Tuesday will be March 1. I can’t remember whether the month comes in like a lion, a lamb, rabbit, or some rodent. And I believe it goes out as a turtle. Or maybe it floats around like a butterfly and stings like a bee… I forget. So many catch phrases in language.
One thing I know for sure and never slips my mind is the beginning of trout season and that is one month away.
April 1 is a magical date for stream anglers. You better make sure you have egg sacs and your re-spool because the annual Naples Rainbow Trout Derby is back in town and will return with the original format.
“Last year’s 60th Annual Naples Creek Rainbow Trout Derby looked just a little bit different due to the status of the pandemic,” Micah Moore told me during a recent phone conversation.
“Rather than all participants gathering on April 1st, the derby event was extended to a four-day event.
“We are going to change that format for 2022 and returning to the time-honored, single day format.”
Moore, chairperson, and Sherry French co-chairman coordinate the iconic event sponsored by the Naples Rotary and they are going back to the traditional format for the 61st annual event.
“We will be having weigh-ins at the Firehall, during the derby which starts at 7 a.m. and finishes at 4:30 p.m. This year we will have more prizes and raffles,” Moore told me.
The derby committee is working on the Fish and Release Division, which will be easier for senior anglers, who are not the most efficient with recent technology (I raise my hand to that description).
Take a picture and text it to headquarters appears to be this year’s program.
Any derby that can give anglers an awarding experience for 61 years does something right. I asked Moore how it all started.
“Naples Rotary Club launched its first Naples Creek Rainbow Derby in 1961,” he told me. “The event quickly became a favorite area attraction, drawing hundreds of men, women, and children to Naples Creek from across New York and beyond, including a large following from the Buffalo area.
“It has become a generational tradition,” said Mike Joseph of Naples Valley Visitor’s Association. ‘Any sportsman or sportswoman who has been coming to the derby tries to bring their children, too.”
Moore said that although the number of attendees has decreased significantly in recent years, an average of 400-500 participants or more still gather for the derby every April 1st. Additional rules have been added, including reducing the limit of entries to one fish.
A variety of contest categories include longest fish for male, female, boy, and girl anglers respectively as well as senior anglers, not to mention specialty categories for local and youth participants.
A leaderboard with all the categories is updated throughout the competition, adding to the excitement. The leaderboard is updated at the Naples Volunteer Fire Department / Maxfield Hose Company located at 2 Race Street, Naples throughout the day.
Why Rainbow Trout?Early each spring as the warming sunshine begins to melt the glacial waterways of the Finger Lakes, rainbow trout start to make their journey up Naples Creek from tributaries such as Grimes Creek, Eelpot Creek, and Tannery Creek. These rainbow trout then travel up Naples Creek to lay their eggs before returning home. During this annual run, visitors watch as rainbow trout, several in excess of 8-10 pounds, leap in and out of the water, their opalescent silver scales glinting in the sun.
I want in! How do I join?Derby participants simply pay $10 for adults and $5 for children under 16 years of age and go out to the creek to catch their fish. All proceeds support the Naples Rotary Club’s community service projects. Derby officials sit outside and monitor the activities, measuring fish, and updating the leaderboard. People are encouraged to continue the longstanding tradition of fishing in this annual event. Join us at for fun and fellowship at the fire hall at the end of day where trophies and prizes are awarded to recognize the top positions of each category. We also finish drawing prizes from our raffle, and every angler is automatically in the running for those prizes, too.
All contestants are responsible for knowing and adhering to NYS fishing regulations which can be found at https://www.dec.ny.gov/outdoor/7917.html
Tournament Date: 7:00 AM-4:30 PM April 1, 2022For additional information, please contact Micah Moore 585-704-5601.
For more information keep checking their Facebook page updates.
DEC announces ‘21 was safest-ever season for New York huntersLowest Number of Hunting-Related Shooting Incidents Since DEC’s Hunter Education Program Was Established in 1949
New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) Commissioner Basil Seggos announced today that the 2021 hunting seasons in New York were the safest ever, with the lowest number of hunting-related shooting incidents since record-keeping began. DEC Environmental Conservation Police Officers (ECO) investigated nine hunting-related shooting incidents (HRSIs) in 2021, including one fatality.
“Hunting is an enjoyable and safe form of outdoor recreation with a long and storied history in New York State,” Commissioner Seggos said. “This past year was the safest-ever on record in New York, with the lowest number of hunting-related shooting incidents since DEC’s Hunter Education Program began in 1949. I’m proud of our Hunter Education Program, and our educators and volunteer instructors, working to ensure licensed hunters experience a safe hunting season. Every hunting fatality is preventable when New Yorkers hunt safely and responsibly.”
Seven of the nine HRSIs that occurred in 2021 were two-party firearm incidents; two incidents were self-inflicted. All identified shooters were experienced hunters with an average of 40 years of hunting experience, emphasizing the need for all hunters to remain vigilant when heading afield. All incidents could have been prevented if those involved followed hunting safety rules.
A new hunting regulation that took effect in 2021 extended legal shooting hours for big game to 30 minutes before sunrise to 30 minutes after sunset. None of the deer hunting incidents last year took place during the new extended hours. The four incidents involving deer hunters occurred between 10:30 a.m. and 2 p.m. Another new regulation change effective last year requires all persons hunting deer or bear with a firearm, or anyone accompanying these hunters, to wear a solid or patterned fluorescent orange or fluorescent pink hat, vest, or jacket, visible from all directions. Unfortunately, the single fatality that occurred in 2021 involved a deer hunter not wearing fluorescent orange or pink. The hunter was mistaken for game and shot by a hunting partner.
Also new in 2021, 52 upstate counties passed local laws allowing 12- and 13-year-old licensed hunters to hunt deer with a firearm or crossbow while under the supervision of an experienced, licensed, adult hunter. None of the nine HRSIs investigated in 2021 involved a 12- or 13-year-old hunter.
All first-time hunters, bowhunters, and trappers must successfully complete a hunter, bowhunter, or trapper education safety course before being eligible to purchase a hunting or trapping license or bowhunting privilege in New York State. DEC-trained and -certified volunteer instructors have taught hunters and trappers to be safe, responsible, and ethical since 1949. Learn more about DEC’s Hunter Education Program.
For the past several years, DEC has also tracked and investigated Elevated Hunting Incidents (EHI), previously referred to as tree stand incidents. EHIs are underreported and DEC is not always notified when these falls occur. In 2021, 10 EHIs were reported; one was fatal. Only one of the 10 hunters involved was wearing a safety harness. However, the harness was not connected to the tree when the fall occurred. Tree stand safety is integrated into DEC’s hunter education course because these incidents have become a major cause of hunting-related injuries. The proper use of tree stands, and tree stand safety equipment, will help prevent these injuries and fatalities. Used correctly, a full body harness and a lifeline keep hunters connected from the time they leave the ground to the moment they get back down.
Most tree stand incidents are preventable when hunters follow the “ABCs” of tree stand safety:
Always inspect the tree stand before every use
Buckle full body harness securely every time
Connect to the tree before your feet leave the ground.
A video showing the proper way to climb into and out of a tree stand (leaves DEC’s website) can be viewed on DEC’s YouTube channel. More information, including the 2021 Hunting Safety Statistics (PDF) and 2021 Tree Stand Safety Statistics (PDF), is available on DEC’s website.
