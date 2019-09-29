Ready or not, the deer hunting season is here.
Bow hunting opens Tuesday and continues through November 15. The season for crossbow hunting is Nov. 2-15. The regular season for firearms starts on Nov. 16 and closes Dec. 8.
If you still aren’t tired of pulling your bow, there is a late season that runs Dec. 9-17.
I’m one of those part-time bow hunters. Some younger bucks define their time in the woods as “hunting hard.” My time is “hardly hunting.”
I can still pull back a bow, only because there is now equipment that has dropped the drawback weight. Four years ago I was able to use my Fred Bear bow with a draw of 50-70 pounds. That changed drastically the next year, when I couldn’t pull back 50 pounds, my comfort zone for flinging arrows.
I was depressed and thought my bow-pulling days were over. However, I found out BowTech makes a youth bow. It’s a knock-off brand, but still made by BowTech. It’s a Diamond Intrigue, and the draw weight is 5-70 pounds. Cranked down to 47 pounds I was able to shoot a bunch of carbon arrows in the bullseye at 25 yards.
I was content with the pattern and how the arrows flew, so I am back in the woods with a sleek, smaller bow. Well, not all the arrows flew straight.
During the setup process a few years ago two errant arrows flew over the target — or under the target. I found one a year later when I mowed the fletching off. The other is still missing. They are not cheap, you know.
The other day I put an arrow right in the center of the target — first shot — and then proceeded to fire three more. All flew perfect. I can now shoot.
Now, my only problem is to have a little more passion about the sport. If it looks like rain, I delay the hunt. If the wind is blowing, I stay in bed. If It’s too cold … who hunts when it’s too cold?
Desire to read as a youngsterMy parents were readers. Mother-O was a lover of fiction, books in particular. Dad preferred The New York Times or The New Yorker, and appreciated non-fiction. On Sunday the pages of The New York Times were strewn about the house.
I was young, way too young, to even attempt to gaze upon those long articles with their intimidating words. It was the same with The New Yorker magazine. I enjoyed the cartoons, although I could never figure out how anyone could read all that text.
The Sunday New York Times featured an essay at the bottom of the editorial page. It was a weekly nature piece by Hal Borland. I was hooked like a sunfish gobbling a worm. The words bounced off the page and entered this person’s young mind.
It was in the ’50s when Hal Borland’s words stuck to some adhesive part of my brain. Later in life I needed Borland. I bought six of his books on nature and read them during different times, moods and places that I lived.
I have enduring memories from an upstairs bedroom in New England. The snow and ice pelted my bedroom window in the New Hampshire home. I pulled the blanket toward my stomach, looked out the frosted window and listened carefully to my wood stove downstairs. I knew every sound. The expansion and contraction of the thick steel surrounding the firebox was my temperature thermometer upstairs. It was making the comfortable sound of a safe-burning fire, probably a 400-degree stovepipe temperature.
Comfort was being sheltered snug in bed during a winter storm with wood stove heat rising upstairs.
All I needed was a good Hal Borland book. I pulled out the bookmark and proceeded to read “Book of Days,” Borland’s excursions through the entire year. He wrote petite essays on everyday experiences during an arbitrary year.
You could turn to a spring day if you needed to read about peepers. Or, if you were content with the weather outside your warm bedroom, choose a chapter in February. For me Borland was a delight, almost like Chopin or Liszt.
Borland entered my wandering mind because I’m currently reading a gem, another book of nature essays.
“Late Migrations” is following me everywhere. If you were to visit my abode, where I sat last would be where this book lay.
Margaret Renkl is an opinion writer for The New York Times. That’s sort of an ironic twist. Renkl and Borland have gathered me in, and both from the same newspaper that scared the young Kenyon because of all those intimidating words.
Renkl writes about nature in her backyard in Nashville, Tenn., and her essays express the tight-woven fabric that connects humans and nature —how they are allied if time is taken to observe.
These words from “Late Migrations” come from the overleaf of the book:
“Ringing with rapture and heartache, these essays convey the dignity of bluebirds and rat snakes, monarch butterflies and native bees. As these two threads haunt and harmonize with other, Renkl suggests that there is astonishment to be found in common things: in what seems ordinary, in what we all share. For in both worlds — the natural one and our own — “the shadow side of love is always loss, and grief is only love’s own twin.’ ”
My personal review, if I was not dabbling in this essay, would be brief: Buy this book.
Fall angling in Great Lakes tribsApproaching fall weather will trigger trout and salmon migrations into Lake Ontario and Lake Erie tributaries, making for some of the best trout and salmon fishing in North America.
In addition to their recreational value, New York’s Great Lakes tributary fisheries supported more than 835,000 angler days in 2017, generating more than $38 million to local economies.
Chinook and coho salmon runs in Lake Ontario tributaries generally begin in mid-September and continue through early November. Brown trout are also present in the tributaries during this time, and they’ll remain in some waters until spring. Atlantic salmon provide a summer fishery in the Salmon River and are caught occasionally at other times of the year in the Salmon River and Oak Orchard Creek.
Steelhead begin their tributary runs in earnest in mid-October, and they provide for fishing excitement through springtime. Since anglers will encounter a variety of species, it is advised anglers review fish identification outlined in the instructional video on YouTube at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XBMeMzCHGr4. The brief video is an excellent way to identify trout and salmon in Lake Ontario waters and its tribs.
In the Wayne County region, the staging salmon will enter streams to spawn in late September and October. Of course, their run is based on water temperatures and rainfall making the streams flow. Maxwell Creek is a small stream and requires precipitation. The brown trout follow the king salmon to eat the eggs.
Steelhead also make their move into the streams. Steelies spawn in the winter, so they provide an excellent winter angling opportunity.
Don’t forget the channels dumping in the lake from the embayments. The warmer water entering Lake Ontario from bays will create some action-packed pier fishing.