It was 4:30 a.m. The sun was just popping out, and I was on my last cup of coffee before heading out to Corky Cansdale’s house for our catfishing adventure.
Outside my window, I thought I was seeing a flock of swallows. “Way too early for birds,” I mumbled to myself.
Guess what?
They were bats. I never knew they hunted the bugs early in the morning; however, this was fantastic news. We need bats, so the beginning of the day was looking bright.
But … this is the story of a fishing adventure, not flying mammals.
I arrived on time at Corky’s house, and the rig was attached to the truck. I knew I was on time because he told me once if I wasn’t there, he would call me once or wait 10 minutes, then leave.
Today we were targeting catfish. Sometimes we fish the Oswego River out of Fulton, but today it was the Seneca River near Port Byron. If I had to list the top fishing adventures in my novice career, I would pick this species. It’s the ol’ Tom Sawyer-type of angling on a slow-moving body of water.
We launched at the DEC site along Route 38 in Conquest. The current was on the swift side, although not that bad for the 18-foot Alumacraft powered by a 75 hp Evinrude.
The river had no boats, so we were able to open it up to get to our usual hot spot — well, it was a hot spot two years ago. Today it was a cold spot.
Cansdale moved us around; we tried next to the Howland Island streams. Because of recent rainfall, the Seneca River was full of floating stuff. We struggled with no fish for two hours despite giving it our expert presentation.
“Well, this is a very nice boat ride anyway,” Cansdale quipped.
If you love nature, a boat ride down the slow-moving river is just as exciting as catching cats. We saw a mature eagle, osprey, geese, bitterns, swallows, and all kinds of songbirds. During this trip we didn’t notice any deer, muskrats, or beavers. Again, though, this is a fishing tale, not a nature outing.
We motored over close to the railroad bridge and decided to find action. The captain told me to tie us off to a long-hanging willow. It was three feet on the shore side and up to 16 feet deep straight out. We were out of the current, so the heavy anchors were not required.
Like so many fishing trips with Cansdale, he hauled in the first cat. And, what a fight it was. This was large enough to net.
“You know, there was a few times where I caught the first fish,” I offered. “Ya, that’s true,” he said from the stern. “But then you collapsed. You caught the first walleye in Oneida once. Then you gave up.”
Bam! A fish hit my bait, and it just stayed on the bottom. Channel cats have large tails; after they are hooked, they swim where they want to. You fish them, but they never give up. That’s why hooking cats is fun.
Cansdale and I were using shrimp for bait — raw shrimp, with the tail on. You peel it then cut it into pieces with sharp small scissors from your tackle box.
We both use ultra- to medium-light poles. Mine was a 7-foot Bass Pro Micro-lite. Braided line is spooled with 8- to 12-pound Vanish leaders. The sinker is on the bottom with the hook tied 12 inches above.
For me, cats bite like walleye. You need to pay attention to your rod tip. The smaller fish will tap, tap, and tap. You wait patiently and try to set the hook and reel in, and the shrimp has disappeared.
The larger cats tap hard one time and stay on the bottom. The angler just holds the rod tip high and screams, “Wow!”
Different trains passed on the tracks, their whistles heard in the distance before they cross the Seneca River. Of course, hearing without our enhancement devices for ears is difficult for this fishing team.
When we are on the water, Cansdale and I leave our hearing aids home. You don’t want to see such expensive devices mistakenly sink to the bottom of the river or lake.
Today was a refreshing adventure. The Seneca River is the Erie Barge Canal, and we saw two cruisers pass by as we stowed our gear for the ride back. Both vessels slowed when they saw us, leaving no wake … a very responsible procedure.
We waved a goodbye and headed back to the launch site. Another 10-out-of-10 day for the memory bank.
Free fishing
Each year, the last full weekend in June is designated as “Free Fishing Days” here in New York. This means anyone can fish the fresh waters of the state without a fishing license, making it a great opportunity to give it a try for the first time, introduce someone new to the sport, or reconnect with this fulfilling pastime.
Remaining free fishing days in 2022 include Sept. 24 (National Hunting & Fishing Day) and Nov. 11 (Veterans Day). For a list of free fishing programs currently being offered, visit https://bit.ly/3xzynnm (the list is updated routinely, so check back often).
Check out the following resources to help you plan your next trip on the water: Places to Fish in New York (https://bit.ly/3NZTxSy); I FISH NY Beginners Guide to Freshwater Fishing (https://bit.ly/3mRHhaX); and Getting Started in Fishing Video Series (https://bit.ly/3NXOQIQ).
Baby rabbits
On June 3, Environmental Conservation Officer Robert Howe responded to the town of Floyd in Oneida County to assist a man who reported he had mowed over a nest of baby rabbits accidentally three days prior.
With advice from a wildlife rehabilitator, the man placed grass over the nest to help determine whether the mother would return. It was determined the mother was not returning to the nest and the rabbits had a better chance of survival if taken to a licensed wildlife rehabilitator.
Howe captured the five baby rabbits and transported them to the rehabilitator, where they will be cared for until they can be released back into the wild.
See video of the baby rabbits at https://www.dec.ny.gov/fs/programs/press/TempTransfer/.