The state Department of Environmental Conservation’s Lake Ontario Fishing Boat Survey has tracked angler effort and catch rates from April to September each year since 1985. The survey was not conducted in 2020 due to COVID-19 health and safety concerns, but it is underway once again in 2021.
Fishing boat effort was mixed for the months of April, May and June. Effort in April (2,303 boat trips) among boats targeting trout and salmon was 4% above the 10-year average. Fishing effort in May (5,379 trips) was down by 29% compared to the previous 10 years, due in part to rough weather and perhaps because of reports of low catch rates for brown trout, the main target for anglers in April and May. In June, effort among trout and salmon boats rebounded, soaring 13.4% above the recent 10-year average.
Chinook salmon fishing quality from April to June was spotty, with short periods of relatively good fishing but lower catch rates overall. Spring fishing in 2018 and 2019 produced record-high Chinook catch rates (3.3 Chinook per boat trip), but fishing quality came back down in 2021 with lower catch rates during the spring season. Chinook salmon catch rates among boats fishing for trout and salmon averaged 0.7 per boat trip from April to June, 58% below the recent 10-year average (1.5 per boat trip).
Coho salmon fishing quality from April to June was outstanding. Coho salmon catch rates in May (0.4 per boat trip) were 30% higher than the previous 10-year average, and in June, fishing success for coho salmon was the highest on record for the month, with catch rates (0.7 per boat trip) 373% above average.
Brown trout fishing quality from April to June was below average. Brown trout catch rates were down about 55% in April (1.6 per boat trip) compared with the recent 10-year average (3.5 per trip), and catch rates in May and June ranked the lowest in the 35-year time series. Typical-sized 2-year-old brown trout (4-6 pounds) were very hard to find, which lowered overall catch rates. Most harvested brown trout were older and weighed 8-13 pounds.
Rainbow trout fishing quality started off slow in 2021, with near record-low catch rates in April and May. Catch rates improved significantly in June, however, with mean catch rates (1.7 per boat trip) ranking the fourth highest on record and 47% above the 10-year average.
Lake trout fishing was excellent in April, with catch rates (1.9 per boat trip) ranking the third highest out of 35 years surveyed. May and June catch rates were 20% and 22% below average, respectively.
Atlantic salmon always have been a minor component of the fishery, but recent years have shown an upswing in spring catch rates. This spring, though, the mean catch rate of 0.01 per boat trip was lower, 82% below the 10-year average (0.04 per trip).
In 2021, despite low catch rates for some species, total trout and salmon catch rates from April to June averaged 3.0 fish per trip, compared to the long-term average of 3.4 fish per trip and the 10-year average of 4.7 per trip.
Hunting changes
Here is a quick summary of new deer and bear hunting requirements for the 2021 season:
• Daily hunting hours for deer and bear have been extended to 30 minutes before sunrise until 30 minutes after sunset.
• When hunting deer or bear with a firearm, hunters must wear a fluorescent orange or fluorescent pink hat or vest.
• Hunters 12 or 13 years old may hunt deer with a firearm or crossbow in counties that passed a local law allowing it. See the Junior Big Game Hunting regulations at www.dec.ny.gov/outdoor/46245.html for a map of participating counties.
• The holiday deer hunt in our Southern Zone is an extension of the late bow and muzzleloader season, from Dec. 26 to Jan. 1.
Holiday deer hunt
DEC has proposed a regulation that, if adopted, would allow counties to opt out of the recently established end-of-year deer hunt, slated to occur annually from Dec. 26 to Jan. 1. The holiday hunt is an extension of the late bow and muzzleloader deer season in New York’s Southern Zone.
DEC adopted the holiday deer hunt earlier this year, providing hunters with new opportunities to venture afield when families and friends are gathered for the holidays and students are home on school break. The new regulatory proposal was designed to address concerns raised by some communities and stakeholders that landowners might prevent snowmobile access to trail networks that cross private land during the holiday deer hunt, limiting opportunities for snowmobilers during the last week of December. Historically, snow cover deep enough to support snowmobiling is present only occasionally, and in certain locations, in the Southern Zone during the holiday period.
If the proposed regulation is adopted, Southern Zone counties that choose to prohibit hunters from participating in the holiday deer hunt in their county must adopt a local law specifying exclusion annually.
For this year, counties that pass such a local law will need to send a copy of their adopted law to DEC before Dec. 25. In future years, counties that withdraw must send a copy of their adopted law to DEC by May 1 of each year to allow publication in DEC’s annual hunting and trapping regulations booklet.
Counties that do not wish to opt out do not need to take action.
Details of the proposal are published in the Sept. 15 issue of the NYS Register (https://bit.ly/3u25VYW).
Public comment on the proposal is being accepted through Nov. 14. Email comments to WildlifeRegs@dec.ny.gov or write to Wildlife Regulations, NYSDEC Bureau of Wildlife, 625 Broadway, 5th Floor, Albany, NY 12233-4754.