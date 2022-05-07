The Yates County Youth Turkey Hunt began in 2010 as a collaborative effort involving New York State Department of Environmental Conservation Lt. Matt Lochner, Dale Lane, and a dedicated group of volunteer callers and sponsors. The idea was to increase and promote youth hunting opportunities in and around the Finger Lakes Region.
Over the past several years, this event has provided a positive experience to 350+ first-time turkey hunters.
This year’s event began with a dinner presentation at the Seneca Lake Duck Hunters Club, where DEC Lt. Kevin Thomas discussed hunting ethics before reviewing the four primary rules of firearm safety.
Champion competitive turkey-caller Jason Pollack conducted a seminar to teach the children how to use mouth calls he custom-made for each participating youth hunter.
Due to the generosity of the Penn Yan Moose Lodge, New York State Conservation Officers Association, Schuyler County Sheriffs Association, O.F. Mossberg and Sons, Rock Ridge Outdoors, Bass Pro Shops, Velocity Outdoors, Eagle Eye Outfitters, and numerous other local sponsors, all 29 participants received a turkey vest, hat, gloves, facemask, calls, gun case, and Dead Ringer peep sights. Four youth hunters were drawn randomly to receive high-powered air rifles, and five lucky hunters took home new shotguns fully equipped for turkey hunting.
Thanks to the time and effort put in by the volunteer callers, the youth hunters harvested 15 turkeys during the two-day event.
After the Sunday-morning hunt, everyone met up for pictures and lunch provided by the Seneca Lake Duck Hunters Club. All the kids received prize packages ranging from hunting gear, to blinds and decoys, even a lifetime sportsman license donated by the Penn Yan Moose Lodge.
The biggest bird was harvested by Kalliope Finger, a 21.3-pound, triple-bearded tom sporting 10.4-, 8.3-, and 8.2-inch beards and 1-inch spurs. Her impressive turkey will be mounted as a full body mount provided by Jesse Lapp-Deer Run Outfitters.
For more information about this great event, check out the event’s Facebook page @YatesCountyYouthTurkeyHunt.
The people who helped put the event together: Dale Lane-Eagle Eye Outfitters; DEC Capt. Bill Powell, Lt. Kevin Thomas, Inv. Scott Angotti, Inv. Josh Crain, Officer Ron Gross, Officer Tim Brown, and Officer Ike Bobseine;
Scott Southerland and crew at the Seneca Lake Duck Hunters Club; measurer Tom Lochner; and photographers Cleo Pollack and Donna Richardson.
The complete list of sponsors is as follows: Rock Ridge Outdoors-Dead Ringer/The Grind; Tobehanna Creek Chapter-Whitetails Unlimited; Dave Allen-All Outdoors; Roy Howell Sand & Gravel; New York State Conservation Officers Association; Seneca Lake Duck Hunters Club; Barrington Rifle Club; Himrod Conservation Club; Jessie Lapp Taxidermy; Middlesex Conservation Club; Don Barrett-Barrett’s Bowhunting; Velocity Outdoors-Crosman Corp.; O.F. Mossberg and Sons; Penn Yan Moose Lodge; Branchport Rod & Gun Club; Knapp and Schlappi Lumber Co; Marble’s Automotive and Glass; and Eagle Eye Outfitters
The following volunteer guides accompanied the young hunters so that this event could happen: Ike Bobseine, Matt Lochner, Jason Pollack, Brendon Smalt, Mike Pollack Jr., Mitch Leahman, Kelly Raab, Joe Micciche, Tim Ribis, Dale Lane, Chris Reed, Carl Sands, Drew Spencer, Anthony Forte, Matt Kautz, Dave Stratton, Ron Gross, Jeff Dean, Scott Martin, Roy Howell, Jeff Curn, J.T. Thomas, Jason Edmister Sr., Jason Edmister Jr., Kevin Thomas, William Powell, Joe Knapp, Scott Angotti, Tim Brown, David Ayers, Phil Huber, and Austin Fingar.
Spring LOC Derby
The Spring Lake Ontario Counties Trout and Salmon Derby, the first big fishing contest of the year for salmon and trout, began May 6 and continues through May 15.
The grand prize for the largest salmon will be $15,000. More than $44,000 in cash prizes will be up for grabs, including $1,100 in daily prizes for the largest fish in each of the four species categories: salmon, brown trout, lake trout and walleye. Daily prizes are $500 for salmon and $200 for each of the other three divisions.
The entry fee is $40 for adults and $20 for children ages 10-15. Sign up for one day for $20 (adult) or $10 (youth). Season pass options are available to save you $10 based on all three events. Take that $10 savings and join the Lake Ontario Trout and Salmon Association (lotsa1.org) to become eligible for extra prizes for the largest salmon caught by a LOTSA member. In the spring, the LOTSA prize is $1,000.
There are many weigh stations and registration outlets along the lakeshore. For more information on the derby, visit the LOC website at loc.org.
Erie kids’ derby
An exciting new addition to youth fishing events will occur May 21 in Clyde.
The Erie Canal Kids’ Free Fishing Derby is sponsored by Clyde SPAN, CS 21st Century School program, and the Student Anglers Association. Children ages 7-15 are available to fish in the event that begins at 7 a.m. and runs until 2 p.m. Weigh-ins are set for 1 p.m.
The inaugural derby will take place at Canalside at Lauraville Landing and is coordinated with the opening of the Erie Canal. Registration is required, and every participant receives a gift.
To register or find out more, call (315) 415-7958 or (315) 573-0903.
Birding update
My different records of birds arriving and leaving covers decades.
Currently, my eight-year abode in North Wolcott is surrounded by 50 acres of woods. Before that, I spent 20 years on Port Bay and another 20 in New Hampshire. At each location, I would scribble my avian friends’ migratory travels in my bird books.
Three different Peterson’s Field Guides are full. I use the blank pages near the preface and index.
My Sibley Guide to Birds is now full, so I place a notebook page in the back flap.
Why am I disclosing all this information to readers? I don’t know.
Anyway, bird migration fascinates me. Now that the “bird professionals” have developed miniature transistor devices on small birds like juncos, we birders are learning everything.
Pick up Scott Weidensaul’s latest book, “A World On The Wing,” if you really need to humble your existence. What amazing facts!
It’s now May 4, and, according to my information, hummingbirds are due. For the last six years in Wolcott they have arrived between May 5-7.
My red-breasted grosbeak came May 1, the phoebe flew in April 25, and my juncos returned to their breeding area in southern Canada April 24. Simply amazing stuff.
Time to go place the hummingbird feeders and give them some nice sugar, but I’ll wait a bit for the rain to end. After all, I’m just a spectator, a fair-weather Homo sapien.