Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY EVENING THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING... * WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 10 inches possible. Winds could gust as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...Wayne, Northern Cayuga, Oswego, and Ontario counties. Greatest amounts will be across slightly higher terrain a bit away from the immediate lakeshore. * WHEN...From Monday evening through Wednesday morning. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult with snow covered roads and poor visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Begin needed preparations at home or with your vehicle. Travel may become difficult, so plan accordingly. &&