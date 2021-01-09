After some official business was completed earlier this week during a Zoom meeting, the New York State Outdoor Writers Association turned its attention to Epizootic Hemorrhagic Disease, or EHD.
EHD is a disease caused by a midge. Glenn Sapir, my colleague from Putnam County, has seen the tragic results of the virus firsthand, saying deer carcasses there have been spotted next to all sorts of water: streams, ponds, and swamps.
Another writer from Long Island also encountered dead deer while hunting.
The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation released information about EHD recently. While I am no biologist or entomologist, it seems that warming trends would give mites, ticks, and other small arachnid (spiders) family bugs an extended period to do nasty things to whitetail deer.
DEC confirmed recently that several white-tailed deer in the Putnam County towns of Nelsonville and Cold Spring, and near Goshen in Orange County, died after contracting EHD.
EHD is carried by biting midges, small bugs often called “no-see-ums” or “punkies.” Once infected with EHD, deer usually die within 36 hours.
The viral disease cannot be contracted by humans, and it is not spread from deer to deer.
DEC wildlife biologists collected half-dozen deer carcasses in Putnam County and submitted them to the Wildlife Health Unit for necropsy. Tissue samples were sent to the Animal Health Diagnostic Center at Cornell University, where a preliminary diagnosis of EHD was confirmed. DEC also sent samples from four Orange County deer; again, the preliminary diagnosis of EHD was confirmed.
EHD first showed up in New York in 2007 in Albany, Rensselaer, and Niagara counties, and in Rockland County in 2011.
EHD outbreaks are most common in the late summer and early fall, when midges are abundant. Symptoms include fever, hemorrhage in muscle or organs, swelling of the head, neck, tongue, and lips. A deer infected with EHD may appear lame or dehydrated. Frequently, infected deer will seek water sources, and many succumb near one. There is no treatment nor the means to prevent EHD. The dead deer do not serve as a source of infection for other animals.
EHD outbreaks do not have a significant long-term impact on deer populations. EHD is endemic in the southern states, where there are annual outbreaks, so some southern deer have developed immunity. Generally, EHD outbreaks in the Northeast occur sporadically, and deer in New York have no immunity to the virus. Consequently, most EHD-infected deer in New York are expected to die.
In the north, the first hard frost kills the midges that transmit the disease, ending the outbreak.
Hunters should not handle or eat any deer that appears sick or acts strangely. Sightings of sick or dying deer should be reported to the nearest DEC regional office or to an environmental conservation police officer. In addition, the Department of Agriculture and Markets has alerted deer farmers and veterinarians throughout the state to be aware of the disease and to report suspicious cases.
For more information on EHD and helpful related links, visit the DEC website at www.dec.ny.gov/animals/261.html.
LOSPC changes
The Lake Ontario Sportfishing Promotional Council is made up of the seven counties that border the southern shores of Lake Ontario, including Wayne County. The organization, founded in 1991, promotes the fishery by attending trade shows, writing stories, sponsoring derbies, and advertising in journals and newspapers.
Now, LOSPC is reaching out and promoting from different platforms.
Recent developments include the redesign of the Lake Ontario Fishing website and a new Instagram account. The latter was set to start posting new content this week.
“Given the current health crisis, we needed to find new ways to get accurate information to anglers in a safe way,” explained LOSPC President Bill Hilts. “While fishing can be a low-risk activity option, LOSPC representatives cannot meet anglers at outdoor shows like we have in past years. Therefore, we are putting more effort into our online presence.
“We encourage anglers and charter captains to tag our Instagram account @lakeontariofishing, and use the hashtag #lakeontariofishing for a chance to have your photo featured.”
DEC seedling sale
DEC’s Col. William F. Fox Memorial Saratoga Tree Nursery kicked off its annual spring seedling sale this week. It continues until May 12.
Each year, the nursery offers dozens of low-cost, New York-grown tree and shrub species to help implement large-scale conservation plantings statewide.
There are numerous environmental, economic, and social benefits to planting trees. They absorb carbon dioxide from the atmosphere, a powerful tool in the fight against climate change. Trees also lower heating and cooling costs, provide food and shelter for native wildlife, improve water quality by filtering runoff, and prevent erosion.
The nursery has more than 50 conifer and hardwood species available in bundles of 25 or more, plus several mixed species packets for those looking for a variety.
For more information, including how to order, visit the Spring Seedling Sale webpage at www.dec.ny.gov/animals/9395.html. Some species sell out early, so DEC encourages the public to place orders by phone at (518) 581-1439.
Meanwhile, applications are being accepted for the nursery’s School Seedling Program. From now until March 31, schools and youth education organizations across the state may apply to receive up to 50 free tree or shrub seedlings to plant with students.
The program is an excellent tool for educators to use in meeting Next Generation Science standards. It provides a hands-on opportunity for students to learn about natural systems, and, while planting and caring for seedlings, students learn about ecosystems and the valuable role trees play, in addition to building awareness of conservation issues. The goal of the program is to help instill a sense of environmental stewardship and set a foundation that will allow students to make informed decisions about the use of natural resources.
Visit www.dec.ny.gov/animals/9393.html for more information or to apply.
For further assistance, or to ask questions, contact the nursery at nysnursery@dec.ny.gov or (518) 581-1439, or visit www.dec.ny.gov/animals/7127.html.