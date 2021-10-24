The seventh annual Finger Lakes Regional Youth Deer Hunt was held Oct. 9-10 on part of the former Seneca Army Depot in Romulus, the spot that Deer Haven Park now calls home. Twenty-three youth hunters participated in the event, 15 of whom were 12 or 13 years old — thus benefiting from the change to the minimum hunting age enacted earlier this year.
This year’s event started with a mandatory pre-hunt instructional and shooting-range session during which youth hunters got a refresher on firearm safety and hunter ethics. They were accompanied by DEC Division of Law Enforcement mentors from the Central Office and Regions 8 and 9.
On the evening of Oct. 8, the youngsters and their mentors were treated to firearms marksmanship training by Environmental Conservation Officers Josh Crain and Kevin Thomas, followed by a discussion of hunting ethics and rules by ECO Lt. Matt Lochner. Each youth hunter received appropriate hunting gear, including a gun case, shooting sticks, hunting chairs, blaze-orange hats and vests, field dressing knives, and other equipment. All youth hunters and mentors also got camouflage balaclava face coverings.
Several large prizes, ranging from air rifles and a Center Point crossbow to a Traditions .50 caliber muzzleloader and a 6.5mm Creedmoor Mossberg Patriot rifle/scope combo, were drawn at random throughout the weekend. These prizes were donated by the sponsors listed at the end of this segment.
The first hunt took place on the morning of Oct. 9. The hunters, their parents and their ECO mentors scattered in different locations throughout the 4,000-acre property. The youth hunted Saturday morning, Saturday afternoon, and Sunday morning.
Over the course of the weekend, the youth hunters harvested 20 whitetails. Philip Huber and his bloodhound, and Jason Pollack and his Drahthaar and bloodhound, assisted in the tracking and recovery of deer during the event.
The Sunday hunt was followed by pictures and a meet-and-greet with DEC biologist Robin Phenes, who conducted a deer-aging demonstration. Brian Pragle from Brian Pragle Custom Woodworking and Skull Mounts attended the Sunday event and offered to prepare a free mount for each successful hunter.
However impressive the number of harvests was for this youth hunt, it was the combination of conservation, ethics, safety, and appreciation for wildlife and habitat that have been the overriding goals of this event.
ECOs throughout New York state have been practicing and promoting community policing in a unique and fitting way. Since DEC’s Hunter Education Program was introduced in New York state in 1949, ECOs have remained involved with instruction, vetting potential volunteer instructors, and making it a priority to visit as many hunter education classes as possible to meet the students and clear up any questions they may have about hunting laws and regulations.
Over the past 15-plus years, the ECOs have gone a step further in bringing things full circle by hosting youth hunting events for a wide range of species, including waterfowl, pheasants, turkey, and deer. These events are aimed at promoting a positive outlook toward conservation and wildlife management and providing youth hunters with an ethical and safe introduction to the outdoor sports.
Thanks to landowner Earl Martin and the tireless dedication and support of the ECOs, volunteers, and sponsors, this year’s event was described as an overwhelming success.
The following people served as volunteers, organizers, and mentors: DEC Capts. Aaron Gordon and Bill Powell; Lts. Matt Lochner, Liza Bosbeine, Josh VerHague, and Nate VerHague; Inv. Scott Angotti; ECOs Tony Drahms, Kevin Thomas, Josh Crain, Erik Dalecki, Ron Gross, Matt Baker, Jarrod Lomozik, JT Rich, and Jamie Powers; and Lewis Martin, Scott Martin, Kyle Martin, Jason Pollack, Phil Huber, Greg Flood, Robin Phenes, and Donna Richardson.
The Finger Lakes Regional Youth Deer Hunt was sponsored by the following: Deer Haven Park-Earl Martin; O.F. Mossberg and Sons; Bass Pro Shops; the Yates County Chapter of S.C.O.P.E.; the Barrington Conservation Club; the Yates County Federation of Sportsmen’s Clubs; the Middlesex Conservation Club; the New York State Conservation Officers Association; Brian Pragle Custom Woodworking and Skull Mounts; Boy Scouts of America-Camp Babcock Hovey; Silver Creek Custom Meats and Deer Processing; the National Deer Association; Whitetails Unlimited; Pat’s Pizzeria; Leigh Williams; Warren Fredericks; and the state Department of Environmental Conservation.
New regs for inland trout streams
When one door closes, another one opens — or, in this case, when one fishing season closes, another one opens.
In years past, Oct. 15 meant the end of trout season here in New York. However, thanks to DEC’s recently implemented Trout Stream Management Plan, a new catch-and-release trout season on inland streams began Oct. 16 and lasts through March 31.
During the catch-and-release trout season, only artificial lures may be used, and trout must be released immediately. Anglers are reminded to avoid disturbing spawning trout and gravel beds where trout eggs may be incubating.
To assess any impact of the new season on wild trout populations, angling pressure and young-of-year trout abundance will be estimated on a statewide sample of 19 wild trout stream reaches from 2021-24.
To read all about the new plan, visit https://bit.ly/3pn4bcD.
News on trapping, hunting seasons
Many furbearer trapping seasons begin Monday, but before venturing afield, trappers are advised to note changes to special permit requirements for fisher trapping seasons.
More information on trapping regulations, trapping seasons, fisher and marten trapping seasons, and furbearer hunting can be found at www.dec.ny.gov and in the New York State Hunting and Trapping Regulations Guide (www.dec.ny.gov/outdoor/37136.html).
With 16 species of furbearers living in New York, furbearer hunting and trapping opportunities are abundant. Coyote hunting season began Oct. 1 across much of the state, and hunting seasons for other furbearers such as bobcat, raccoon, and fox begin Monday. Season dates and zone boundaries for all furbearers can be found on DEC’s website and in the Hunting and Trapping Regulations Guide.
Trapping season dates vary by species and geography. Beaver, mink, and muskrat seasons open Nov. 10 across our Southern Zone.
Trappers should check the regulations guide or the DEC website for all opening dates in their area.
All harvested marten, fisher, otter, and bobcat need to be sealed by a DEC representative within 10 days after the close of the season in the wildlife management unit where the animal was taken. Harvesters should contact their regional wildlife office to make pelt sealing arrangements prior to visiting. Find a list of those offices at www.dec.ny.gov/about/558.html.
Earlier this year, DEC proposed regulations removing the requirement for the free special fisher trapping permit. DEC has gathered sufficient data on fisher harvest during previous seasons and determined the special permit is no longer necessary. Unfortunately, amended regulations cannot be adopted prior to the start of the 2021 trapping season.
To simplify the process for trappers this season, DEC created a self-issued fisher trapping permit for trappers. DEC sent fisher permits to all those who applied for one in 2020. Trappers who did not receive a permit can download the permit at www.dec.ny.gov/outdoor/30442.html.
Trappers are not required to submit the lower jaw, head, or carcass of any fisher taken during the 2021 trapping season. In addition, trappers do not have to complete or submit a fisher trapping activity log this season. Trappers are still required to have a trapping license and must have all harvested fisher sealed by DEC staff.
Please note that a separate permit is required for trappers wishing to pursue marten. This permit does include an activity log.
Trappers can contact the DEC Region 5 Wildlife Office in Warrensburg at (518) 623-1240 to obtain a marten trapping permit.