Those who subscribe to the Cornell Laboratory of Ornithology or Birders Digest will discover birding festivals all over the world, most touting once-in-a-lifetime exotic finds.
For the birding community, it’s all positive. More people scanning the skies with binoculars can only benefit from their avian interests. Learning about birds and habitat conservation go hand in hand.
You can travel to Brazil to scope a green-headed tanager, or to Australia to capture a sacred kingfisher on camera.
Or, come to the Finger Lakes region and see a migrating belted kingfisher diving in our open waters for small fish — and do it for a fraction of the travel costs.
The inaugural Finger Lakes Birding Festival is scheduled for March 26-29. Four locations, in close proximity to each other, will offer birders the opportunity to see and photograph hundreds of thousands of migrating waterfowl, birds of prey, and songbirds. You will be able to join regional experts who will discuss all things related to birds.
Some of the exciting programs are listed below. However, for a complete itinerary and more detailed information, and to register, visit https://ny.audubon.org/montezuma.
• • •
Montezuma Audubon Center
2295 Route 89
Savannah
The 50,000-acre Montezuma Wetlands Complex is known worldwide for being the center of attraction for stop-over waterfowl flying the Atlantic Flyway, and the Montezuma Audubon Center is right in the middle of this colossal avian migration path.
Waterfowl Migration Tours
• Thursday — 8-11 a.m., 4:30-7:30 p.m.
• Friday — 8-11 a.m., 4:30-7:30 p.m.
• Saturday — 8-11 a.m., 3-6 p.m.
• Sunday — 8-11 a.m., 4:30-7:30 p.m.
Lectures
• Friday — 1-2 p.m., Brandy Wetland Restoration Ducks Unlimited.
• Friday — 2:30-3:30 p.m., Frank Morlock NYSDEC Wetland Management.
Songbird Banding Demonstrations
• Saturday — 9-11 a.m. and Noon to 2 p.m., John Van Neil of Finger Lakes Community College.
Jean Soprano Bird of Prey Program
Saturday — Program, 7-8 p.m.; Owl Prowl 8-9 p.m.
• • •
Sterling Nature Center
15730 Jensvold Road
Sterling
Sterling Nature Center borders Lake Ontario, and March is a premier time to observe birds there.
• Daily — 8 a.m. and 6:30 p.m., birding walks (owls).
• Saturday afternoon — Janet Allen lecture, “Attracting Birds and Wildlife with Native Plants.”
• Throughout — Finger Lakes Birds Photo Exhibit, Diane Whiting.
• • •
Braddock Bay Raptor Research
Braddock Bay Park
199 E. Manitou Road
Rochester
The Braddock Bay Wildlife Management Area is another birder’s destination. North of Rochester, the embayment connects with Lake Ontario. As the Great Lake functions as a barrier to migration, large concentrations of birds can often be found stopping in near-shore habitats between migratory flights.
Some of the highlights at Braddock Bay WMA:
• Owl prowl (saw-whet owl and long-eared owls).
• Hawk watch.
• Banding station.
• Waterfowl on bay and ponds/wetlands.
• • •
Honeywell’s
Onondaga Lake Visitors Center
280 Restoration Way
Syracuse
Join the Onondaga Audubon volunteers for a guided 1-mile walk along the shoreline of Onondaga Lake — it’s an Audubon Important Bird Area — to explore newly restored habitats that attract thousands of waterfowl, dozens of bald eagles, and other wildlife during the migration season.
Participants should wear shoes or boots that can get wet. The walk will be easy to moderate with flat trails, but with some uneven footing. Binoculars and field guides will be provided.
PY hunter scores big with 14-pointer
“It was 8 in the morning, opening day, Nov. 16, when I saw flashes of brown,” Chris Olsen recalled. “It was a doe, and right behind her came the buck.”
The Penn Yan resident knew which buck it was. “The Ghost” was captured on film in 2016. It was a monster — and very elusive.
“I couldn’t make the shot,” he said. “It was 80 yards out, and there was too much brush.”
An hour later the same doe came back, with the monster buck trailing.
“It stood 15 yards from my tree stand,” Olsen said.
The doe finally made a move, and the buck followed.
“I don’t take running shots, so I made a grunt with my mouth,” Olsen relayed. “I have grunted before, and sometimes it stops them; other times, they scatter. This time it worked.”
Olsen took the shot with his Henry 30-30 and the buck dropped.
“It was a 50-yard shot,” he reported.
The 51-year-old knew he needed to score the buck.
“With a deer this size you need to panel-score it,” he explained. “A smaller buck’s rack can be scored by one person, but not this 14-pointer.”
The official measuring for the Olsen buck was done by Northeast Big Buck Club New York Director Andy Hall and Official Measurer Rob Ayers, and Boone & Crockett Club Official Measurer Tim Spacek.
The final numbers:
• Dry:196 4/8 inches.
• Net Score: 174 inches.
• Dressed: 190 pounds.
What those numbers mean is this: The animal’s gross score ranks fourth all-time in New York state and in the Top 10 all-time in the entire Northeast; and its net score puts it in the Top 30 all-time in New York state.
“The scorers told me my buck looks like it will be the largest typical deer taken in New York state this year, Olsen said.
Olsen and his wife Tammy have three children: Connor, 21; Colby, 18; and Kayla, 16.
Ice-fishing accident
On Jan. 26 at 11:08 a.m., Central Office Dispatch received a call from Greene County 911 reporting two ice fishermen who had broken through the ice while riding a snowmobile across North South Lake. The men were towing two ice-fishing sleds full of fishing gear from the South Lake spillway to a fishing spot on North Lake when the snowmobile fell through the thinner ice.
Both men went into the water, but were able to self-rescue, crawling approximately 50 feet on the ice to shore. A nearby ice fisherman assisted the two and called 911.
Forest rangers developed a plan to extract the snowmobile and ice-fishing equipment from the remote section of the lake.
Remember, safe ice is always the No. 1 consideration when fishing the hard water in the winter. A minimum of 3-4 inches of solid ice is the general rule for safety. However, ice thickness is not uniform on any body of water.
The guidelines presented here, based on Minnesota Department of Natural Resources, are formulated for new, clear ice on non-running waters. Remember, your own good judgment is essential. Since ice thickness can vary on a lake, check the ice periodically to stay safe.
Ice Thickness Permissible Load
2 inches or less Stay off
4 inches Ice fishing or activities on foot
5 inches Snowmobile or ATV
8-12 inches Car or small pickup
12-15 inches Medium truck
Some other things to keep in mind: Slush ice is about 50 percent weaker, while clear ice over running water is about 20 percent weaker. Double the recommendations for white ice.
And, be cautious in areas where “bubblers” are used to protect docks. They can produce thin, unsafe ice some distance away. Be especially alert in areas near shore, over moving bodies of water, and on lakes and ponds where streams enter or exit.
Remember, use the buddy system while ice fishing. It saves lives.