To be perfectly honest, I tried option 2. It appeared to be the easiest solution. No mess, fuss, or leftover bodies. Yes, I did try, but the damn rodent was a fast swimmer. It beat the flush!
I settled for whacking. All guys end up whacking things. Now, what could I use? Don’t forget it’s very early in the morning, and I’m tired, and besides that I wanted to use the toilet. I needed to find a whacking tool quickly.
I went to my game room, or you could call it my junk room. I grabbed an old Easton arrow that was already bent, went back to the bathroom, and whacked the bowl with a mighty blast. The arrow snapped and the mouse continued to do the backstroke.
Finally, I was able to whack the critter and throw it out my bedroom slider.
This fiasco happened over a decade ago. I certainly had no idea what I was doing.
I believe the subject matter of this column — dealing with pests — is timely, and I needed a professional to talk the talk.
Everyone has rodents around their houses, and in them. My way of dealing with the uninvited guess is not the way to go. No more whacking. A friend of mine had rodent problems, so I cornered pest elimination expert Judson Tompkins for an interview.
CK: Tell me a little bit about yourself.
JT: I’m Jud Tompkins, the owner and operator of Upstate Pest Removal. We are a family run business that services all of the upstate New York and the Finger Lakes region. We specialize in nuisance wildlife control.
CK: What kind of pest problems do you handle?
JT: We handle everything from a simple mouse problem in a residential structure to a commercial facility that has a large pigeon problem or a church that might have a colony of 1,000 bats or more.
CK: Do you use poison?
JT: We do not use any poisons, period! Most times a nuisance wildlife problem can be resolved by trapping or exclusion of the entrance points or habitat modification. Sometimes those entrances can be difficult to locate without the proper tools or knowledge that a professional NWCO (nuisance wildlife control officer) has.
CK: How did you get involved in this business?
JT: Well, I usually have a generic answer every time someone asks me that. I always respond by saying I can’t sing or dance! Honestly, my father was an avid outdoorsman and a great trapper and taught me many of the things I know today. I remember from a young age, tagging along every chance I could get. It was like Christmas morning every day we checked traps.
It was late winter 2003, and I was working a job that I wasn’t crazy about, and a story on the local news was about a road that was flooded due to the beaver blocking the culvert pipe. I saw all the equipment and manpower the state was using to open the culvert, and that got my wheels turning because I knew those pesky beavers would be back and they would be facing the same situation again in no time. That’s exactly what happened. So, I decided to figure out what the requirements were, and six weeks later I took the state test and became licensed.
CK: What do you do with the animals you trap?
JT: New York has strict rules on what happens with the animals once they are trapped. In most cases the animal is relocated to a more rural setting, but it can only be relocated in the same county that it was trapped in. Other times we are forced to euthanize them humanely. Some people just don’t understand, for instance, if I catch a squirrel that is causing damage to someone’s house and it’s late January, and the temperature is 15 degrees, and we have three feet of snow, it wouldn’t be humane to relocate a squirrel to a new area with no shelter or food stash. It will eventually freeze or starve to death. I always give customers the option to wait until better weather to deal with their issue if they are adamant about the animal not being harmed.
CK: Can I trap my own animals?
JT: Yes, you can, but unfortunately you break the law when you load it up in your truck or car and go drop it off somewhere else, unless you have an NWCO license and written permission from the landowner where you plan on taking it. We do not advise customers try to trap animals on their own unless they have done their homework and have a plan. We have seen many cases where someone traps a raccoon and takes it somewhere else and lets it go only to discover you have six crying pups in an attic or wall looking to be fed. Or you spot a hole in the soffit and climb up there and patch it up only to wake up with a dozen bats flying around your head. My advice is leave it to a professional.
CK: What if I hear scratching in my walls?
JT: Scratching can be a number of things sometimes, and not even pest related. The best thing to do is document the times you’re hearing the noise and the location. Does it happen in more than one spot, or does the animal travel? With that information, any good pest company should be able to narrow the culprit down over the phone. Customers play a huge part in solving these conflicts if they just don’t panic and try to pay close attention and have some basic information before they make the call.
CK: When is a good time to get bats out of my house?
JT: Bats in a structure can be a challenge for any professional pest control company. There is a right time and a wrong time to address a bat issue. We start doing full exclusions or evictions, as I like to call it, from April through the middle of May before female bats start giving birth. Then again, starting in August, once the juvenile bats begin to fly on their own. Once a structure is sealed up, we install one-way doors that allow the bats to exit, but not get back in. If this was done when babies are present, they would get separated from their mothers and die in your attic. You definitely do not want that to happen, as you can imagine. Once the bats are excluded from the structure then the cleanup process of removing bat guano begins, if it’s necessary.
CK: Do you guarantee I won’t ever have a pest problem again?
JT: We stand behind our work 100%. Unfortunately, when you deal with Mother Nature, anything can happen, especially when it comes to wildlife. We do warranty all of our work from a simple three-month warranty all the way up to a five-year warranty on some bat exclusions.
CK: Do you give free estimates?
JT: The answer is yes, but to give you an accurate estimate an inspection must be done. Every pest problem is different. No two houses are the same, and we charge for the inspection. An inspection can take a couple hours to do accurately. We do not want to get into a job to realize we missed a crucial area during the inspection because we were in a hurry. Inspections range from $79 to $199, depending on location and pest. If you hire us to perform our service, we will credit the inspection fee to the cost of the job.
CK: What if I have a question about a pest problem?
JT: We pride ourselves on answering the phone if we are not already with a customer or returning messages the same day. Unfortunately, when we are in our busy months, it might take a little longer to respond. Call (315) 594-6067 (office) or (315) 246-8011 (cell), or visit batpro@frontier.com.
CK: How much does it cost?
JT: There are a number of factors that determine pricing. Animal, location, and does it require a lift or will a ladder be sufficient? Is it a one-man job, or does it require two or more people? How much repair work is needed after the pest has been removed? There are lots of things to take into consideration.
We tell all our customers if you’re looking for a cheap, easy fix, we probably are not the company for you. Our reputation and customer satisfaction are the most important thing to us, and if I’m going to put my name and reputation on the line it must be done properly. Skilled labor isn’t cheap and cheap labor isn’t skilled!
• • •
In conclusion, the best way for the elimination of any pests is not to whack them with Easton arrows. Use professionals that know what they are doing.