The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation has announced that new freshwater fishing regulations will take effect April 1.
Following public comment on the proposals earlier this year, the new regulations reflect the input received and the support of the angling community in DEC’s efforts to make fishing New York’s waters less complicated and easier to understand.
“The new regulations adopted … coupled with the reformatted ‘Freshwater Fishing Regulations Guide’ reflect DEC’s sustained commitment to ensuring the enjoyment of both novice and expert anglers in New York state by making fishing easy and accessible,” DEC Commissioner Basil Seggos said. “Amendments to freshwater fishing regulations provide greater consistency and significantly reduce special regulations while still maintaining protective measures to sustain the health of the State’s fisheries.”
DEC is implementing changes to reduce the number of special regulations while continuing to provide the protections necessary to ensure sustainable fisheries, including some statewide regulations for certain species and eliminating special regulations that are no longer necessary.
Some of the new statewide regulations already were applied broadly via special regulations. Some special regulations remain necessary, particularly for waters that require unique management strategies to achieve desired fisheries outcomes, but DEC has reduced the number of special regulations significantly.
Additional changes include opening the season for all sportfish on a hard date and allowing ice fishing in waters inhabited by trout in most of the state. DEC adopted more conservative harvest regulations for sunfish to protect populations from overharvest; increased the minimum size limit for crappie to 10 inches to improve the stability and size structure of populations; and placed experimental regulations on 11 waters to determine if larger sunfish can be produced under a 15-fish-per-day harvest limit and an eight-inch minimum size limit.
A complete compilation of changes and an assessment of public comment associated with the final rulemaking is available at www.dec.ny.gov/outdoor/124258.html.
The major regulation changes include:
• New statewide regulation for rainbow, brown trout, and splake in lakes and ponds. The season will now be open year-round, with a five-fish daily limit, any size, with a “no more than two longer than 12 inches” harvest rule.
• Statewide Atlantic salmon regulations will now allow for a year-round open season.
• Ice fishing is permitted on all waters in New York unless specifically prohibited, with the exception of Essex, Franklin, Fulton, Hamilton, Herkimer, Lewis, St. Lawrence, Warren, and Washington counties, where previous rules remain.
• A five-fish daily walleye limit in Oneida Lake.
• A new regulation to limit the growth of the walleye population in Skaneateles Lake. No daily possession limit, 12-inch minimum size limit, open year-round.
• The statewide sunfish daily harvest limit has been reduced from 50 to 25 fish.
• The statewide minimum size limit for crappie has been increased from nine to 10 inches.
New specific dates replaced floating dates for statewide season openers to include:
May 1: Walleye, Northern Pike, Pickerel, and Tiger Muskellunge.
June 1: Muskellunge (note that in 2022, DEC will allow for the fishing of muskellunge beginning the last Saturday in May to accommodate previously planned fishing trips).
June 15: Largemouth and Smallmouth Bass.
In 2021, DEC removed advertisements and articles from the annual fishing regulations guide to make it easier to use. This approach and larger print size continues this year, along with more improvements to facilitate finding regulations. The size of the new guide — 5½ by 8½ inches — allows anglers to keep a copy in their glove box or tackle box.
The new guide will be posted to the DEC website later this month. Hard copies of the guide are being produced and are anticipated to be available at license-issuing agents by the second week of April. Hard copies also can be requested by emailing FWFish@dec.ny.gov.
2022 LOC Derby news
“The new DEC fishing regulations are going to be welcomed by everyone who enjoys the sport,” said Dave Chilson, the man who oversees the iconic LOC Derbies. “Having specific instead of floating dates for openers is something that both resident and non-resident anglers have been requesting for years.”
Chilson is especially happy with the walleye opening of May 1 instead of the first Saturday in May.
“The Spring LOC Derby dates are May 6-15, so this gives the walleye division anglers a chance to pre-fish for their targeted species,” he said.
Meanwhile, the Summer LOC Derby will be July 2-31, while the granddaddy of the LOC contests, the fall event, is Aug. 19 to Sept. 5.
Sign up for any derby at www.loc.org or at the weigh-in and registration outlets. Entrants must register prior to 7 a.m. the day of fishing, and EVERYONE on a boat must be registered.
Young anglers must be 10-15 years old at the time of entry. There is no separate youth division, as all entrants compete for the same prizes, but a youth entry is half-price. There is an additional youth award (trophy) for the largest fish entered in each division. Youth winners are not required to attend the awards ceremony unless they are the grand-prize champion, or a first- or second-place division winner. If youths do not attend the awards ceremony, they can pick up their trophy at the weigh station they used.
Those younger than 10 can be on the boat, but the number of rods fished can only be fished for the number of registered entrants on the boat.
For complete news, as well as all of the rules and registration sites, go to www.loc.org.
New effort to curb spread of round goby
DEC and the New York State Canal Corp. are teaming up on a comprehensive effort, including a new rapid response plan, to combat the potential spread of the round goby, an aquatic invasive species, to the Lake Champlain Basin following the discovery of the fish in the Hudson River near Troy last July.
Aquatic invasive species have been found in many of New York’s lakes, ponds, and rivers, and can be transported from waterbody to waterbody on watercraft, equipment, and bait. Research shows that recreational watercraft are the greatest vector for transport.
The round goby is one of the biggest threats to New York waters, particularly Lake Champlain, and DEC lists round goby as a prohibited invasive species in the “New York Code of Rules and Regulations.” Round goby reproduces quickly, outcompetes native benthic fish species for food and habitat, eats the young and eggs of other fish, and can transport botulism up the food chain to waterfowl.