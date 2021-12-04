It’s not too early to start promoting the most exciting fishing expo in New York state. When you have over 18 separate seminars taught by professional anglers, the public needs to reserve the dates now.
And, don’t wait to sign up for the popular salmon school. It will fill up fast.
The Greater Niagara Fishing and Outdoor Expo, described as one of the largest “pure” fishing shows in the Great Lakes, has pushed back the date of its 2022 show closer to the start of the open-water fishing season — and added a fourth day. The expo is set for Feb. 17-20 at The Conference & Event Center Niagara Falls.
“We have been meeting daily and actively monitoring Covid-19 guidelines and recommendations in hopes of putting on a safe show for everyone,” said Melissa Gearhart, director of sales for the conference center and show manager for the expo. “Unfortunately, due to continued uncertainties, we made the difficult decision to reschedule the 2021 Expo until 2022. Our goal is to present one of the best fishing shows in the Great Lakes, and we are confident we will do that in 2022.”
The Greater Niagara Fishing Expo is not just another outdoor trade show. “Teaching Fishing” is what this show was built around, and what makes it unique. The show facility provides a blend of a spacious Exhibitor Event Center and a multitude of seminar rooms, all utilizing state-of-the-art technology. The show, in its eighth year, utilizes these rooms to deliver up to 18 classes concurrently, each targeting different topics for various levels of expertise.
The show also will include the Lake Ontario Trout and Salmon Association’s Salmon School, which will be altering its date to Feb. 19, 2022. For a list of featured speakers and further details, visit www.lotsa1.org.
New for 2022 is the Walleye School. This is a 7-hour “deep dive” into Lake Erie walleye fishing that is targeted for the experienced “weekend warriors” and tournament-level anglers. This is closely modeled after the LOTSA Salmon School and will take advantage of the processes that have proven very successful for the Salmon School to deliver a high-quality learning experience for the students.
New for 2022 are the Beginner Fishing Schools. These are for those beginner anglers looking to dramatically shorten their learning curve on a specific fishery.
The show will offer a number of “fish-specific” schools (Fly Fishing, Walleye Fishing, Bass Fishing, Open Lake Trout & Salmon Fishing, and Kayak Fishing.). These schools build from the success of the Salmon School, but are geared for those just starting out or casual anglers who want to learn the basics to help them be more successful. Each is taught by multiple instructors who share their expertise on the topics necessary to provide attendees with the knowledge to successfully begin this type of fishing.
Also new for 2022: the Super Kids Fishing Clinic. This clinic will teach children and their adult fishing parent/partner the basics of freshwater fishing. It will cover rods and reels, casting, line and knots, live and artificial baits, fish identification, conservation, safety, and where to take the kids fishing among many other items over the two hours. This supports the show’s goal of introducing future generations of anglers to the sport of fishing by providing a clinic that will give the adult and their child(s) enough knowledge to go out on the Western New York waterways and catch fish safely.
Show hours are 12 noon to 8 p.m. Feb. 17, 12 noon to 9 p.m. Feb. 18, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Feb. 19, and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Feb. 20.
For more information on the Greater Niagara Fishing and Outdoor Expo, visit www.niagarafishingexpo.com or follow them on Facebook.
New York Sportsman’s Expo
The New York Sportsman’s Expo will return next year, with Jan. 28-30 having been reserved at the New York State Fairgrounds in suburban Syracuse.
Much information will be posted. Check www.newyorksportsmansexpo.com/ for updates.
Environmental summer camps
Online registration for the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation’s Summer Environmental Education Camps program will open at 1 p.m. March 6.
To celebrate 75 years, DEC’s summer camps program will host a series of events and share mementos, including retro logos incorporated into camper shirts, special recognition certificates, and a camp celebration each Saturday during the season. Past campers, families, sponsors, and staff also will have an opportunity to take a literal stroll down memory lane at their favorite camps.
The program offers week-long adventures in conservation education for children ages 11-17. DEC operates four residential camps for children: Camp Colby in Saranac Lake, Franklin County; Camp DeBruce in Livingston Manor, Sullivan County; Camp Rushford in Caneadea, Allegany County; and Camp Pack Forest in Warrensburg, Warren County.
Lake Ontario video series
DEC has released a new series of recorded presentations on its website that focus on Lake Ontario fisheries science and management initiatives.
The recorded presentations, which are available at www.dec.ny.gov/fs/programs/press/LakeOntarioFisheries/, provide updated information about:
• Predator prey balance
— Spring preyfish survey results and lake wide alewife assessment.
— Chinook salmon growth indicators.
• 2021 Creel survey results
— Lake Ontario fishing boat survey.
— Lake Ontario tributary creel survey.
• Fisheries management
— Lake Ontario salmon and trout stocking strategy.
— Atlantic salmon fisheries management plan.
— Future approach to predator prey management in Lake Ontario
DEC encourages Lake Ontario anglers and those interested in the fishery to view these pre-recorded presentations to learn about the research and monitoring that informs the management of New York’s most highly used fishing water.