For many birdwatchers in New York, Nov. 30 is an important date. It’s the day the state Department of Environmental Conversation recommends that backyard bird feeders can go back up.
To avoid conflicts with bears, DEC highly recommends only feeding birds from Nov. 30 to April 1. There are many natural sources of winter food for birds, including birch catkins, spruce and fir cones, dried seed heads from native grasses and flowers, and lingering fruits on plants. Bird feeders can supplement these natural foods and may attract more birds to your yard.
A simple tube feeder with black oil sunflower seed is a great place to start.
Depending on where you live, you might expect to see chickadees, nuthatches, juncos, and goldfinches. Adding suet is a sure bet to draw in woodpeckers. To provide a source of water, try installing a birdbath heater or bubbler and regularly refreshing the water.
If you are drawing wild birds into your yard with feeders, try these tips to keep birds safe:
• Provide nearby cover such as evergreen trees, native shrubs, or even discarded Christmas trees.
• Place feeders away from windows and make windowpanes bird-safe with screens, netting, decals, or vertical tape.
• Clean feeders regularly to avoid spreading disease.
• Store birdseed securely indoors.
• Keep cats indoors.
• Feed pets inside to avoid inadvertently attracting feral cats, rodents, or other wildlife.
• Take down feeders in the spring to avoid bear conflicts.
More birds
The 2022-23 season for Project FeederWatch runs from Nov. 1 through April 30. Project FeederWatch data helps scientists track broad-scale movements of winter bird populations and long-term trends in bird distribution and abundance.
New participants are sent a Research Kit with complete instructions for participating, as well as a bird identification poster and more. You provide the feeder(s) and seed. Then, each fall, participants receive a 16-page, year-end report, “Winter Bird Highlights.” Participants also receive the Cornell Lab newsletter.
There is an $18 annual participation fee for U.S. residents ($15 for Cornell Lab members). The participation fee covers materials, staff support, web design, data analysis, and the year-end report.
Project FeederWatch is supported almost entirely by participation fees. Without that support, this project wouldn’t be possible.
With each season, FeederWatch increases in importance as a unique monitoring tool for more than 100 bird species that winter in North America.
Because FeederWatchers count the number of individuals of each species they see several times throughout the winter, FeederWatch data is extremely powerful for detecting and explaining gradual changes in the wintering ranges of many species.
For information on the Project Feeder Watch, go to www.birds.cornell.edu/pfw or call 607-254-2427.
LOC Derby news
From now through Jan. 1, Lake Ontario Counties is taking $10 off 2023 season passes for the organization’s fishing derbies. A season pass, regularly $110, is $100 until then.
After Jan. 1, there will a 5% increase in online registrations to offset the increase in credit-card fees. Season passes will be $115, individual derbies will cost $42 to enter, and a daily pass will be $21. Youth and in-store registration fees will stay the same.
FL fishing update
From charter captain John Gaulke with Finger Lakes Angling Zone:
Cayuga Lake is producing good lake trout action from around 120 feet out to 150 feet, although fish can be found pretty much everywhere on the lake, from 10 feet of water out to 200 feet. Water temperatures are 46 degrees to 47 degrees on top.
Mid-lake areas have been productive. A few lake trout and (mostly) small browns are roaming shallower water. Jigs, stickbaits and bladebaits can be productive.
There aren’t the numbers of shallow fish as in years past, likely due to fewer numbers of mussels and, therefore, gobies in shallow (the gobies move up to feed on the mussels, and then the trout/salmon follow them up). Water levels are fairly low, and launching could be an issue in places.
Seneca Lake pike fishing is good. Fish green weeds generally in 8-15 feet of water. Fish are running 22-32 feet and are in good condition. The lake level is good.
A few anglers are perch-fishing Seneca. They are likely locals that live on the lake. No word on how they are doing, but perch numbers have been down here for a while, and schools are few and far between. With lamprey treatments helping to restore the predator/prey balance, perch numbers should improve here over the next few years. The abundant alewives tend to suppress the perch numbers by consuming perch fry.
No recent word on the other lakes, but expect things to stay pretty much the same. There will be good perch action throughout the region, and good pike and pickerel fishing as well.
Keuka Lake should still be good to excellent for lake trout around spawning areas.
Sportsman’s Expo
Join the “Rush Outdoors” team at the state Fairgrounds in suburban Syracuse for Runnings Great New York Sportsman’s Expo. It all happens Jan. 27-29.
If you like hunting, fishing, and everything outdoors, then you will love this show.