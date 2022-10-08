Several hunting seasons are underway in New York state, although I have concerns with the fall turkey hunting here.

I spent two weeks in Maine recently, along the coast. I have never seen so many turkeys. They are everywhere … gobblers, hens, and large poults. The population I saw was fantastic.

In my area of New York (8F), there are no birds. Today, I saw one large hen in my woods. Years ago, I would harvest a gobbler every year on my 50 acres.

Hunters I have talked to want the fall turkey hunt eliminated until our population can rebound. The state Department of Environmental Conservation says it wouldn’t make a difference, and I would probably agree; however, let’s at least make any attempt to bring back our birds.

Meanwhile …

Deer and bear

Bowhunting seasons for deer begin Sept. 27 in the Northern Zone and Oct. 1 in the Southern Zone. Bowhunting season for bear in the Northern Zone began Sept. 17.

Crossbow season is open to bow hunters during the last 10 days of the Northern Zone bow season (Oct. 12-21) and the last 14 days of the Southern Zone bow season (Nov. 5-18). This season is open to bowhunters who possess a muzzleloader privilege and a crossbow qualifications certificate, as Is required by law. Visit the crossbow hunting webpage on DEC’s website for details.

Small game

Most small-game hunting seasons opened Oct. 1 across New York. Season dates, bag limits, and other hunting regulations for New York’s small game species are available in the “Hunting and Trapping Regulations Guide,” which can be obtained from a license-issuing agent or on DEC’s website.

Pheasant

The pheasant hunting season begins Oct. 1 in northern and eastern portions of New York, Oct. 15 in central and western portions of the state, and Nov. 1 on Long Island.

The DEC will release approximately 30,000 adult pheasants on lands open to public hunting for the upcoming fall pheasant hunting season. Many of these release sites are privately owned or managed by non-DEC governmental agencies (e.g., New York City Department of Environmental Protection, counties, or towns). Hunters are asked to be respectful of any special rules, as the pheasant propagation system relies on these outside entities to provide hunters with opportunities close to home.

New for 2022, DEC developed an interactive map detailing state and private land release sites for pheasants. It provides significantly more information on stocking sites, including the number of birds released, the approximate last stocking date for each property, and any access restrictions.

Squirrels and rabbits

Opportunities to pursue squirrels and rabbits can be found throughout the state, including on many public lands. Squirrel season started Sept. 1 in upstate New York (Nov. 1 on Long Island). Rabbit hunting began Oct. 1 in upstate New York (Nov. 1 on Long Island).

With ample opportunities and mild weather, squirrel and rabbit hunting are great ways to introduce novices to hunting.

Snowshoe hare (or varying hare) season starts Oct. 1 in the Northern Zone. Hare hunters in the Southern Zone, where the season starts in late fall or early winter, are encouraged to report their observations to DEC through the DEC website.

Rabbit hunters should be aware of rabbit hemorrhagic virus 2 (RHDV2), a deadly virus affecting domestic and wild rabbits. Since it was first found in the United States in 2020, RHDV2 was documented in 26 states, including in domestic rabbits in New York. To learn more about the disease and see how you can help prevent the introduction of RHDV2 (PDF) to New York’s wild rabbit and hare populations, see DEC’s website.

Turkeys

Wild turkeys can be found throughout the state but reach their highest densities in landscapes that have a mix of forests, old fields, and farmlands. Wild turkeys are less vulnerable to harvest in areas with abundant food (e.g., hard and soft mast) because they don’t have to roam far and wide foraging, so scouting before the season is important.

Season dates for the fall are Oct. 1-14 in the Northern Zone, Oct. 15-28 in the Southern Zone, and Nov. 19 to Dec. 2 in Suffolk County on Long Island.

The statewide season bag limit is one bird of either sex. Hunting hours are sunrise to sunset.

Furbearers

With 16 species of furbearers living in New York, furbearer hunting and trapping opportunities are abundant.

Coyote hunting season began Oct. 1 across much of the state, and hunting seasons for other furbearers such as bobcat, raccoon, and fox begin Oct. 25. Season dates and zone boundaries for all furbearers can be found on DEC’s website and in the “Hunting and Trapping Regulations Guide.”

Last week, DEC confirmed an animal taken by a hunter in Cherry Valley, Otsego County, during the 2021 coyote hunting season was a wolf. For information about differentiating a coyote from a wolf, go to DEC’s website.

Ducks

New York offers vast waterfowl hunting opportunities, as hunters may harvest more than 30 species of waterfowl. New York has five waterfowl zones and nine Canada goose zones that help to maximize hunting opportunity across diverse habitats. Most waterfowl zones also have special hunting days for youth and members of the military (both active duty and veterans) that often begin prior to the regular hunting season, giving these hunters the opportunity to hunt with less competition and hunting pressure.

Opening dates for the regular duck seasons are Oct. 1 for the Northeast Zone, Oct. 15 for the Lake Champlain, Western and Southeast zones, and Nov. 19 on Long Island.