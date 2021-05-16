When we hear about angling in the Finger Lakes region, it means the Finger Lakes, the rivers, the streams, Lake Ontario and the embayments. I have fished them all over the decades, and we are certainly fortunate to have these options. In fact, if I may interject a little tourism bragging, every single county in New York state has a place to fish.
One of the most overlooked waterways is the Erie Canal. I have fished the Widewaters section west of Newark. My fishing partner, Corky Cansdale — the guy with the boat — and I have caught bluegills, sunnies and crappies. The Port Gibson area of Widewaters is a crappies destination. From the shoreline I have managed to hook largemouth bass, some going 5 pounds. Near Palmyra you can catch catfish. Anywhere on the canal you can reel in cats that hang out in the deeper poles. The carp are huge in sections of the waterway.
There are plenty of launch areas for the boat, as well as access points from the shore. So, you might ask, why am I babbling about the Erie Canal fishery?
There was a recent promotion showcasing fishing on the canal, and it’s about time. How about being featured on an NBC national show? While the episode featured Erie Canal water being released into certain streams, thus giving anglers a better chance to catch trout, I’ll take any Erie Canal fishing promotion.
The Reimagine the Canals initiative was featured recently on the NBC Sports Network program “On the Water: Angling Adventures.” The television show highlighted the successful launch of a pilot program that strategically used water from the Erie Canal to enhance already renowned fishing opportunities in Western New York during the fall of 2020.
Watch the full episode at https://bit.ly/3ohtSbY. See more about the pilot program at https://bit.ly/3uNtcxf.
Filmed last fall, the episode features the fishing experience on Oak Orchard Creek and Sandy Creek in Orleans and Monroe counties. Through the Reimagine the Canals program, the state Canal Corp. increased regulated water releases into the two streams from September to early December last year. As seen during the episode, the higher flows successfully enticed more brown trout, steelhead, and Atlantic and Pacific salmon populations to run up these streams, improving conditions for the fish and expanding opportunities for local and visiting anglers.
The episode also includes a look at the history of the waterway with canal historian Art Cohn, a boat trip through the Cayuga-Seneca Canal onto Seneca Lake to troll late season lake trout, and a visit to one of New York’s hidden fishing gems, where anglers come from all over the world to target the common carp that swim in the Erie Canal’s lakes and locks.
Deer harvest estimates released
Hunters in New York harvested an estimated 253,990 deer during the 2020-21 hunting seasons, an increase of 13% from last year.
“With a 7% increase in licensed deer hunters, a 30% increase in antlerless harvest, and two new record-breaking bucks taken by bowhunters, 2020 was a remarkable year despite pandemic-related challenges,” state Department of Environmental Conservation Commissioner Basil Seggos said.
The estimated deer take included 137,557 antlerless deer and 116,433 antlered bucks. Statewide, this represents a 30% increase in antlerless harvest and a 3% decrease in buck harvest from the previous season.
Across the board, whether with a bow, muzzleloader, or rifle, hunters targeted antlerless deer more in 2020 than 2019, supporting DEC’s management objectives to maintain stable deer populations in most of the state and to reduce deer abundance in a few areas.
Hunters in our Southern Zone took 220,730 deer, a 14% increase from 2019, due largely to increased antlerless harvest.
Overall, the number of licensed big-game hunters increased to just over 588,000, approximately 7% more than 2019. The number of bowhunters increased 10%, reaching a new high of more than 251,000, and the number of muzzleloader hunters increased 6%, to more than 253,600. And, after several years of declining participation, the number of youth deer hunters 14-15 years old increased by 23%.
New legislation allowed 12- and 13-year-olds to hunt deer with adult supervision. With these additional hunters, DEC issued approximately 6% more Deer Management Permits (antlerless tags) than in 2019, and hunters were more successful filling DMPs at a greater rate than prior years, resulting in a 34% increase in DMP harvest.
Across the state, harvest of 2½-year-old bucks exceeded that of yearling bucks for the second year in a row, as hunters continued to voluntarily pass up younger animals. The goal of DEC’s Let Young Bucks Go and Watch Them Grow campaign is to preserve hunter freedom of choice while advancing the age structure of harvested bucks, predominantly into the 2½-year-old age class.
Two new records were set with the largest typical and non-typical archery bucks ever taken in New York, from Suffolk and Niagara counties, respectively, according to the New York State Big Buck Club.
Some notable numbers from the past season:
61.7% — The portion of the adult buck harvest that was 2½ years or older statewide, up from 45% a decade ago and 30% in the 1990s.
45% — The portion of successful deer hunters that reported their harvest, as is required by law, down from 52% in 2019.
14,825 — The number of hunter-harvested deer checked by DEC staff in 2020 to determine hunter reporting rate and collect biological data.
2,720 — The number of deer tested for Chronic Wasting Disease; none tested positive.
Deer harvest data is gathered from two main sources: harvest reports required of all successful hunters; and DEC’s examination of more than 14,800 harvested deer at meat processors and check stations across the state. Harvest estimates are made by cross-referencing these two data sources and calculating the total harvest from the reporting rate for each zone and tag type.
See DEC’s 2020 Deer Harvest summary, including tables, charts and maps detailing the deer harvest statewide, at www.dec.ny.gov/docs/wildlife_pdf/2020deerrpt.pdf. See past harvest summaries at www.dec.ny.gov/outdoor/42232.html.