It was time for my annual trip to Clingerman Taxidermy in North Rose. After checking my files, I discovered I’ve been visiting Stewart and featuring him in the Finger Lakes Times for 14 years. Add another six years for other publications, and that adds up to a pair of decades.
Decade, to me, doesn’t seem a forceful enough word for a timeline, so it’s been 20 years. That is a long time.
While I’ve aged, Stewart’s appearance leads me to believe he has defied that process. He looks likes like he did 20 years ago.
We sat in the back room and, after discussing everything under the sun, it was time to talk deer.
The regular season in the state’s Southern Zone opened today and continues until Dec. 12. I asked my go-to taxidermist his predictions based on the deer brought to Clingerman during bow season.
“My numbers are great, and the bow-hunting season has been crazy,” he told me. “I have the same numbers as last year, and with the crossbow season, I have seen more women customers.”
Stewart also has taken in more mounts from youngsters, which he attributes to the many statewide promotions.
“What I’m hearing from bow hunters is that the peak rutting hasn’t hit yet, so the regular season should be great,” Stewart said. “The temperatures are predicted to be in the 40s, which is perfect for deer hunting.”
Stewart has taken in some impressive mounts from bow season, and we agreed that is probably because they are hunting their own land.
“During bow season more of my customers hunt their own property,” he said. “They have cameras, food plots, and they know the deer movements.
“The bucks are scoring high. Currently I have four that are scoring 140 inches.”
Like every year, Stewart and I talked about Chronic Wasting Disease and the importance of knowing the legal procedure if you hunt out of state. The fatal disease for deer is under control in New York, but that could change if hunters bring infected whitetails back from a trip.
“Before you hunt in Ohio or Pennsylvania, go to your taxidermist and let them teach you how to remove the skin from the skull on your deer,” Stewart advised. “Then you can cut the horns off the skull and keep yourself legal bringing back your deer to New York state.”
There also has been concerns about Epizootic Hemorrhagic Disease, which is caused by mites that infect deer. Stewart said he hasn’t heard about that issue in our region.
According to the state Department of Environmental Conservation, EHD outbreaks do not have a significant long-term impact on regional deer populations, but deer mortality can be significant in small geographic areas.
EHD is endemic in the Southern states, which report annual outbreaks, so some Southern deer have developed immunity. In the Northeast, EHD outbreaks occur sporadically; deer in New York have no immunity to this virus. Consequently, most EHD-infected deer in New York are expected to die.
The first hard frost usually kills the midges that transmit the disease, ending an potential EHD outbreak.
We are fortunate that in our area of New York deer hunters shouldn’t have to worry about EHD or CWD, so let’s focus on the quality bucks being taken — like the ones that Randy Stewart has coming into his business.
Although he looks young, he certainly has the taxidermy skills that come with longevity. He has been plying his trade for 35 years, having bought Clingerman Taxidermy 29 years ago.
Want your trophy mounted? Clingerman Taxidermy is at 4995 Brick Schoolhouse Road in North Rose, or call Stewart at (315) 587-2259.
Big-game reminders
With big-game hunting seasons opening today, take a moment to visit www.dec.ny.gov/outdoor/7857.html for new deer and bear opportunities and to view requirements.
Leftover deer management permits are available in person only at all license-issuing agents. Check www.dec.ny.gov/outdoor/6399.html for the Wildlife Management Units that have permits available.
Remember to report your deer, bear and turkey harvests. Harvest reporting is faster and easier than ever and is required by law within seven days of your take. Report your harvest by visiting https://decals.licensing.east.kalkomey.com/ and clicking on the “Register for HIP/Report Your Harvest” link at the top, or download the HuntFishNY App from your Apple or Google Play store today. Use your online DECALS login to access your account.
The HuntFishNY App provides an electronic version of your sporting licenses and privileges and provides a quick and effortless way to report your game harvests immediately while afield.
For those preferring more traditional methods, call the automated harvest reporting line at 1-866-426-3778. You will need your carcass tag number to complete the report.
Call the deer management hotline at 1-866-472-4332 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays for assistance.
The Southern Zone regular season is New York’s most popular hunting season, and 85% of New York’s 550,000 licensed hunters participate. Harvest during this season accounts for 60% of the total statewide deer harvest and 30% to 60% of the statewide bear harvest.
Following the regular deer and bear seasons in the Southern Zone, late bow-hunting and muzzleloading seasons run from Dec. 13-21, and again from Dec. 26 to Jan. 1, the latter of which is an extension from past years. Hunters taking part in these special seasons must possess a hunting license and either bow-hunting or muzzleloading privileges.
Howland Island
As reported in the Nov. 18 edition of the Times, a temporary road closure has limited access to deer hunting on Howland Island in the Montezuma Wildlife Management Area in Wayne and Cayuga counties.
The state Department of Environmental Conservation advised that flood-stage water in the Seneca River has resulted in the temporary closure of Carncross Road, which provides the only vehicle access to Howland Island in the Wayne County town of Savannah. Deer hunters are advised that this closure may extend through the early part of the Southern Zone firearm season, which begins today.
The road provides the only access from the west to the Northern Montezuma Wildlife Management Area.
Currently, non-motorized access to Howland Island is available via the bridge on Howland Island Road in Port Byron or by crossing the Seneca River by watercraft.
There is also high water in other nearby areas to the south, along the Seneca River near the hamlet of Montezuma.