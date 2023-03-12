The ice fishing season was AWOL. Did anyone actually make it on safe ice in the Finger Lakes Region? All the new equipment will need to be stored until next year. Mine never left the cellar.
Well, my angling friends, we do have something to look forward to. If you fish the tribs along Lake Ontario, there is no closed season for trout. However, opening day is a ritual that never escapes excitement. April 1 is around the corner, so get your stream gear ready.
Micah Moore from the Naples Rotary, which organizes the annual Naples Creek Rainbow Trout Derby, gave me all the facts for this year’s 62nd installment. Sixty-two years … what a triumph!
The event runs from sunrise to 5 p.m. April 1. All proceeds generated by it are used to help fund community service projects in the Naples area.
As usual, you can stop into The Sutton Co., famous makers of the “Sutton Spoon,” to register in person. And, there will be a registration table at the Naples Fire Hall on Vine Street that will be open 5-7 p.m. March 31 and 5-7 a.m. April 1. Online registration is available using the QR code included with this column.
Each registrant will get a commemorative derby pin, and there are derby patches and decals available for purchase. Registration is $5 for youth and senior anglers and $10 for everyone else. Those registering online can pick up their pins April 1 at the fire hall.
This year, there are two categories for anglers to enter their catches: the traditional weigh-in category, and the catch-and-release division. Everyone is entered into both categories automatically when registering. There will be prizes for the biggest overall fish caught in each category, as well as prize categories for youth, female, male and senior anglers. There are various door prizes donated by area businesses to be given away to those anglers who enter a rainbow trout in either category. While at the fire hall, check out the leaderboard and raffle items, and enter the 50-50 drawing.
This year, a special memorial youth award has been added to honor the memories of Ryan Rector and Ricky Paone; the award was orchestrated by their family and friends. This memorial award will also include a handcrafted fishing rod by Trevor Hanggi and a fishing charter by Fish Fins Addict Sports Fishing.
Visit @NaplesTroutDerby on Facebook to get answers to additional questions.
Rainbow trout sampling date
The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation will be sampling the rainbow trout run at Naples Creek March 23, beginning at 9 a.m.
“Sampling rainbow trout is an important function of the region’s fisheries management practices,” DEC Region 8 Director Tim Walsh said. “Naples Creek is one of the Finger Lakes’ most important tributaries. Sampling provides up-to-date information for the opening-day fishing forecast.”
DEC’s annual event draws hundreds of people just north of the village of Naples, at the Route 245 bridge. Sampling includes netting rainbow trout and recording the fish’s length, weight, gender, and spawning condition. Sampling results will be available to the public at the DEC Region 8 Fisheries office prior to the April 1 opening of the Finger Lakes tributary season.
Anglers who fish for trout before April 1 are reminded that although catch-and-release trout fishing is open for inland streams, Finger Lakes tributaries remain closed to fishing until April 1. The main bodies of the Finger Lakes are open to fishing year-round.
Tie for safest hunting season
DEC Commissioner Basil Seggos said the 2022 hunting seasons tied 2021 for the safest-ever year, with the lowest number of hunting-related shooting incidents since record-keeping began.
DEC environmental conservation police officers investigated nine hunting-related shooting incidents in 2022, including one fatality.
“It’s clear from these findings that the vast majority of New York hunters follow the state’s stringent safety guidelines and do their part to ensure a safe and enjoyable season,” Seggos said. “This record year for safety is a testament to the DEC expert staff, volunteers, and local hunting clubs that work collaboratively to teach safety to hunters of all ages. I commend their efforts and for all hunters who safely and responsibly contributed to our conservation efforts this season.”
Four of the nine incidents that occurred in 2022 involved two-party firearm incidents, while the other five were self-inflicted. The one recorded fatality occurred due to a self-inflicted gunshot wound by a turkey hunter. All identified shooters were experienced hunters with an average of 30 years of hunting experience, emphasizing the need for all hunters to remain vigilant when heading afield.
All first-time hunters, bowhunters, and trappers must successfully complete a hunter, bowhunter, or trapper education safety course before being eligible to purchase a hunting or trapping license or bowhunting privilege in New York state. DEC-trained and certified volunteer instructors have taught hunters and trappers to be safe, responsible, and ethical since 1949.
Recently, DEC announced the results of the second year of a pilot program allowing mentored 12- and 13-year-old hunters (https://www.dec.ny.gov/press/127130.html) to harvest deer with a firearm or crossbow. The results showed youth big-game hunters enjoyed another safe, successful, and well-attended season afield.
Learn more about DEC’s Hunter Education Program at https://www.dec.ny.gov/outdoor/7860.html.
As always, DEC encourages hunters to remember the primary rules of hunter safety:
• Treat every firearm as if it were loaded.
• Control the muzzle, keep it pointed in a safe direction.
• Identify your target and what lies beyond.
• Keep your finger off the trigger until ready to fire.
• Wear hunter orange and pink.
For the past several years, DEC has also tracked and investigated elevated hunting incidents, previously referred to as tree stand incidents. They are underreported, and DEC is not always notified when falls occur.
In 2022, DEC received reports of 13 such incidents, four of which were fatal. Only two of the 13 hunters involved were wearing a safety harness.
Tree-stand safety is integrated into DEC’s hunter education course because those incidents have become a major cause of hunting-related injuries. The proper use of tree stands and tree stand safety equipment will help prevent injuries and fatalities. Used correctly, a full body harness and a lifeline keep hunters connected from the time they leave the ground to the moment they get back down.
Most tree-stand incidents are preventable when hunters follow the “ABCs” of tree stand safety:
• Always inspect the tree stand before every use.
• Buckle full body harness securely every time.
• Connect to the tree before your feet leave the ground.