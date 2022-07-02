The Finger Lakes Conservation Club held its 19th Free Kids Fishing Day June 25 on Oak Island in Waterloo. This year 137 children registered by day’s end.
The weather was ideal, and all the youngsters appeared to have a wonderful time.
Ed Mitchell, chairman of the annual event, said that the young anglers caught bullhead, bass, and sunfish. After the photo ops, all the fish were released into the canal.
“The members of Finger Lakes Conservation Club would like to thank all our sponsors,” Mitchell said. “It is because of their generosity that we can put this event on for our community. I encourage everyone to read our sponsor boards, and support those who support us.
“It takes many hours of planning each year to have a successful day, but it’s all worth it when you see the fun that the children and families are having.”
See a list of all the sponsors in the accompanying group photo.
Mitchell said that members who volunteer to work for this event are proud to be able to host this special day.
“Most of us hunt and fish and want to see more children involved in these types of outdoor activities,” he said.
Wayne County youth derby
The 25th Wayne County Youth Fishing Derby is underway. Anglers ages 4-16 can register to fish the waters of Wayne County. The excitement youngsters exhibit when they catch a fish for the first time is fun to see, and they get hooked.
Last year, the Wayne County Federation of Sportsmen clubs gave out medallions and a fishing rod to six 4-year-old anglers. All those recipients are back this year.
“And that’s what it’s all about,” said Maxine Appleby from Wayne County Soil & Water Conservation District. “Fishing is a fantastic activity that gets the kids outside and interacting with the environment. With a little preparation and patience, parents can have their kiddos catching their first fish in no time. Building memories on the water is extremely rewarding.”
The fishing derby is broken up into three separate tournaments:
• The Al Shultz is for anglers ages 4-7. Catch five fish: rock bass, sunfish, bluegill, perch and either a smallmouth or largemouth bass.
• The Merchants Challenge, supported by many area businesses, is for those aged 8-16. Entrants need to catch perch, walleye, northern pike, largemouth bass, and smallmouth bass. Anglers can register as many fish as they like, but one award goes to the angler with the heaviest total weight of their final five fish.
• All anglers are entered into the Species Challenge.
The derby runs through July 29. Register online at https://waynecountynysoilandwater.org/youth-derby/.
Everyone is invited to the McDonald’s award ceremony Aug. 7 at the Sodus Bay Sportsman’s Club in Sodus Point. The following businesses, entities and individuals support the derby: Katlynn Marine; Rubinos on Sodus Bay; Sodus Point Outfitters; Captain Jack’s Goodtime Tavern; PJ’s Unisex Salon; Fishin Magician Charters; Sue and David Williamson; The Franklin House; KC Baily Orchards; Touque Auto; Dynalec Corp.; Lyons National Bank; Lake Breeze Fruit Farms; Ashley Insurance; Lyons Veterinary Clinic; JJs Dog House; Mack’s Body Shop; Cornerstone Realty; Ely & Leene Insurance Agency; Joey’s Northside Grocery; Fowler Marina; Reclaimed Madness; Sodus Bay Sportsmen’s Club; Termatec Molding Co.; V& C Development; Finger Lakes Aquaculture; Humbert Farms; Clingerman Taxidermy; Paton’s Market; Walmart; Tim Thomas; Jarvis Bait; Davenport’s Krenzer Marine; Bay Bridge Bait; Wayne County Tourism; Palmyra CountryMax; and Nancy Wilkes of McDonald’s.
LOC 2022 Summer Derby
The Summer Lake Ontario Counties Trout and Salmon Derby gets underway today, July 2, and continues through the final day of this month.
There are $36,875 in cash prizes up for grabs, including a cool $10,000 for the heaviest salmon weighed during the tournament.
There are five divisions in all: salmon, lake trout, walleye, brown trout and steelhead. The division prizes are as follows: first, $1,000; second, $600; third, $300; fourth, $200; fifth, $100; sixth through 10th, $75 apiece; 11th through 20th, $50 apiece.
See all the prize offerings and find registration forms at www.loc.org.