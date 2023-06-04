It was May 12, and I was motoring down Route 90 on the east side of Cayuga Lake. I don’t mean the Interstate 90 Thruway; I mean the fantastic drive on a rural road bordering a very pretty lake.
I have fished near Union Springs, but had not seen Long Lake State Park. What a beauty. The ramps are perfect, the docks have the perfect setup, and the parking is spacious for boat trailers.
I met captain John Gaulke near the ramp as he was preparing to launch an 18-foot Crestliner pushed by a 115hp Mercury. Bill Hilts Jr. parked next to my truck — and the adventure started.
Hilts and I have known each other for 30 years, have worked on Lake Ontario Pro-Ams, LOC Derbies and outdoor sporting events, and have attended trade shows for decades.
It was Hilts’ idea to connect with Gaulke; I reserved the date. We have fun fishing together. We are both members of the New York State Outdoor Writers Association, and Hilts was attending the annual conference in Corning. I had a commitment with the Wayne County Federation of Sportsmen’s Clubs. Anyway, we made it work.
Today’s target was the lake trout of Cayuga. We would be vertical jigging for lakers in waters 40-120 feet. I prefer jigging to trolling and learned this method years ago from George Fiorelli, jigging lakers from Owasco Lake. You drop your presentation (Strata spoons) to the bottom and jig it to the surface.
The method on Gaulke’s boat is to drop your bait to the bottom — quickly — then reel up just as quickly. I was the first to have a hit. But things turned out awkwardly. Under the boat, about 10 feet, I had a hit. So instinctively I jerked the bait. Out of the mouth of the laker.
I was instructed not to jig, just reel fast. Yes, I was humbled. I could have said I don’t wear my hearing aids when on the water, but I definitely heard the instructions.
We moved around north of the park and Hilts brought in a nice fish. Then he brought in another and another.
I sat in the bow, head down, and was told that I don’t reel fast enough and that is why I am now being skunked. And, I wasn’t supposed to jig.
During my many trips with longtime fishing partner Corky Cansdale, he tells me I always catch the first fish then I quit. Or that I’m not thinking like a fish.
Down went the 3½-inch Lunker City Shaker swim bait with an ounce jig head. And, right at the bottom, I had a hit. I just reeled — no jigging — and I couldn’t even move this fish. Whatever it was it had no intention of leaving its comfort zone. The TVO 7-foot rod bent to the water, and it still wouldn’t budge. Finally, I could gain a foot or two before it turned its head and went straight to the bottom.
The laker did make it to the net and was a 33-incher. Gaulke thought it would go around 12 pounds. Hilts outfished me with numbers, but I reeled in the “bruiser.”
The four-hour trip was a great time on Cayuga. We teased each other, and talked fish, music, and writing.
Hilts and I are going to do this again. Gaulke will be our guide. It might be Cayuga, Seneca, Owasco, or Skaneateles lakes. Fun times while catching fish are the ingredients for a great time.
Below is Gaulke’s fishing report attesting to my lack of angling prowess from the bow.
“5:12 a.m.: Guided outdoor writers Bill Hilts Jr. and Chris Kenyon for a few hours so they could get a few good photos and some info for articles. I’ve read their stuff for years. Chris did the article on our 2013 Memorial Weekend Lake Trout Derby grand-prize victory on Seneca Lake, where my friend Jarrod landed a few beauties in deep water. I’ve read Bill’s articles for years in the New York Outdoor News and Buffalo News. These guys worked for their respective counties’ tourism departments and were the genesis for the LOC Derby a while back.
“We had an awful lot of fun on the boat. I’d be hard-pressed finding better company for a morning of angling. Bill nabbed a few beauties — he landed a 31-inch and a 32-inch laker among a couple others. We got to rank on Chris a bit until he hooked a hard-fighting fish that kept diving back down!
“I’m sure those guys will do the fish tale justice, but long story short, Chris boated a FAT 33-incher! It was a picture-perfect lake trout that we released (along with the others).
“Fun day!”
Contact Gaulke at http://fingerlakesanglingzone.com/.
Free kids’ fishing day
The Finger Lakes Conservation Club will be hosting its 20th annual Free Kids Fishing Day June 24 on Oak Island in Waterloo. It’s open to children 12 and younger.
Pre-registration is required by June 19. Registration will be capped at 200. Fishing is from 9 a.m. until noon, after which lunch will be served.
Reserve your spot early. This event is one of the best on the canal. Contact any club member to register, or call 315-651-8789.
New easement
The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation and Finger Lakes Land Trust have secured the permanent protection of 86 acres in the Skaneateles Lake watershed through the use of a conservation easement.
Protection of the property will safeguard the drinking water supply for the city of Syracuse and neighboring communities. The DEC’s Water Quality Improvement Project Program awarded the Land Trust $1.69 million to support four source water protection projects, including the easement.
“Completion of this project is a significant win for Skaneateles Lake and the drinking water supply for the city of Syracuse,” Finger Lakes Land Trust Executive Director Andy Zepp said. “The conservation easement will provide for enhanced buffers to the lake, and we are grateful to the landowners and New York State for their support and partnership.”
Owned by Pat and Jessica Danial, Fox Run Farm contains 2,070 feet along Shotwell Brook, which drains to Skaneateles Lake, as well as 1,430 feet along an unnamed tributary. The easement includes an 18-acre environmental protection zone that will buffer the two streams and filter potential contaminants from entering nearby Skaneateles Lake.
Conservation easements are voluntary legal agreements that permanently limit future land use in order to protect the land’s conservation value. Lands subject to conservation easements remain in private ownership, on local tax rolls, and available for traditional uses such as farming and hunting.