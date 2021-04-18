The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation will deploy two new pen-rearing projects for Atlantic salmon, both to begin this spring.
To improve post-stocking survival and imprinting to the stocked water, experimental Atlantic salmon pen-rearing projects will be conducted in the Salmon River in Lake Ontario and in the Saranac River estuary in Lake Champlain.
“DEC is partnering with the Lake Champlain Chapter of Trout Unlimited, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and the Plattsburgh Boat Basin on the Saranac River project and partnering with the Tug Hill/Black River Chapter of Trout Unlimited and Salmon River Lighthouse and Marina on the Salmon River project, “
Steve Hurst, the DEC bureau chief of fisheries, revealed that development during a recent Lake Ontario Sportfishing Promotional Council meeting held via Zoom.
“Atlantic salmon are a highly prized sport fish,” DEC Commissioner Basil Seggos said. “Working with our partners from Trout Unlimited and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, DEC hopes to increase the survival of stocked salmon smolts for greater returns of adults to tributaries for improved angling opportunities and spawning in these two major fisheries.”
“The Salmon River provides one of the most diverse angling opportunities in our region,” said Wayne Weber, president of Trout Unlimited Tug Hill/Black River Chapter. “Currently, Atlantic salmon are a small portion of that opportunity. We are hoping the pen-rearing project will provide greater returns to Salmon River therefore increasing the angler’s chance of success.”
Pen-rearing is a process in which young salmon, or smolts, are stocked into net pens and held at the stocking site. At this life stage, the salmon will imprint on the river water and prepare to out-migrate to the lake system. The Trout Unlimited chapters will feed and care for the fish for approximately three weeks prior to release.
DEC has been partnering with volunteer groups to pen-rear Chinook salmon and steelhead in Lake Ontario and Lake Erie for more than 20 years, and this method has improved the survival and imprinting for both species. This will be the first test to see if pen-rearing can have a similar, beneficial impact on stocked Atlantic salmon.
Each project will compare two lots of Atlantic salmon smolts to evaluate the effectiveness of pen-rearing as a stocking method. One lot of Atlantic salmon will be stocked into net pens and held for approximately three weeks prior to release. A second lot will be directly stocked into the water at the same site when the smolts are released from the pens. A comparison of returns between the two stocking methods will determine if pen-rearing results in greater survival and homing than conventional, direct stocking.
For more information about salmon in New York State, visit www.dec.ny.gov/animals/7028.html and www.dec.ny.gov/animals/94568.html.
Hunting safety stats
DEC has released the hunting-related shooting incident and tree stand or other elevated incident reports for New York’s 2020 seasons. The reports are consistent with the low incident rates observed in the state over the past two decades.
DEC documented 22 hunting-related incidents in 2020, including three fatalities. While up slightly from the record-low 12 incidents of 2019, the number of incidents in the 2020 season continues the downward trend in hunting-related shooting incidents observed over the past 20 years. Nine of the 22 HRSIs that occurred last year were two-party firearm incidents, and 13 were self-inflicted.
The three fatalities recorded in 2020 were self-inflicted and involved experienced hunters.
DEC said all of the incidents could have been prevented if hunting safety rules had been followed.
Further examination of the nine two-party firearm incidents in 2020 revealed that seven victims involved were not wearing hunter orange or pink when afield, which along with identifying the target and beyond, are two major principles of DEC’s hunter safety courses.
For more information on hunter safety basics, visit www.dec.ny.gov/outdoor/9186.html.
All first-time hunters, bowhunters, and trappers must successfully complete a hunter, bowhunter, or trapper safety course and pass the final exam before being eligible to purchase a hunting or trapping license or bowhunting privilege in New York state. In 2020, DEC offered a fully online hunter safety course when in-person classes were canceled just prior to the spring hunting season. The number of participants demonstrated huge success for the online platform in terms of certifying safe hunters.
Nearly 67,000 new hunters were certified last year, compared to an average of about 24,000 in previous years. None of the 22 hunting-related incidents in 2020 involved a hunter who took the hunter safety course online.
There were 166 recorded incidents in 1966, 13 of which were fatal.
Since the 1960s, while the number of hunters in New York has declined about 20%, the incident rate has declined almost 80%. The current five-year average is two incidents per 100,000 hunters, compared to 19 per 100,000 hunters in the 1960s.
For the past several years, DEC also has tracked and investigated elevated hunting incidents, previously referred to as tree stand injuries; DEC now tracks all incidents from an elevated position. EHIs are underreported, and DEC is not always notified when these falls occur.
In 2020, 13 EHIs were reported, and one was fatal. That hunter was not wearing a safety harness and fell while descending from a ladder stand. Tree stand safety is integrated into DEC’s hunter education course for first-time hunters because these incidents have become a major cause of hunting-related injuries.
Elevated hunting incidents could be prevented if hunters follow the ABCs of tree stand safety:
• Always remove and inspect the tree stand before use.
• Buckle on the full body harness securely every time.
• Connect to the tree before your feet leave the ground.
Watch a video showing the proper way to climb into and out of a tree stand at www.youtube.com/watch?v=wPcVgVT7jeQ.
More information, including the 2020 Hunting Safety Statistics and 2020 Tree Stand Safety Statistics, visit www.dec.ny.gov/outdoor/49506.html.
New fishing regs
If you really want a hard copy of the fishing regulations and downloading a .PDF is not for you, the new improved book is now at all the licensed outlets. It is well organized and measures 5-by-8 inches … the perfect fit for your tackle box.
Another great feature for senior anglers: They have not reduced the font size for magnifying-glass reading. You now have a simpler publication that lists all special regulations alphabetically by individual waters and by the specific region’s you fish.