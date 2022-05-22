Joshua Blackford took home the grand prize in the Spring Lake Ontario Counties Trout, Salmon, and Walleye Derby May 6-15 when he reeled in a 27½-pound king salmon while fishing out of Olcott, Niagara County. It was a catch that earned a check for $15,000.
It was the biggest spring salmon the Westerville, Ohio, resident had ever caught, and it came at a great time.
Blackford, who was fishing with his father-in-law, Tom Huth, of Mogadore, Ohio, and Tom’s friend, Larry Mudd of Mogadore, Ohio, aboard Mudd’s 26-foot Pursuit, treated Friday the 13th like any other day in the derby. They ran out of Olcott early and headed west to Wilson, six miles away. Before they left, though, they stopped into the Boat Doctors in Olcott and bought a couple Moonshine Raspberry Carbon 14 spoons from Karen Evarts.
“We were straight out of Wilson, and we started to put our lines in at 84 feet of water,” relayed Blackford at Riley’s Bar and Grill in Wayne County, across from Sodus Bay. “We hit some salmon immediately as Tom and Larry both reeled in fish. Josh was next, and he had a screamer. It took out 700 feet of line on the No. 1 dipsy diver that was on a No. 3 setting, 233 feet back.”
An hour later, they netted the fish at the back of the boat.
The trio knew they had a good fish when they had a difficult time bringing in the net with the fish in it. The salmon made a huge “thud” as it hit the floor. The team decided to make the 6-mile run back to Olcott to weigh the fish at the Boat Doctors — and they are glad they did. There was another 27-pound-plus king getting weighed in at Wilson.
The team is splitting up the prize money three ways — after Josh takes his wife out to dinner. Huth wanted some new appliances, and Mudd was talking about sharing some of the winnings with the kids.
This was their third year fishing the LOC Derby, and they had never won anything before.
Weigh stations open at 9 a.m., and at the Wilson Boatyard Marina at the Gas Shack, Toby Betzer of Selinsgrove, Pa., was weighing in a 27-pound, 1-ounce king salmon with his girlfriend, Lisha Feaster, also of Selinsgrove … on Friday the 13th. They were fishing with charter captain Andy Krall of Dundee and his wife, Donna, aboard his 38-foot Wellcraft.
They were trolling over 100 feet of water, out of Wilson, with a GRC green Cow Glow Squid with Sonny’s Slammin’ Pig meat behind one of Krall’s custom paddles. The diver was back 150 feet, on a No. 3 setting, when the fish hit early in the morning. The salmon, the biggest ever for Betzer, took out over 1,000 feet of line before it stopped. It was just 15 minutes later that they were netting the 43-inch-long king at the back of the boat.
First place in the Salmon Division earned a check for $2,000.
The youth winner in the Salmon Division was Jovie Scott of Erie, Pa., with a 21-pound, 5-ounce Chinook weighed in at the Wilson Boatyard.
The special $1,000 prize for the largest king salmon reeled in by a Lake Ontario Trout and Salmon Association member was Roy Leising of East Amherst with a 24-pound, 4-ounce salmon he caught out of Wilson — on, you guessed it, Friday the 13th.
In the Brown Trout Division, Dean Pysher of Easton, Pa., agreed to spend some quality time with his three sons, Michael, Jarret and Ryan, by going fishing with charter captain Kenneth Krott of Lancaster, Pa., aboard Krott’s 30-foot Sportcraft. Fishing straight out of the Port of Oswego in 130 feet of water May 14, they ran a downrigger at 32 feet. To get another lure out there and up higher, Krott threw on a slider that was running a custom spoon — UV with green dots, and it also had some purple colorations. It proved to be irresistible to a 16-pound, 4-ounce brown trout that placed first overall for a $1,000 check.
In the Lake Trout Division, Silas Amlaw of New Lebanon, Columbia County, had to learn the hard way. After catching a 31-pound lake trout in 2021 when he was NOT in the derby, he made no mistake this year when he reeled in a 22-pound, 15-ounce laker — on Friday the 13th, no less — to win the category and the $1,000 check.
Fishing out of Guffins Bay Marina in Chaumont, his crew consisting of his father Francis Amlaw of Canaan and Ken Altarac of Troy headed out about 20 miles near the Canadian border in their 26-foot Maycraft Pilot House. Placing a spin-n-glow rig with cowbells on the bottom in 175 feet of water, they doubled up. The first fish was an 18-pounder and the second was the winner.
The second-place lake trout was a 22-pound, 5-ouncer reeled in by 12-year-old Krystyna Chybinski of Mexico, a seventh-grader at Liverpool/Chestnut Middle School.
The Walleye Division winner was Brandon Myers of Vestal with a 10-pound, 15-ounce Chaumont Bay fish he caught May 11 at 7:30 a.m. He was fishing with his dad, Greg Myers, also of Vestal. The duo was trolling out of their 21-foot Ranger Fisherman, using a blue-and-silver Bomber 150 feet behind planer boards over 24-30 feet of water.
“I knew it was a good fish for this derby, and we ran right into Henchen’s Marina to weigh it in,” Brandon said.
To see a complete leaderboard for the spring contest, go to www.loc.org.
Eagle Scout project benefits Macyville
For his Eagle Scout project, Ambrose Weidmann of Troop 31 in Rochester and his volunteers constructed a 10-foot-by-12-foot observation deck at Macyville Woods Nature Preserve in Sodus Point. With the generous help of some local businesses and online donors, the project was built at no cost to the Genesee Land Trust, the organization that manages Macyville Woods Nature Preserve.
Ambrose and his volunteers dug and poured six concrete piers on April 30 and constructed the deck on top on the weekend of May 7. The deck has a bench on it for viewing wildlife, as well as a new dirt path leading up to it.
Macyville Woods Nature Preserve is at 7474 Seaman St.
A big thanks to ADMAR, Phelps Cement Products, Plassche Lumber, Sodus Country Hardware, the Macedon Lowe’s, the Rochester Home Depot, Sodus Point Highway Department, and DeHollander Design for contributing to this project.
Boaters, beware of E15 news
An April 12 move by the Biden administration, granting a waiver from the Clean Air Act to allow the sale of gasoline containing 15% ethanol (E15) during the summer months, was intended to lower costs and stretch the nation’s fuel supply. However, Boat Owners Association of The United States says the unintended consequence of the waiver could put a harmful fuel prohibited for use in recreational vessels into your boat’s gas tank.
BoatUS notes recreational vessels are never compatible with E15 fuel. It is not permitted by federal law to use E15 fuel in boats (as well as motorcycles, off-road vehicles and power equipment), voids the engine warranty, and it has been proven to cause damage to marine engines. It also causes engines to run hotter.
Recreational vessel engines may only use gasoline containing no more than 10% ethanol (E10).