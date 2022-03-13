New York State Department of Environmental Conservation Regional Director Timothy Walsh announced recently that annual sampling of the rainbow trout run is scheduled for 9 a.m. March 24 at one of the Finger Lakes’ most important tributaries: Naples Creek.
The public is encouraged to attend.
DEC conducts sampling to aid in its ongoing assessment of Finger Lakes fisheries management practices and to provide up-to-date information for the opening-day fishing forecast. During sampling, the length, weight, sex, and spawning condition data are collected for each fish captured. A scale is used to determine age and growth rate.
Sampling results will be available at the DEC Region 8 fisheries office in Avon prior to the April 1 opening of the Finger Lakes tributary season.
Anglers who want to fish for trout before April 1 are reminded that although catch-and-release season is open for inland streams, Finger Lakes tributaries remain closed to fishing until April 1.
The main bodies of the Finger Lakes are open to fishing year-round.
Normally, DEC also conducts sampling at Cold Brook in Pleasant Valley. However, current stream conditions are not expected to be optimal for sampling.
The sampling in Naples Creek will start at the Route 245 bridge.
Registration for DEC summer camps delayed
The start of registration for the 2022 DEC summer camp season has been postponed from March 6 until 1 p.m. April 10.
In addition, due to current staffing challenges, this summer’s camp program offerings have changed. Camp Rushford and Pack Forest will open for a seven-week season. DEC may open registrations for Camp DeBruce if additional staff become available. Camp Colby will remain closed until 2023 to complete major renovations to the camp.
Updates and changes can be found on the DEC Summer Camps web page at www.dec.ny.gov/education/29.html, on DEC’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/NYSDEC, and on the Summer Camps Facebook page at www.facebook.com/NYSDECsummercamps/. Campers and camp families can contact EducationCamps@dec.ny.gov with questions.
DEC summer camps are hiring counselors, lifeguards, and cooks for the 2022 season. Employment at camp begins in mid-June and ends mid-August, and all positions include room and board.
Visit www.dec.ny.gov/education/1869.html to learn more about the qualifications and opportunities as a DEC camps staff member.
Additional information, including plans to limit the spread of Covid-19 and other updates about DEC summer camps, will be provided as it becomes available.
State parks set attendance record
New York’s state parks, historic sites, campgrounds, and trails welcomed a record-setting 78.4 million visits in 2021, continuing the robust numbers seen since the onset of Covid-19.
Total visits statewide increased in 2021 by more than 427,000, driven by a dramatic rebound of more than 3 million visitors at Niagara Falls State Park as compared to 2020, when international border tourism was curtailed due to Covid-19 protocols.
In addition to the total attendance, state parks also set a record for 2021 overnight visitation at campgrounds, with campsite, cabins and cottages booked for more than 787,000 nights.
Over the last decade, total overnight stays at State Parks campgrounds have risen nearly 45%.
Crossbow news
State Assembly Bill A1299 and state Senate Bill S7747, both of which are pending in the state Legislature, would be another step toward full inclusion of crossbows into the archery season.
The legislation would change the license requirement from muzzleloader privilege to bow privilege, allowing all junior archery holders, anyone 55 and older, and those between 16 and 54 years old with a physician-certified disability to use a crossbow during the entire archery season, including all archery-only areas statewide. Additionally, the bills remove the 17-inch minimum width and 200-pound maximum weight restriction, turning over equipment specifications to the DEC and changing the discharge setback for crossbows from 250 feet to 150 feet, as with all other archery equipment.
The current 10-day Northern Zone and 14-day Southern Zone crossbow remain intact for the 16- to 54-year-olds that do not qualify for a disability exemption.
Although the bills do not achieve the ultimate goal of full inclusion, there are gains for everyone, especially with the width and draw weight restriction removals.
Below is a synopsis from the bill memo:
PURPOSE: To amend the Environmental Conservation Law, to clarify some management needs regarding crossbows, and remove restrictions preventing young people, seniors, and disabled person from using crossbows during any season when longbows may be used.
JUSTIFICATION: In 2014, amendments to the ECL authorized the use of crossbows for taking certain wildlife at certain times, but restrictions on who may use crossbows, when and where they may be used, and the license, tag, and training requirements are confusing and inconsistent with management needs and hunter preferences. A variety of changes to the ECL are needed to expand the use of crossbows to use the implement during any season whenever longbows may be used for young people, seniors, and disabled persons. This expansion will foster recruitment, retention, and reactivation of New York hunters.
Finger Lakes Trollers Association show
The Finger Lakes Trollers Association Fishing and Tackle Show is set for 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. March 27 at the Clute Park Community Center in Watkins Glen.
If you want to see the most fishing equipment at one event, this is the place to be. More than 60 vendors will have new, used, or antique fishing tackle.
This outdoor event will feature food trucks for hungry patrons.
There is a $3 admission donation. Children younger than 10 get in free.
For more information, call (607) 426-5919.