The 18-foot Alumna-Craft launched Wednesday at Charley’s Boat Livery off McCloud Road, on the north end of Oneida Lake. The time was 5:15 a.m., which means the angler left his house at 4 o’clock. He fired up the 75hp Evinrude and slowly left the little canal that connects to the best walleye lake in the world.
You are probably wondering how I fit into this fishing tale. Well, Corky Cansdale was alone because this scribe had other responsibilities during this horribly perilous time of the COVID-19 virus.
I couldn’t go on this occasion, although I have long felt Cansdale’s time line is a little on the drastic side. I keep saying, “Why do we have to leave at 4 a.m. when we can catch fish at 7 a.m.?”
I get nowhere with this request. If I want to fish Oneida, I get up at 3:30 a.m. There are no variations in the scheduling; it’s Corky’s boat. And, I don’t have a boat for walleye fishing, just a kayak.
Enough of this babbling. Over a cup of dark-roast coffee, I interviewed my casting buddy. Here are the facts he provided:
“The water was cold,” Cansdale said. “The temperature was 47 degrees. You would know that if you could get out of bed.”
Early season for walleye means they are basically eating perch.
“Cold water means perch, so you throw them perch,” Cansdale said.
He started casting perch-colored blades next to the big buoy near Frenchman Island.
“I was in 22-27 feet of water and moved around, casting the blades,” he said. “I caught a nice 17-inch walleye on the blade.”
Next, out came the Netcraft jig. Cansdale and I look forward to our annual Netcraft catalogue. It’s loaded with jigs galore — and every possible item for fishing, for that matter.
Jann’s Netcraft is a 79-year-old Ohio company. They offer everything for anglers, whether you spin-cast, fly-fish, bait-cast or throw out line with a bamboo pole.
Cansdale tied on a beauty. It’s dubbed the “Walleye Killer Jig.” The winner today was a 3/8-ounce, perch-colored jig that comes with its own stinger. A stinger is a trailing treble hook that attaches to the jig. If the walleye hits and decides it doesn’t like the lure, the stinger decides differently and hooks the fish.
The rig enabled two more walleyes to be netted, 17-inch and 21-inch catches. The limit on Oneida is three fish, so the Netcraft proved its worth.
Later in the season, when the water warms, Kenyon and Cansdale will throw out purple bucktails tipped with pieces of worm. We will also try Rapala Jigging Rap, another proven lure for the wily walleye.
Next time out, I’m setting my alarm for 3 a.m., biting the bullet and fishing Oneida. However, I still believe you can do well a bit later in the morning. In my book, 3 a.m. is not even morning.
Charter boat assn. pens letter to Gov
The Lake Ontario Charter Boat Association penned a letter to Gov. Andrew Cuomo that was sent last week. It was dated May 7.
It read as follows:
Dear Governor Cuomo:
I am writing on behalf of the Lake Ontario Charter Boat Association (LOCBA) and with the support of the following associations: Eastern Lake Ontario Salmon and Trout Association (ELOSTA); Eastern Lake Erie Charter Boat Association (ELECBA); New York State Outdoor Guides Association (NYSOGA); Finger Lake Trollers Association; Lake Ontario Trout and Salmon Association (LOTSA); and the Fair Haven Fishing Association. LOCBA was created to support the charter boat industry on Lake Ontario and also increase sport fishing opportunities on the lake by; representing and articulating the views on issues affecting quality angling and the charter boat industry on Lake Ontario; setting standards of conduct to insure the integrity of the charter boat industry on Lake Ontario; and acting as a mechanism for education of the angling public and for the exchange information among charter boat operators and related associations.
The entire LOCBA wants to thank you for your continued leadership during this extremely challenging time for the nation in responding to the COVID-19 pandemic. We write to respectfully re-open the charter boat industry. We understand the difficult decisions you are facing daily under constantly changing conditions to prioritize public safety, while also attempting to minimize disruptions to the economy and social wellbeing.
We are aware, that Charter Boats are non-essential, and our association’s members are following the safety and practical requirements of New York State PAUSE. However, in understanding your efforts to slowly re-open the economy, LOCBA believes that they can provide a safe and healthy environment for their employees and customers and begin the steps to start the economy going. Included below are the precautions our members can commit to their places of business:
• Significant limit on the amount of customers.
• Customers names, addresses and telephone number shall be retained by vessel.
• Cleaning/disinfecting protocol carried out under the supervision of licensed captain who will maintain an independent log of same.
• Mandate use of “face gear” by customers and crew.
• Crew monitored for symptoms daily.
• No admission onto boat without face gear.
• Crew members with symptoms would not be permitted on board and would be directed to immediately consult with health care providers.
• No fishing equipment may be shared. Nets or gaffs may be handled only by crew members.
• Where possible, use touchless payment. Where not possible, vessel shall have available, and use, sanitizer after each transaction.
• Assure frequent cleaning of “high touch” surfaces, with assigned crew member(s) designated for the task while logging same.
• Lavatories shall be well stocked with hand washing supplies.
• Signage listing the symptoms of Covid 19 shall be posted on-board every vessel.
As we get closer to May 15th, the charter industry remains out of step with other states’ charter boat industry. To note, other states included in your Multi-State Council to Get People Back to Work and Restore the Economy have included charter boats, specifically:
We would like to continue a conversation to ensure we are following the requirement of NY PAUSE safely for our member’s employees, the safety of their customers, and the safety of their business and the economy. If you have any questions or would like to discuss these matters further, please contact Tim Sheridan at ts@sheridanhohman.com or Katie Hohman at kh@sheridanhohman.com.
Sincerely,
Captain Rob Westcott
President
Outdoor poet
Because all schools are closed during the COVID-19 crisis, many students are reading and writing at home.
The following is a contribution from a fifth-grade student at North Rose-Wolcott Middle School. The robin in this delightful poem opens thoughts to the wonderment of life.
“Robin Wings”
by Zoe
The wind rustled the tall, high grass.
I stretched out my hand to a small bird.
The Robin jumped onto my fingertips.
She ate the seeds out of my hand,
Her toes wrapped around my fingers.
Her beak plucked a seed from my hand
Her head rubbing against my thumb.
She took one more seed and broke it
with her beak.
Then, she spread her wings
She gave a mighty flop and took off
It left me to think
What should she do with her life?
The Robin is born with one job
To raise a family, spread its wings and fly.
Maybe though only one choice is hard
Maybe though the stress of having to choose
The wind rustled on still.