The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation and the Ontario Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry have agreed to a 10% increase in Chinook salmon stocking in Lake Ontario this year.
Since 2016, the number of salmon and trout stocked in Lake Ontario has been managed adaptively, based on the alewife biomass and Chinook salmon growth and condition. In 2022, the age-2-and-older alewife biomass increased and is predicted to remain at similar levels in this year and next.
The average weight of an age-3 Chinook salmon increased to 20.7 pounds in 2022 and remained above the lower threshold of 18.4 pounds. As a result, DEC will stock 985,180 Chinook salmon in 2023, an increase of about 90,000 over last year. The additional fish are being spread evenly across the stocking sites listed in the Lake Ontario salmon and trout stocking strategy, except for the Salmon River, whose stocking numbers will remain the same as in 2022 (because it serves as the water for hatchery broodstock, it already receives higher numbers than the other stocking locations).
These are the 2023 Chinook salmon stocking targets:
• Niagara River: 89,930.
• Eighteenmile Creek (Olcott): 126,330.
• Oak Orchard Creek: 126,330.
• Genesee River: 126,330.
• Oswego River: 126,330.
• Salmon River: 300,000.
• Sackets Harbor (Black River): 89,930.
Illegal deer take in Yates
In Yates County, a hunter paid a penalty recently for taking a deer illegally in November 2022.
On Nov. 12, Environmental Conservation Officer Ron Gross was patrolling in the town of Italy when he observed a young man operating an ATV without a helmet. Gross stopped the ATV rider and escorted him back to his camp to speak with his parents about the unregistered ATV and the rider not wearing a helmet.
When entering the camp driveway, Gross observed a small shed with multiple bags of corn and sweet feed inside, as well as a dead 10-point buck in the back of a pickup truck. The hunter who had harvested the deer emerged from the cabin with his deer tag in a bag to show Gross. After a brief interview, the hunter led Gross to an elevated box blind where he had harvested the deer. About 30 yards from the blind, Gross spotted a large pile of corn, sweet feed, and pumpkins.
The hunter admitted to placing the bait at the location and agreed to an administrative penalty of $600 in satisfaction of the charges of illegally harvesting a whitetail deer, intentionally feeding deer, hunting with the aid of pre-established bait pile, failing to attach a carcass tag, and hunting with a crossbow less than 17 inches wide.
Gross seized the deer and donated the meat.
Timber harvest at FLNF
Timber harvest operations are set to begin on the Finger Lakes National Forest this month as part of the Finger Lakes Invasive Pest Strategy Project, or FLIPS. Work will be done through a stewardship agreement with the National Wild Turkey Federation and will improve overall forest health conditions, restore native plant communities, and create diverse wildlife habitats.
Nearly 250 acres in the areas of Townsend, Warner Corners, Burnt Hill, and Mark Smith roads will see some mix of timber activity. Work is expected to begin on Burnt Hill Road, south of Picnic Area Road, over the winter and may continue north of Townsend Road, near Butcher Hill. Operations are not expected to interfere heavily with recreational use, but there are likely to be some closures on the Ravine and Interloken trails as work progresses.
Harvest likely will continue during the drier months of the summer.
District Ranger Jodie Vanselow hopes to avoid surprising users with the coming change in landscape.
“It’s been a while since we’ve seen a timber harvest here on the Finger Lakes National Forest,” Vanselow said. “It may come as a surprise to see some stands cleared or thinned, but it will make a big long-term difference in the health of the forest, and it is a project we’ve developed thoughtfully over the past few years.”
The harvest is intended to improve forest health conditions on the Finger Lakes by reducing densities, improving individual tree and stand vigor, and to reducing the potential impact from threats such as emerald ash borer.
Harvests also are intended to restore more diverse native plant communities and create diverse wildlife habitat.
The FLIPS Project is a forest health initiative that involves timber harvest, timber stand improvement, and associated forest restoration work on approximately 700 acres of the Finger Lakes National Forest. The Project was proposed in 2016, with an opportunity for interested publics to seek additional information and provide feedback on suggested proposed actions.
Contact Matthew Lark at 607-546-4470, ext. 3316, or matthew.lark@usda.gov for more information regarding the timber activities.