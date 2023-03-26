Where can you catch 18 different species on a three-hour fishing trip? Impossible, you say? Well, not when you’re casting with charter captain Rick Sterling.
Our group didn’t catch 18; however, we put nine sheepshead and a mangrove snapper in the box. We released a lot of shallow-water fish, so with a sand perch, lizard fish, and Jack Crevale, our total count of species was five.
Any angling adventure has a beginning, and it all started with Dave “Sweet Apple” Sergeant. The rod-and-reel event was only a part of the entire weeklong vacation on Marco Island in southwest Florida.
Our Northeast group of me, friends Greg and Lori Peck, Bob and Shelly Cahoon, Tom and Roxanne Wetherby, and Deborah Stuck needed some sunshine.
Lori found a large house on Marco Island and booked it for the last week in February. It was a celebration of Greg and Tom’s 70th birthdays that happened sometime in February. Coordinating such a task is not easy; Lori gets four stars. The other 51 weeks, us wanderers live in the towns of Huron, Wolcott, and Rose … in other words, the northern region of Wayne County.
Sergeant booked a six-hour trip from Sunshine Tours, which offers offshore, backcountry, and coastal fishing, plus island shelling. The chartering services are located at Rose Marina on Eagle Drive in Marco Island. https://www.captainjacksairboattours.com/
We were going to fish the backcountry charter with Sterling, the type of angling we were all familiar with — what I dub fishing the mangroves.
We boarded the Sunshine Express, a custom, 27-foot catamaran powered by a Mercury 115 hp outboard. “This boat will do 25 mph with nine aboard,” the captain said as we motored close to the docks on our way to the mangroves.
Today’s adventure route was part of the 10,000 islands that cover southwest Florida from Marco Island south to the Everglades, including Chokoloskee Island. It’s a shallow-water casting experience which all of us aboard love to do.
After the captain gave a complete safety and rules indoctrination, we headed to the “hunting grounds.”
As Sterling told me, he’s half a cracker.
“I spent half my life in Vermilion, Ohio, and the other half in Florida,” he relayed. “If you are a native Floridian, you are a cracker.”
The “young” 74-year-old captain fished the notorious waves on Lake Erie and now prefers the calm waters of backcountry fishing.
“I take the catamaran out twice a week,” he told me as we went under the Collier Boulevard bridge connecting Marco Island to the mainland. “I’ll take out customers Tuesday and Thursday … then I do the retirement business the rest of the week.”
We worked the water according to the tide. Tide brings in bait and stirs the bottom, which puts fish in the box. The boat was the perfect vessel for casting. All of us northern “non-crackers” had plenty of room to throw our shrimp towards the mangroves.
After some catch-and-release fish, the captain cast out and announced, “Nice catch here, but we are moving.”
We headed into Addison Bay and anchored the boat 20 feet from a mangrove. “OK, guys, grab your weapons,” Sterling stated.
Tom caught the first sheepshead. He was next to me in the bow and cast with expertise. “You’ve done this before,” I quipped.
We located a deeper pool, close to the mangrove on the port side, and found our catch of the day. The sheepshead were in full spawn and the fresh shrimp was to their liking. Greg and I moved to the port and threw out our shrimp.
Every one of us caught the hard-fighting fish, with Bob taking the honors with the largest. Regulations for Florida sheepshead keepers are 12 inches or longer, measured from a closed mouth and closed tail.
Our captain was busy baiting our hooks, fixing tangles, and putting fish in the box. His method of hauling in the fish was the “Rocket Launch.”
“You let the hooked fish swim to the bottom, then, without changing any tension on your line, you pull up and swing the sheepshead over the railing,” he said.
It was a sight to see, although I’ll need a lot of practice for this method. My “Rocket Launch” will be a net.
We moved to the other side of the island and cast close to shore. I was getting small hits, and when I showed Sterling my sorry-looking parts of a shrimp, he said, “Those are immature sheepshead hitting your bait.
This is exactly why you charter a boat to fish the mangroves. If you think you can launch a boat and fish the mangroves without any experience, you are wrong. It won’t work. You need a professional that can work the tide, know where the fish hold, and not get lost in the 10,000 islands of Florida.
As stated earlier, we ended our day with nine sheepshead and a mangrove snapper in the box.
Sergeant reserved a table at CJ’s Restaurant on Smoke House Bay, and the next afternoon we all took a ride on his boat to have our fish cooked by some very talented chefs. Did our catch of the day taste good? Yup. The fish were the highlight of our dinner.
The next day our group decided on daytime activities. An airboat ride was reserved for some; Deborah and I chose a kayak adventure.
The airboat rides, where you zipped through the mangroves, were given by Captain Jack’s Airboat Rides from Everglades City.
The kayak tour was organized by Rising Tide Explorers from Naples — the one in Florida, not New York — where we joined a local biologist on a journey through the beautiful estuaries of southwest Florida in search of unique wildlife as you explore winding mangrove tunnels, oyster reefs, mudflats, and hidden bays.
We all agreed that a week in Florida and the adventures experienced flew by way too fast. It’s a good thing our memory banks are active … well, maybe theirs are. I might need a repeat next year to recharge my batteries.