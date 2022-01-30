The Montezuma Audubon Center’s Christmas Bird Count was scheduled for Dec. 20. There wasn’t much snow around, so I knew the birds I usually counted would not be on the roads.
You do realize they are not “Road Runners” (beep-beep); rather, they are birds that are eating the grit from the plowing and sanding crew. Anyway, they were not there.
I was driving the same zone as previous years, designated as 11A. As soon as I crossed the Seneca River and entered the hamlet of Montezuma, my tabulation assignment began.
Like previous years, I observed plenty of bird feeders in my zone; however, they were not being used. This is where the common birds should be, yet there were no nuthatches, chickadees, juncos, or finches. Not a single flyby.
As I headed toward Turnpike Road, which was the southern border of my section, I was looking in vain for the ubiquitous nuthatches. They were not there.
The CBC is a 25-mile circle around the Montezuma Audubon Center in Savannah. There are 12 teams covering this very diverse area, and because we are responsible for the same sections every year, it becomes a more thorough scientific survey.
Bird-watcher Kenyon knows the importance of this assignment. I also know the territory, and when the birds aren’t there, it’s disturbing.
With two sets of binoculars by my side and “Sibley’s Bird Guide” close by, my mission was important.
My start time has been the same every year, bringing consistency to the count. I would cross the Seneca River at noon and end the day on the north side of Route 31, near Loop Road.
Cayuga County is my area. I scope for birds in the towns of Montezuma and Mentz.
Our avian population is in deep trouble, with certain species declining to their lowest numbers in decades. When I’m traveling the same back roads every year, I see this first-hand.
The Evening Grosbeak is just one example of a population in trouble. When I lived in New Hampshire, this colorful bird would take my offering of seeds two or three times a day. The grosbeaks would come in small flocks of 6-8 birds, chattering away. They would fly off and return later for a late-afternoon treat — an “evening” treat for the grosbeaks. All kidding aside, the plummeting in their numbers is tragic.
This was 1970, and during the next few years the numbers declined until no grosbeaks came to feed anymore.
I took the picture for this column last spring, when a few Evening Grosbeaks came to one of my feeders. This was only my second observation in 26 years. Researchers have said the bird’s population has declined more than 90% since 1970.
Every year, when I complete my Project Feeder Watch and CBC, I hope to see the bird or hear that someone has seen Evening Grosbeaks.
We are losing our avian population for various reasons, mostly because of the destructive behavior of Homo sapiens (that would be us).
When you clear-cut evergreen forests in Canada, you take away habitat and also the seeds that are consumed by Evening Grosbeaks. And what about pesticides that are used for all kinds of crops? Are they safe?
Over the years, my backyard feeders have seen a decline of nuthatches, chickadees, and tufted titmouse. I have 50 acres of woods, so it’s not a habitat loss for these birds that don’t migrate. What has changed in my location for there to be a lack of birds?
No one has a clear answer. It’s probably a combination of factors, and as I have said, our destructive behavior is a big part of it.
Back on my route, a few crows flew overhead near Turnpike and Fosterville roads. I started to count, and they kept on coming. I dub them the “Auburn Crows” because they roost in that nearby city at night.
My count was 700 crows. Obviously, it was a guesstimate, but after counting birds for decades, my numbers would be darn close. You could say I was “Counting Crows” (a rock band, for you young readers.)
The CBC began over a century ago when 27 conservationists in 25 localities, led by scientist and writer Frank Chapman, changed the course of ornithological history. On Christmas Day in 1900, the small group posed an alternative to the “side hunt,” a Christmas Day activity in which teams competed to see who could shoot the most birds and small animals.
Chapman changed everything. He proposed that they identify, count, and record all the birds they saw, founding what is now considered to be the world’s most significant, citizen-based conservation effort.
My CBC for 2022 ended at Loop Road at 5 p.m. I was waiting for some birds to roost in a nearby swamp. As I sat in my truck facing a gorgeous sunset, I pondered the loss of our avian friends. What can I do except write about our destructive ways? It’s not only birds that we are selfishly eliminating — it’s insects, reptiles, mammals, fish, and amphibians.
Because of Covid-19, the 12 teams used Zoom to report their numbers to Chris Lajewski, the director at Montezuma Audubon Center.
The low points were the lack of certain species counted inside the 25-mile circle. The chickadees totaled a dismal 162, the nuthatches an even worse 66. The Evening Grosbeak: 0. The high point was the Bald Eagle at 54.
There were 39,115 total birds counted, with 77 distinct species, for the 2022 CBC. Let’s hope next year some of those numbers increase.
Right now, I’m going upstairs in my loft and, while listening to the “Counting Crows,” I will work on my bird puzzle.