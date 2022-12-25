Leslie Preston and I met at the Montezuma Audubon Center in Savannah at 11:30 a.m. to start our day counting feathered friends. Our assignment was Section 11A, which borders Montezuma and Port Byron. This was the annual Christmas Bird Count; I have been counting my section for over 15 years. That’s a lot of birds.
Our region covers a 15-mile-wide circle around MAC. There are 12 teams covering this very diverse area, and because we are responsible for the same sections every year, it becomes a very thorough scientific survey.
Leslie said she was a moderate birder, although when she put her spotting scope in the back of my truck, I told her, “If you’re moderate, I’m an assistant and a driver.”
We crossed the Seneca River and took High Street into the town of Montezuma. I knew the houses with feeders, so I thought we would start with some impressive numbers. Trouble was, many feeders were empty.
There were some juncos pecking along the roadside, probably using the grit from the snowplows. However, once again, the birds were not there.
We turned onto Route 90 and hit pay dirt with a bunch of flyers at the feeders. It was a busy road, so we had to count fast. There were finches, juncos, cardinals, and a bunch of sparrows.
I turned onto Laraway Road, where there was no traffic, and we could count without worrying about getting hit by a vehicle. Binoculars out … we were able to scope both sides of the road slowly.
We were counting more juncos than I have ever seen in this section. Matter of fact, at the end of the day, we totaled 53 juncos from the 11A count area.
It’s a very meaningful scientific process counting our birds, and it’s fun. It was kind of funny, but we both said after you spend a day counting, you end up looking for birds driving around on everyday ventures. You drive to your grocery store and look up to see a red-tail hawk sitting on an electric line.
Prior to the turn of the 20th century, hunters engaged in a holiday tradition known as the Christmas “Side Hunt.” They would choose sides and go afield with their guns — whoever brought in the biggest pile of feathered (and furred) quarry won.
Conservation was in its beginning stages in that era, and many observers and scientists were becoming concerned about declining bird populations. Beginning on Christmas Day 1900, ornithologist Frank M. Chapman, an early officer in the then-nascent Audubon Society, proposed a new holiday tradition: a “Christmas Bird Census” that would count birds during the holidays rather than hunt them.
So began the Christmas Bird Count.
Thanks to the inspiration of Chapman and the enthusiasm of 27 dedicated birders, 25 Christmas Bird Counts were held that day. The locations ranged from Toronto to Pacific Grove, Calif., with most counts in or near the population centers of northeastern North America. Those original 27 Christmas Bird Counters tallied around 90 species on all the counts combined.
Each November, birders interesting in participating in the CBC can sign up and join in through the Audubon website. From Dec. 14 through Jan. 5 each year, tens of thousands of volunteers throughout the Americas brave snow, wind, or rain, and take part in the effort. Audubon and other organizations use data collected in this long-running wildlife census to assess the health of bird populations, and to help guide conservation action.
The data collected by observers over the past century has allowed Audubon researchers, conservation biologists, wildlife agencies and other interested individuals to study the long-term health and status of bird populations across North America. When combined with other surveys such as the Breeding Bird Survey, it provides a picture of how the continent’s bird populations have changed in time and space over the past hundred years.
The long-term perspective is vital for conservationists. It informs strategies to protect birds and their habitat and helps identify environmental issues with implications for people as well.
Back to the Chris and Leslie team. We encountered a staging area for crows that was on the ground, next to a small park in the middle of our count area. Tabulating bright black birds is easy, but when the number exceeds 100, the pressure is on.
“These are your crows,” I told Leslie.
Leslie lives in Auburn, and every year these are the Corvids that roost there.
Crows will stage during the day; we were in the middle of the flyby. We worked as a team. She stopped counting birds flying into the park, and I picked up where she left off. We shouted out the numbers. I thought the flock was diminishing, but over to my left more crows flew in.
Our final count was 309 birds. The count from all 12 sections was a whopping 5,487 American crows.
We had the windows down, listening to any chirps. All of a sudden, out of the driver’s (me) side of the truck, came some strange sounds — honking that I knew was from snow geese. They tend to bark.
They are gorgeous when they fly, and you can see the bright white wings when they turn. It was if they were lit with white glow lights. Our numbers for the snow geese reach an impressive 708.
Moving on, Leslie spotted two harriers patrolling the drumlins between Fuller and Fosterville roads.
I stopped the truck at one location and told Leslie that I saw a hairy woodpecker. It was soaking wet. She pointed out that it was a yellow-bellied sapsucker. That’s why I am defined as an assistant to the “moderate” birder sitting next to me.
As we headed into our final section north of Route 31, we stopped at a little creek and were looking for birds when my partner pointed out a small mink. The cute little rodent was not on our birding list; however, it was a delightful find.
We both agreed the highlight — besides the mink — were the snow geese. Or, it could be the American kestrel. Or that one Eastern bluebird, the last sighting of the day.
All the birders met at MAC at 5 p.m., and we did out final tabulations for the 12 different routes. MAC Director Chris Lajewski was the moderator and took our numbers for the 123rd annual CBC.
Total birds counted: 25,315.
Different species: 79.
Next up for me and many birders is the Project FeederWatch, where you count the birds at your abode for two consecutive days. My pencil is ready.