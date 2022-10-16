Environmental conservation officers throughout New York state have been practicing and promoting community policing in a unique and fitting way.

Since the Hunter Education Program was first introduced in New York state in 1949, ECOs have remained involved with instructing hunter education classes, vetting potential volunteer instructors, and making it a priority to visit as many classes as possible to meet the students and clear up any questions they may have about hunting laws and regulations.

Over the past 16 years, ECOs and the state Department of Environmental Conservation have gone a step further in bringing things full circle by supporting, promoting, and hosting youth hunting events for a wide range of species, including waterfowl, pheasant, turkey, and deer. These events are aimed at promoting a positive outlook toward conservation and wildlife management and providing youth hunters with an ethical and safe introduction to the outdoor sports.

The eighth annual Finger Lakes Regional Youth Deer Hunt is proof that such events provide the necessary environments for youngsters to learn about outdoors.

The hunt took place Oct. 8-9 at the former Seneca Army Depot — part of which is now Deer Haven Park. Twenty-four young hunters participated in this year’s event.

It started with a mandatory pre-hunt instructional and shooting range session where the youth hunters got a refresher on firearm safety and discussed hunter ethics. They were accompanied by DEC Division of Law Enforcement mentors from Regions 7-9 during the entire event.

On Friday night, the youngsters and their mentors were treated to firearms marksmanship training by ECOs Josh Crain, Ike Bobseine, and Scott Sincebaugh, followed by a discussion of hunting ethics and rules by Lt. Matt Lochner. Each youth hunter had the appropriate hunting gear, including a gun case, shooting sticks, hunting chairs, blaze-orange hats and vests, field-dressing knives, and other equipment. All hunters and mentors also received camouflage balaclava face masks.

The Oct. 8 morning hunt saw hunters, parents and ECO mentors scattered in different locations throughout the 4,000-acre property. There were many activities between the morning hunt and afternoon hunt, including a deer-aging demonstration put on by DEC Deer Biologist Robin Phenes, a deer-butchering demonstration put on by Tim Ribis and Rachel Lochner, and a Velocity Outdoors booth exhibiting new air rifles and other shooting products.

Over the course of the weekend, youth hunters harvested 21 whitetails.

Philip Huber of Deer Mountain Tracking Service and his two bloodhounds, Brent Ford and his bloodhound, and Jason and Megan Pollack and their Drahthaar and Teckel Dachshund assisted in the tracking and recovery of deer during the event.

Finger Lakes Community College students from the Natural Resources Conservation Program assisted with a wide variety of tasks, ranging from serving food during the event to assisting with deer aging, weighting, and field-dressing.

The Oct. 9 morning hunt was followed by pictures and door prizes. Several large prizes, including five air rifles, two inline .50 caliber muzzleloaders and a 6.5mm Creedmoor rifle, were drawn at random during the Oct. 9 wrap-up.

Brian Pragle from Brian Pragle Custom Woodworking and Skull Mounts attended the Oct. 9 event and offered to prepare a free skull mount for each successful hunter.

However impressive the number of harvests was for this youth hunt, it was the combination of conservation, ethics, safety and appreciation for wildlife and habitat that have been the overriding goals. Thanks to a to a very generous landowner and the tireless dedication and support of the ECOs, volunteers, and sponsors listed below, this year’s event was an overwhelming success.

The helpers: DEC Capts. Bill Powell and Josh VerHague, Lts. Matt Lochner, Nate VerHague and Kevin Thomas, Invs. Scott Angotti and Josh Crain, ECOs Erik Dalecki, Ron Gross, Matt Baker, Adam Muchow, JT Rich, Jamie Powers, Dustin Oliver, Jeff Johnston, Jake Jankowski, Ricardo Grisolini and Scott Sincebaugh, and Lewis Martin, Tim Martin, Kyle Martin, Jason Pollack, Phil Huber, Brent Ford, Greg Flood, Chuck Olin, Robin Phenes, Ashlee Zschoche and Donna Richardson.

The event was sponsored by Deer Haven Park-Earl Martin, Bass Pro Shops, Velocity Outdoors, O.F. Mossberg and Sons, Yates County Federation of Sportsmen’s Clubs, Wayne County Federation of Sportsmen’s Clubs, Seneca County Federation of Sportsmen’s Clubs, New York State Conservation Officers Association, Brian Pragle Custom Woodworking and Skull Mounts, Boy Scouts of America-Camp Babcock Hovey, Schrader Farms Meat Market, National Deer Association, Whitetails Unlimited-Tobehanna Creek Chapter, Pat’s Pizzeria, Warren Fredericks, Matt Lochner, and DEC.

Wing, 13, nabs monster 10-pointer

Thirteen-year-old Haeden Wing’s 10-pointer was the sort of bruiser that stops the heart of any deer hunter … young or old.

The Williamson Middle School eighth-grader was hunting during the special youth weekend Oct. 8-10 with her father, James. Haeden and Dad hunted the morning of Oct. 8, but didn’t see anything. Haeden’s JV soccer game followed, but after lunch the father-daughter team hit the woods again.

The buck was spotted, and the teenage hunter took a 100-yard shot with her .223. Haeden’s mother, Trista, said while her daughter was “as cool as a cucumber,” her husband “was in tears.”

The 10-pointer was shot in Williamson, in Region 8F, and was rough-scored at 167 1/2.

Haeden also made the youth leaderboards during the Oswego Pro-Am fishing event this summer, then won a lifetime hunting license during the annual squirrel hunt at the Red Creek Conservation Club in Wayne County.

This autumn hunt is sponsored by the Wayne County Federation of Sportsmen’s Club, and president Gene VanDusen said Haeden also was picked for the DEC summer camps.

That is one remarkably busy 13-year-old.