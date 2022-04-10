Covid-19 impacted many fishing events in the Finger Lakes region during the last two years. Adult and especially youth derby contests either were canceled or struggled with fewer participants.
There was good news for some that raised funds for area charities. The Canandaigua Lake Trout Derby not only was successful in terms of number of entrants, but a record bruiser of a lake trout weighing 29.25 pounds was the grand-prize winner in the 40th annual contest.
Whether contests were canceled or affected by the pandemic, they are back. Let’s take a look at some exciting contests for 2022:
Kids Fishing Day — Ed Mitchell, chairman of the event that is organized by the Finger Lakes Conservation Club and held on Oak Island in Waterloo, announced that the 19th annual event will return after a two-year hiatus.
Mitchell and co-chairman Bill Goodman said the contest will be held June 25.
“We look forward to introducing up to 200 children to the enjoyment of being outdoors fishing with family and friends,” Mitchell said. “I can’t believe we started with 23 kids in June 2004, and now we have at least 200 young anglers fishing Oak Island Park.”
For more information, contact Mitchell at emitchell001@rochester.rr.com or Goodman at bgood13148@gmail.com.
Erie Canal Kids Derby — An exciting new addition to youth fishing events will occur in Clyde May 21.
Sponsored by Clyde SPAN, CS 21st Century School program, and the Student Anglers Association, this event is open to ages 7-15 with time slots running from 7 a.m. until 2 p.m., with weigh-ins starting at 1 p.m.
The inaugural derby will take place at Canalside at Lauraville Landing and is coordinated with the opening of the Erie Canal. Registration is required, and every participant receives a gift.
For more information, call (315) 415-7958 or (315) 573-0903.
Wayne County Youth Fishing Derby — The Wayne County Youth Fishing Derby begins June 17. It is celebrating its 24th year.
The Wayne County Federation of Sportsmen’s Clubs partners with the Wayne County Soil & Water Conservation District to run the event that is open to anglers ages 4-16. Last year, there were 102 registered anglers.
There are three major areas of competition:
Species Challenge: Open to all competitors. Anglers entering the largest fish (by weight) in each of the five eligible species will receive prizes and trophies. The five species are: walleye, perch, northern pike, smallmouth bass, and largemouth bass.
Panfish Challenge: To be eligible for prizes in the Al Shultz Youth Memorial Challenge, youth must be 4-7 years old at the time of registration. Anglers must catch one of each of the five species: bluegill, perch, rock bass, sunfish, and smallmouth or largemouth bass.
Merchants Fishing Challenge: To be eligible for prizes, anglers must be ages 8-16 at the time of registration. An angler must catch and enter one fish in each of the following five species: northern pike, walleye, smallmouth bass, largemouth bass, and perch.
The registration fee is $5. Anglers can register in advance, beginning May 2, at one of the participating weigh stations and pay with cash or online at the WCSWCD website using a credit card. Fish must be of legal size and caught in the waters of Wayne County.
The derby ends at sundown July 29. A highlight of the event is the McDonald’s awards ceremony, which will be Aug. 7 at the Sodus Bay Sportsmen Club in Sodus Point.
The derby is supported through the generous support of McDonald’s and Wayne County-area business and tackle manufacturers.
For more information, contact Maxine Appleby at (315) 946-7200.
Canandaigua Lake Trout Derby — The 41st annual contest is slated for June 4-5. Proceeds benefit three local charities: Camp Good Days and Special Times, Hospeace House Inc., and Mercy Flight Central. The derby has provided over $232,000 to charity during its 40-year history. These funds have been made possible by the entrance fees paid by participants and generous, local businesses and sponsors.
The entrance fee is $25 for anyone who registers by May 15. All entries after that date will cost $30. Registration is open now through June 3 by mail or online at CanandaiguaTroutDerby.org. Cash prizes will be awarded to the biggest (by weight) of any trout species ($1,000 for first, $750 for second, $500 for third). The top three fish in each division — brown, rainbow, and lake trout — win $200, $100, and $50.
A fundraising dinner is planned for 6 p.m. May 18 at Brew & Brats at Arbor Hill on Route 64 in Bristol Springs. Dinner tickets, which cost $20, are available on the derby’s website.
For more information, see CanandaiguaTroutDerby.org or facebook.com/canandaiguatroutderby.