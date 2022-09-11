“It ain’t over ’til it’s over.” Whether it’s the baseball great Yogi Berra’s quote or the Lenny Kravitz hit song, the adage was most appropriate for this year’s Fall Lake Ontario Counties Trout and Salmon Derby held Aug. 19 to Sept. 5.

On Labor Day, the final day of the derby, Daniel Williams of Groton and Brandon Nielsen of Locke assumed the routine they had taken up all 18 days during the popular fall contest: trolling salmon baits in front of Selkirk Shores State Park in Oswego County, where they camp every year. They were in Williams’ 21-foot Regal boat, “Expectations” (named by Williams’ father when he first purchased it) in 80-100 feet of water when the rod went off at 8:30 a.m. The lure was an A-Tom-Mik green UV fly behind a Pro Troll flasher and rigged to a diver 150 feet back on a No. 3 setting.

Forty-five minutes later, they netted the king salmon at the back of the boat. They knew it was a good one, so they headed into Woody’s Tackle and General Store in Pulaski. The official weight was 29 pounds, 9 ounces — just 2 ounces better than the leader at the time, Wayne Culverwell of Ransomville. It was heavy enough to win the $25,000 grand prize.

“This is past comprehension,” Williams said at the awards ceremony at Riley’s Bar and Grill in Sodus. “I have never won anything like this in my life. We fish hard — from sunrise to sunset — and we’ve been fishing together for 4-5 years.

“We didn’t force it. It all clicked. It might take me a month to comprehend that I’ve even won.”

Culverwell missed out on the top prize, but he still earned $6,000 for his big fish, as well as an additional $500 from the Lake Ontario Trout and Salmon Association for the largest salmon caught by a member in the second half of the derby. The first-half LOTSA winner was Walter Smith of Danville, Vt., with a 28½-pound king.

Culverwell was fishing with Albert Bodolus of Athens, Pa., on the afternoon of Sept. 1, on the Niagara Bar. “We never fish in the afternoon,” Culverwell noted. “It was a spontaneous trip.”

Trolling in Bodolus’ 25-foot Wellcraft named “Big Fatty,” they had a green, froggy glow meat head with a herring strip behind an old school Pro Troll Big Eye when the downrigger down 81 feet over 136 feet of water went off. Forty minutes later, they had their big salmon.

It wasn’t big enough, as it turned out.

It’s interesting to note that Bodolus was the guide for his sister, Terri Stofko, last year, and the same thing happened to them: They lost out on the grand prize by a couple ounces right at the end of the fall derby. In the 2020 summer derby, Culverwell’s wife Cindy won the grand prize.

Second place in the Salmon Division was Matthew Riley of Williamsville with a 29-pound Niagara Bar king salmon. He was fishing with charter captain Matt Yablonsky of Wet Net Charters. On Sept. 4, the group of friends was following through on a commitment they made to go derby fishing.

“We drew cards to see what order we would be in for reeling in fish,” Riley said. “This is the first derby that I have ever fished in. I was No. 3 in the order, and it turned out to be the biggest salmon that I have ever caught in my life.”

According to Yablonsky, they caught the fish on a different kind of bar — the Niagara Bar — around 8 a.m.

“At that time the wind was howling 17-20 knots out of the northeast and the waves were easily 4-6 feet,” he reported. “We were in 75 feet of water working the ledge when the salmon hit a 150-foot diver pulling an A-Tom-Mik “41 fly” behind a flasher.” Riley won $2,500 for second place.

The youth winner in the Salmon Division was Brandon Cherry of Williamsville with a 28-pound, 2-ounce king salmon he caught out of Wilson. He ended up in ninth place overall.

In the Rainbow/Steelhead Division, Daryl Jenkins of Factoryville, Pa., caught the 13-pound, 6-ounce winner, a steelhead, for a total prize of $2,750. He was fishing with his buddies, Matt Milne, Matt Forsythe, and Charlie Simone, all from Tafton, Pa.

Jayden Hubert, 10, of Newfane reeled in a 12-pound, 8-ounce steelhead to take second place in the division.

In the Brown Trout Division, Kathryn Covin of Howard, Pa., decided to fish in the Fall LOC Derby at the insistence of her husband, Douglas. On Aug. 27, her rod went off at 11 a.m., and she grabbed it. It was a 16-pound brown trout worth $2,750. The lucky lure was an A-Tom-Mik meat rig named UV 190.

Zachary Decker of Weedsport was second with a 15-pound, 6-ounce brown trout. He was fishing with charter captain Joe Pastore of Palmyra Aug. 23 out of Pultneyville. It took him 20 minutes to boat the fish.

Oddly enough, three days before Decker and Co. caught a 20-pound brown trout … but they weren’t in the derby at the time.

For the full leaderboard, check out www.loc.org. Dates for 2023 will be posted on the website.

DeRoo Youth Hunt

Registration is open for the 15th annual Robert F. DeRoo Memorial Youth Hunts at the Montezuma Wetlands Complex.

Hunters 12-15 years old and their adult mentors are invited to attend the dinner, youth pheasant and waterfowl hunts at Montezuma Audubon Center in Savannah.

The dinner will be 6 p.m. Sept. 30, the waterfowl hunt is Oct. 1, and the pheasant hunt is Oct. 8. This is a free event to help young hunters learn how to be safe, responsible, and ethical.

Visit https://bit.ly/3TUcLMC to download the registration forms.

“The late Bob DeRoo was an avid outdoorsman and a dedicated conservationist,” explained Chris Lajewski, Montezuma Audubon Center. director. “Bob was a firm believer in the importance of mentoring youth, the future stewards of our precious natural resources, and it is our hope that young hunters will learn about a hunter’s role in wildlife conservation at this event held in his honor.

“Each year, this dinner and associated waterfowl and pheasant hunts deliver a message to youth about how hunting keeps wildlife populations in balance and how critical it is to continue the pastime with future generations.”

The Montezuma Audubon Center, New York State Department of Environmental Conservation, Wayne County Federation of Sportsmen’s Clubs, and U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service are coordinating the annual event.